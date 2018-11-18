College football: Les Miles signs 5-year contract to coach Kansas; Colorado fires coach Mike MacIntyre

The 65-year-old Miles spent 11 years at LSU, winning a national championship in 2007, before being fired four games into the 2016 season. His teams reached double-digit victories in seven seasons with the Tigers and reached another BCS title game in 2011. He also did a stint as head coach in the Big 12, rebuilding Oklahoma State and going 28-21 from 2001-04 in Stillwater.