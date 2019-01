Sharapova ousts defending champion Wozniacki at Australian Open; Federer, Tsitsipas set to clash

In the second round of women’s doubles, Asia Muhammad and Kaitlyn Christian of the United States defeated Shuko Aoyama of Japan and Lidziya Marozava of Belarus 7-5, 7-5; Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defeated Australia’s Jessica Moore and Monique Adamczak 6-4, 6-4; Kveta Peschke of the Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar of the United States defeated Nadiia Kichenok of the Ukraine and Yafan Wang of China 6-4, 6-3; and Romania’s Monica Niculescu and Irina Maria Bara defeated Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic and Ekaterina Makarova of Russia 6-4, 7-6 (8).