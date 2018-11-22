College basketball: No. 3 Gonzaga holds off No. 1 Duke 89-87 in Maui

Duke’s Maui mastery is over. Gonzaga blocked the Blue Devils out of another title.
Rui Hachimura scored 20 points and No. 3 Gonzaga blocked four shots in the final 46 seconds to hold off five-time champion Duke 89-87 Wednesday in the Maui Invitational title game.
Duke (5-1) trailed by 16 in the second half before mounting a massive charge with a series of dunks and drives to the basket. After the Blue Devils tied it at 87-all, Hachimura scored on a hard drive to put Gonzaga up.
The Zags (6-0) missed four free throws to give Duke a final shot, but Brandon Clarke blocked R.J. Barrett’s drive on the game’s final play.
Gonzaga beat a No. 1 team for the first time and ended Duke’s unbeaten streak on the Valley Isle (17-1) with its second Maui Invitational title.
Barrett had 23 points and Zion Williamson scored 22 for Duke.
Zach Norvell Jr. scored 18 points for the Zags.
No. 5 Tennessee 92, Louisville 81: Grant Will-iams scored 24 points and Tennessee had five players in double figures to beat Louisville in the first semifinal of the NIT Season Tip-Off in New York.
Admiral Schofield added 20 points for the Vols (4-0), who shot 54% from the field.
The win was the 664th of Tennessee coach Rick Barnes’ career. It moved him past John Wooden on the all-time Division I wins list.
No. 10 Kentucky 87, Winthrop 74: PJ Washington had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Tyler Herro added 15 points and the Wildcats (4-1) shot a season-best 56% to run away from the Eagles (2-3). Kentucky used its size to dominate in rebounding (37-20) and points in the lane (42-24).
Washington made seven of 11 shots and had his second straight consecutive double-double. Kentucky made 31 of 55 shots, its third consecutive game shooting at least 49%. Josh Ferguson, Charles Falden and Austin Awad each had 11 points for Winthrop.
No. 25 Wisconsin, 62 Stanford 46: Ethan Happ had 16 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out late, and the Badgers (4-0) beat the Cardinal (2-2) in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in Paradise Island, Bahamas. Sophomore Nate Reuvers had a tournament-record nine blocked shots, a total that also tied the longtime Wisconsin single-game record.
D’Mitrik Trice added 16 points for Wisconsin, which shot just 35% after halftime yet came up with a 9-0 burst to seize control after Stanford had gotten within a basket with 6:53 left. KZ Okpala led the Cardinal with 11 points.