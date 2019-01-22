MLB: Reds trade for Sonny Gray

The Cincinnati Reds finalized a trade with the New York Yankees for starting pitcher Sonny Gray, who agreed to $30.5-million contract extension through 2022.
New York received infield prospect Shed Long and a high pick in this year’s amateur draft, then flipped Long to Seattle for 21-year-old outfielder Josh Stowers. The Yankees also sent the Reds left-hander Reiver Sanmartin.
Gray, 29, was 15-16 with a 4.52 earned-run average for New York, which acquired the former All-Star right-hander from Oakland in July 2017. He was dropped from the rotation in August after he smirked when fans booed as he walked off the Yankee Stadium mound in a 7-5 loss to Baltimore. Gray had a 6.98 ERA at Yankee Stadium last year and a 3.17 ERA on the road.
After finishing last in the National League Central at 67-95, the Reds acquired right-hander Tanner Roark from Washington and left-hander Alex Wood from the Dodgers.
“It’s the best rotation we’ve had in five years,” general manager Nick Krall said.
Gray is 59-52 with a 3.66 ERA in six seasons. Long, 23, hit .261 with 12 homers, 56 RBIs and 19 steals last year at double A. Stowers, 21, hit .260 with 15 doubles, five homers, 28 RBIs and 20 steals in 58 games in Class A. Sanmartin, 22, was 5-7 with a 2.81 ERA in 10 starts and three relief appearances for teams in Class A and double A.
Etc.
Infielder Wilmer Flores and Arizona finalized a one-year contract for $4.25 million.