College football viewers' guide: Playoff spots and New Year's six bowls are up for grabs

Although the Pac-12 will be left out of the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season, a trip to the Rose Bowl is never a bad consolation prize. Utah was the only Pac-12 South team never to appear in the conference title game until now. USC is the only South team to win the Pac-12. Washington beat Utah 21-7 in Salt Lake City in September and enters the rematch at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara after a 28-15 victory over Washington State in the Apple Cup. The Utes came back from 20 points down to defeat Brigham Young 35-27 last week.