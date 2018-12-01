Thomas guides Appalachian State to Sun Belt title

Chandler Staton kicked a 42-yard field goal on the Appalachian State's first possession of the second half for a 17-6 lead, but the Ragin' Cajuns (7-6) answered with 10 straight points — Andre Nunez's 8-yard TD run and Pfau's 23-yard field goal — to pull within 17-16. Staton's second field goal — a 42-yarder — on the last play of the third quarter pushed the Mountaineers lead to 20-16. Appalachian State made it a two-score game on Thomas' 35-yard TD run after a Tae Hayes interception and 32-yard return gave the Mountaineers the ball at the ULL 44-yard line. Pfau added his fourth field goal of the game and Staton booted his third of the second half to cap the scoring.