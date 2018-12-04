World Series champion Red Sox accept invitation to White House

The Boston Red Sox have accepted an invitation to the White House to celebrate their World Series championship.
"We've accepted and we're going to see if there's a date that works," team President Sam Kennedy said Monday night before the premiere of the ball club's 2018 highlight video.
Once a standard, nonpartisan perk of winning it all, the traditional champions' visit to Washington has become more politicized. After some members of the 2017 Golden State Warriors said they wouldn't attend following their NBA championship that year, President Trump rescinded the team's invitation. The Warriors weren't invited following their 2018 title.
The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles' planned visit this summer was canceled by the White House after the team attempted to send a small number of players. But the 2017 World Series champion Houston Astros attended and the 2018 Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals have been invited.
Kennedy says it's up to the Red Sox players to decide whether they want to attend.
"Like in the past, it's an invitation. It's not a mandatory, command performance," he said. "It's an opportunity for these guys to get the recognition they deserve for a world championship."
Manager Alex Cora said he'll be there.
A native of Puerto Rico, Cora has been vocal in his call for the president to do more in the wake of Hurricane Maria, which devastated the island.
"I'm going to use my platform the right way," he said. "I'm not going there to embarrass anybody."