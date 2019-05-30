Dodgers accept Hyun-Jin Ryu's 'fascinating' routine between starts

Ryu did not begin this practice in 2019; he said this routine has guided him since he debuted as a teenager with the Hanwa Eagles. But no pitcher in baseball has been more effective than Ryu this season. Or more precise. He enters his start against the New York Mets on Thursday with a 1.65 ERA, the lowest in the sport among starters. He has walked all of four batters in 65 1/3 innings while striking out 62. In five outings this month, Ryu has permitted three runs.