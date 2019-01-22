MLB: Reds trade for Sonny Gray

Gray, 29, was 15-16 with a 4.52 earned-run average for New York, which acquired the former All-Star right-hander from Oakland in July 2017. He was dropped from the rotation in August after he smirked when fans booed as he walked off the Yankee Stadium mound in a 7-5 loss to Baltimore. Gray had a 6.98 ERA at Yankee Stadium last year and a 3.17 ERA on the road.