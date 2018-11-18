College football: Les Miles signs 5-year contract to coach Kansas; Colorado fires coach Mike MacIntyre

Former LSU coach Les Miles has been hired to lead Kansas' downtrodden football program.
Kansas announced the hiring Sunday shortly after Miles arrived at the airport in nearby Topeka. Miles signed a five-year contract that will pay him $2,775,000 annually with retention bonuses of $775,000 due in November 2020 and $500,000 in November 2022.
The 65-year-old Miles spent 11 years at LSU, winning a national championship in 2007, before being fired four games into the 2016 season. His teams reached double-digit victories in seven seasons with the Tigers and reached another BCS title game in 2011. He also did a stint as head coach in the Big 12, rebuilding Oklahoma State and going 28-21 from 2001-04 in Stillwater.
Colorado fires coach Mike MacIntyre after 6 straight losses
Colorado has fired coach Mike MacIntyre after the team lost six straight games in his sixth season at the school.
Athletic director Rick George released a statement Sunday saying he informed MacIntyre that the coach would not return and then met with the coaching staff and players. George said he will name an interim head coach for Colorado's final game against California on Saturday.
MacIntyre was voted AP college football coach of the year in 2016 after he led the Buffaloes to a Pac-12 South title and 10 victories. That was his only winning season at Colorado, going 20-40 and 6-38 in the Pac-12 in the other five.
The Buffs started this season with five straight victories and moved into the AP Top 25. They have not won since and lost Saturday to Utah 30-7.
Texas State fired coach Everett Withers after he guided the Bobcats to just seven victories in three seasons.