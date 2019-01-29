Andy Murray's tennis future uncertain after a second hip operation

Andy Murray had a second hip operation Monday, getting a metal implant one year after his first procedure on the joint.

The three-time major champion posted a message Tuesday on Instagram saying that he had the surgery in London.

“Feeling a bit battered and bruised just now,” Murray wrote, “but hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain.”

What's not known yet is what it might mean for the 31-year-old Murray's tennis future. Before the Australian Open, where he lost in the first round on Jan. 14, Murray said that he planned to retire at some point in 2019 — perhaps after the first Grand Slam of the year. He’s finished runner-up in the tournament fives times but never won.

He is most famous for ending Britain's 77-year wait for a male champion at Wimbledon in 2013; he also won the 2016 Wimbledon title, along with the 2012 U.S. Open and two Olympic singles gold medals and a Davis Cup, while reaching No. 1 in the rankings.

Tuesday's post included two pictures — one of Murray in a hospital bed, the other of an X-ray.

“I now have a metal hip as you can see,” Murray wrote, before showing that his sense of humor is intact by adding, “and I look like I've got a bit of a gut.”

He has dealt with hip pain for years and already had one operation in January 2018. But that did not solve the problem.

The night he lost to Roberto Bautista Agut in Australia, Murray said he would decide quickly whether to have surgery again.

