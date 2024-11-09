High school football top performers in the Southland

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame quarterback Steele Pizzella rushed for 173 yards and passed for 362 yards in 49-47 loss to Simi Valley.

A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday nights.

RUSHING

• David Sandy, L.A. Jordan: Rushed for 421 yards, scored five touchdowns, passed 95 yards and made nine tackles in loss to Arleta.

Advertisement

• Brice Hawkins, Simi Valley: Rushed for 202 yards and finished with four touchdowns in win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

Great team playoff win

49-42 against Rancho Cucamonga

5 rushing TD’s

MV Offensive Line 😤#OfferDorian pic.twitter.com/UZcWaNSzT5 — Dorian Hoze (@dorian_hoze) November 9, 2024

• Dorian Hoze, Murrieta Valley: Scored five touchdowns, including the game-winning score with 10 seconds left, in a win over Rancho Cucamonga.

• CJ Johnson, Mayfair: Rushed for 224 yards and had winning touchdown against Trabuco Hills.

• Oliver Gonzalez, Oak Park: Rushed for a school-record 330 yards in 36 carries and scored five touchdowns in win over Camarillo.

• Journee Tonga, Leuzinger: Rushed for 251 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Los Alamitos.

• Erik Favela, Arleta: Rushed for 138 yards in six carries and scored one touchdown in win over L.A. Jordan.

PASSING

This is what the fastest quarterback in California looks like and what Washington State is getting. https://t.co/2mVmj1HSGS — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 9, 2024

• Steele Pizzella, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: The Washington State commit passed for 362 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 173 yards and one touchdown in loss to Simi Valley.

Advertisement

• Evan Powell, Cajon: Passed for 453 yards and three touchdowns in win over Chino Hills.

• Seth Shigg, Culver City: Passed for 291 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 226 yards and two touchdowns in win over Capistrano Valley.

• Jacob Chambers, Rancho Cucamonga: Completed 16 of 22 passes for 277 yards in loss to Murrieta Valley.

• John Gazzaniga, Santa Margarita: Passed for 322 yards and three touchdowns in win over Inglewood.

• Diego Montes, Granada Hills Kennedy: Passed for 205 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 177 yards and four touchdowns in win over Roosevelt.

• Brady Edmunds, Huntington Beach: Passed for 240 yards and four touchdowns in win over Western.

RECEIVING

Advertisement

• John Junker, Santa Margarita: Caught five passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns against Inglewood.

• Brayden Smith, Camarillo: Caught eight passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns in loss to Oak Park.

• Nico Mastrippolito, Oak Park: Made nine catches for 202 yards in defeat of Camarillo.

• Ryder Brownstein, Brentwood: Had seven catches for 140 yards, including game-winning score in the second overtime, in win over St. Monica.

DEFENSE

• Tahj Skinner, SO Notre Dame: Had two interceptions in his varsity debut after being the JV quarterback.

• RJ Aqui, Eagle Rock: Recorded a safety that keyed an 8-7 win over Crenshaw.

• Jayden Dunn, Summit: Had two interceptions in win over Torrance.

• Xander Rex and Josh Kearst, San Clemente: Each had three sacks in win over Damien.

• Isaac Thomas, Oak Park: Had 13 tackles, including two sacks, against Camarillo.

• Isaiah Phelps, Oxnard Pacifica: Had 10 tackles and scored three touchdowns in win over Laguna Beach.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Jacob Kreinbring, Loyola: Made field goals from 23, 34 and 46 yards in win over Tustin.

• Connor Stephens, Crean Lutheran: Delivered game-winning 25-yard field goal to beat Long Beach Millikan.