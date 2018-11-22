College basketball: No. 3 Gonzaga holds off No. 1 Duke 89-87 in Maui

No. 25 Wisconsin, 62 Stanford 46: Ethan Happ had 16 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out late, and the Badgers (4-0) beat the Cardinal (2-2) in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in Paradise Island, Bahamas. Sophomore Nate Reuvers had a tournament-record nine blocked shots, a total that also tied the longtime Wisconsin single-game record.