Advertisement

College basketball roundup: No. 6 Nevada rallies past No. 20 Arizona State 72-66

By Associated Press
Dec 07, 2018 | 11:10 PM
College basketball roundup: No. 6 Nevada rallies past No. 20 Arizona State 72-66
Arizona State forward Zylan Cheatham, right, passes the ball while under pressure from Nevada forward Caleb Martin during the first half of the Basketball Hall of Fame on Classic Friday at Staples Center. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Caleb Martin scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half, rallying No. 6 Nevada past 20th-ranked Arizona State 72-66 Friday night in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic tripleheader.

Jordan Caroline added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Wolf Pack (9-0), off to their best start since the Division I era began in 1969-70.

Advertisement

Luguentz Dort scored 24 points and Zylan Cheatham had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Sun Devils (7-1), whose 20-game, regular-season non-conference winning streak ended.

Remy Martin's 3-pointer drew the Sun Devils to 64-63 with 1:39 to play, but Cody Martin got fouled and made both. After Dort made 1 of 2 free throws, Cody Martin's layup kept Nevada ahead 68-64.

Caleb Martin's layup tied the game at 48-all after the Wolf Pack trailed by 16 in the first half.

From there, Nevada outscored ASU 24-18 to complete the comeback.

The Sun Devils stunned the Wolf Pack to start the game, racing to a 23-8 lead that included 11 points in a row.

Nevada was just 8 of 25 from the floor in the half. The Martin twins combined for 1 of 9 shooting and four points. Caleb Martin missed all six of his 3-point attempts and neither twin had a rebound.

SOUTHLAND

WOMEN

at UCLA 89, Fresno State 80: Michaela Onyenwere scored a career-high 29 points and Japreece Dean added 23 for the Bruins (4-5), who snapped a four-game skid. UCLA shot 50% from the field while holding the Bulldogs to 35.7%. Candice White led Fresno State with 22 points.

MEN SATURDAY

Long Beach State at Fresno State 4 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at UC Santa Barbara 7 p.m.

Cal Tech at Cal Baptist 7 p.m.

Jackson State at Pepperdine 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Montana at UC Irvine 7 p.m.

Advertisement
Advertisement