College basketball roundup: No. 6 Nevada rallies past No. 20 Arizona State 72-66

Caleb Martin scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half, rallying No. 6 Nevada past 20th-ranked Arizona State 72-66 Friday night in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic tripleheader.
Jordan Caroline added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Wolf Pack (9-0), off to their best start since the Division I era began in 1969-70.
Luguentz Dort scored 24 points and Zylan Cheatham had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Sun Devils (7-1), whose 20-game, regular-season non-conference winning streak ended.
Remy Martin's 3-pointer drew the Sun Devils to 64-63 with 1:39 to play, but Cody Martin got fouled and made both. After Dort made 1 of 2 free throws, Cody Martin's layup kept Nevada ahead 68-64.
Caleb Martin's layup tied the game at 48-all after the Wolf Pack trailed by 16 in the first half.
From there, Nevada outscored ASU 24-18 to complete the comeback.
The Sun Devils stunned the Wolf Pack to start the game, racing to a 23-8 lead that included 11 points in a row.
Nevada was just 8 of 25 from the floor in the half. The Martin twins combined for 1 of 9 shooting and four points. Caleb Martin missed all six of his 3-point attempts and neither twin had a rebound.
SOUTHLAND
WOMEN
at UCLA 89, Fresno State 80: Michaela Onyenwere scored a career-high 29 points and Japreece Dean added 23 for the Bruins (4-5), who snapped a four-game skid. UCLA shot 50% from the field while holding the Bulldogs to 35.7%. Candice White led Fresno State with 22 points.
