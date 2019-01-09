College football: Texas’ Humphrey will jump to NFL

Texas wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey will skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft.
Humphrey led the Longhorns with 86 catches for 1,176 yards and nine touchdowns as Texas won 10 games for the first time since 2009, including a victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
Collin Johnson, who caught 68 passes for 985 yards and seven touchdowns, has said he will return to the Longhorns next season.
Bobo says no to $100,000 raise
Colorado State coach Mike Bobo declined a $100,000 pay increase for next season after the Rams struggled to a 3-9 record.
Bobo called athletic director Joe Parker shortly after the season ended to announce he would forego a raise due to him next season. Bobo said he believed “accountability is a two-way street” in an interview posted Tuesday on the school’s website.
Parker said the gesture “really speaks to the character of Mike Bobo.”
Bobo is 24-27 in four seasons with the Rams.
Title ratings down
Clemson’s blowout victory over Alabama in the College Football Playoff drew a 14.6 overnight rating for ESPN across its multiple-channel broadcast, the lowest-rated title game in the 5-year-old postseason system.
The viewership numbers reported Tuesday by Nielsen provided some better news for the network. ESPN said Nielsen reported that 25.2 million viewers tuned into Monday night’s game on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. The figures do not yet include ESPNEWS or streaming viewership.
Final AP rankings
Here’s a shocker: Clemson finished No. 1 in the Associated Press poll for the third time after routing Alabama in the national championship game.
The Tigers received all 61 first-place votes. The Crimson Tide, trying to become the third team to go wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the country, finished second.
The Tide did extend their streak of top-five appearances to 54 weeks, one short of Miami’s record set from Oct. 8, 2000 to Oct. 26, 2003.
Ohio State finished third. Oklahoma, which lost to Alabama in the Orange Bowl semifinal, was fourth. Notre Dame, which lost to Clemson in the Cotton Bowl semifinal, was fifth.
No. 10 Washington State finished as the highest- ranked Pac-12 team for the first time in the history of the conference. There were more Mountain West teams (three) than Pac-12 (two) in the last rankings.