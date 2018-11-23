Racing! A new set of stewards’ rulings

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we are pretty sure the race tracks will be less crowded than the malls.

Nothing says a holiday weekend like stewards’ rulings, the first from this Del Mar meeting. So, let’s get right to them, and they are all on jockeys.

--Jockey Angel Cruz was fined $100 for excessive use of the riding crop on Jan’s Reserve in the sixth race on Nov. 4 at Santa Anita. Jan’s Reserve finished fourth. Cruz used the crop five times without giving the horse a chance to respond. Cruz waived his right to a hearing and pleaded guilty.

--Jockey Mario Gutierrez was suspended three days (Nov. 17, 18 and 22) for his ride aboard Excellent Sunset in the Kathryn Crosby Stakes on Nov. 9. The horse was disqualified from first to second for drifting in the stretch and causing interference with Escape Clause. The stewards unanimously ruled that Gutierrez’s use of a right-handed whip was careless and caused the incident. Gutierrez was represented in the hearing by Ozzie Ayala , his valet, as Gutierrez was out of town for personal reasons.

--Jockey Mauro Donoe was fined $200 for excessive use of the riding crop on Dressed in Prada in the sixth race on Nov. 10. He used it four times on the tiring horse, who finished eighth. It was his second violation in the last 60 days.

--Jockey Kent Desormeaux was fined $300 for misuse of his riding crop when he struck Dancing Belle on the ear in the second race on Nov. 11. The horse won the race.

There was an upset in the Grade 3 $100,000 Red Carpet Handicap, when India Mantuana went gate to wire to win by a half-length in the 1 3/8-mile turf race for fillies and mares. It was a masterful ride by Tyler Baze , who extended his lead to almost 10 lengths entering the far turn and had enough in the stretch to hold off her hard-charging opponents.

“I had the binoculars on her and she just kept getting farther and farther in front,” Bell said. “I could see she had her ears pricked and was very relaxed. I was amazed that somebody didn’t go with her. That was the only chink in her armor if somebody would have gone with her and softened her up. She doesn’t have that real acceleration but she’s a real staying type filly. She keeps up that one pace and just keeps on going and doesn’t give up.”

“You know, when I was young and played baseball, I was really fast,” Baze said. “Stole a lot of bases. Think I might have stolen a horse race here. [Going far to the front] wasn’t really the plan. It just happened. I just wanted to ride her like I did here last summer, not fight her, let her do her thing. She was just going easy out there. Sometimes it isn’t how fast they’re running, it’s how they’re doing it. She was doing it the right way today.”

There is a big 1 1/2 turf stakes race on Friday’s eight-race card. First post is back to 12:30 p.m. Half of the races are on the grass. The feature is the Grade 2 $200,000 Hollywood Turf Cup.

The favorite is Bigger Picture, at 5-2, for trainer Mike Maker and jockey Mike Smith . He’s a veteran campaigner having won 11 of 36 races lifetime, although he hasn’t won this year since Jan. 28, when he won a race at Sam Houston. He’s been running mostly graded stakes including several Grade 1s.

The second favorite is Chicago Style at 3-1 for Tom Proctor and Drayden Van Dyke . He’s lightly raced this year as this is only his third start. He really hasn’t gotten back into form after winning five of six starting at the beginning of last year. The race should go off around 3 p.m.

First-time starter from the Bob Hess barn might be live in this $50,000 Cal-bred maiden claimer. The juvenile daughter of Merit Man has trained in slow fashion but sometimes that's a positive with this stable. She won't have to be a world beater to graduate at first asking against this modest bunch.

“Thirteen races featuring 110 juveniles will make up a huge night of trials to the Grade 1, $1,878,425 Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity on Sunday at Los Alamitos. First post is 5:15 p.m. The racing program will also feature three pick four wagers (races 1-4, 6-9, 10-13).

“The horses with the 10 fastest times in the 400-yard trials will advance to the Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity final to be held on the meet’s closing night on Sunday, Dec. 16. The Two Million Futurity is California’s richest race of any breed in 2018.

“The list of runners is among the deepest and strongest in the 24-year history of this race. Five major Los Alamitos futurity winners are hoping for a spot in the final, plus 43 other runners with stakes experience will also race. The futurity winners are Grade 1 Golden State Million Futurity winner Flash And Roll, Grade 1 Ed Burke Million Futurity winner Wave Her Down, Grade 2 PCQHRA Breeders Futurity winner Cole Man 47, Grade 2 Robert Adair Kindergarten Futurity winner Wicked Affair and Governor’s Cup Futurity winner Political Favorite. In addition to the California-based horses that have raced in grade 1 and grade 2 futurity finals here, the trials have also lured finalists from major races such as the Rainbow Futurity, Heritage Place Futurity, Ruidoso Futurity, West Texas Futurity, La Fiesta Futurity and Cowboys Futurity.

“To be ridden by Eduardo Nicasio for trainer Chris O'Dell , Thermonuclear Energy has been one of the most highly regarded mares at Los Alamitos for the past two years. Her victory in last year’s Las Damas came in convincing fashion, as she took the lead shortly after the start and then cruised to a 1 1/2 length victory. She’s been outstanding for most of 2018 as well, finishing second in the Grade 1 Charger Bar Handicap and then winning the Ivan Ashment Handicap and Matron Stakes during the summer.

“Her only blip this season came on Sept. 23 when she ran sixth as the favorite in the Grade 1 Mildred Vessels Memorial Handicap. The Walk Thru Fire mare will be looking to get back on track in the Las Damas with the 2019 Charger Bar likely on her radar. The weekend action kicks off Friday with an eight-race card beginning at 7 p.m.

“The field to the Grade 1 Champion of Champions became clearer following last Sunday’s Z. Wayne Griffin Directors Trials. Bodacious Eagle, Heza Dasha Fire and LD Is Back qualified from the trials and now join BH Lisas Boy, Zoomin For Spuds, Hotstepper, Jess Ravin, Jesstacartel, He Looks Hot, and Tarzanito in a stellar lineup for the Dec. 15 Champion of Champions.”

She draws the comfortable outside post while making first start in five months. She went well under a hand ride when outworking a foe by a head in recent 12.3 gate drill and was third in last good showing vs. ¾-length winner Capitol Grille, who eventually finished second in the California Juvenile Challenge. Trainer Scott Willoughby and jockey Vinnie Bednar have been very productive over the past two months.

Del Mar Charts Results for Thursday, November 22. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 9th day of a 16-day meet. Cloudy & Fast

FIRST RACE. 1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $48,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.76 46.28 1:10.78 1:37.07 1:50.20

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 El Huerfano 122 2 4 2–2 2–3 1–hd 1–½ 1–1¼ Prat 0.40 1 Very Very Stella 122 1 1 4 4 4 2–3½ 2–8¼ Delgadillo 4.40 3 Kristi's Copilot 120 3 2 3–2½ 3–3 3–1 4 3–4¼ Bejarano 6.10 4 Little Scotty 120 4 3 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–4 3–hd 4 Maldonado 4.50

2 EL HUERFANO 2.80 2.20 1 VERY VERY STELLA 3.00 3 KRISTI'S COPILOT

$1 EXACTA (2-1) $2.60 $2 QUINELLA (1-2) $4.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-3) $2.70

Winner–El Huerfano B.g.6 by Tannersmyman out of Adriftinthebay, by Capsized. Bred by M. A. Douzos (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller . Owner: Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary. Mutuel Pool $99,251 Exacta Pool $41,494 Quinella Pool $2,068 Trifecta Pool $20,746. Claimed–El Huerfano by All Schlaich Stables LLC, Hollendorfer , LLC, Gatto Racing, LLC and Todaro, G. Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Scratched–Shane Zain.

EL HUERFANO broke a bit slowly, stalked just off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the backstretch, took the lead into the second turn, inched away leaving that turn, responded when challenged again in the stretch, edged away under urging, drifted in some late and held gamely. VERY VERY STELLA came off the rail into the first turn, angled in and chased a bit off the fence, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, bid outside the winner in midstretch but could not quite match that one late. KRISTI'S COPILOT chased off the inside, was between horses into the stretch and weakened. LITTLE SCOTTY stumbled at the start then recovered and had speed outside, inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch and into the second turn, drifted out late and also weakened.

SECOND RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.44 44.90 56.25

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Bashful 122 1 7 8 6–1½ 3–½ 1–1¼ Smith 7.10 5 Magical Gray 122 4 2 3–1½ 3–2 1–hd 2–¾ Delgadillo 3.70 3 Storming Lady 122 2 4 2–½ 1–hd 2–1½ 3–nk Prat 1.30 8 Madaket Sunset 122 7 6 6–1½ 5–1 4–1½ 4–1½ Bejarano 11.50 9 Strengthinnumbers 122 8 5 7–hd 7–hd 7–6 5–1¾ Franco 3.50 6 Smiling Annie 122 5 8 5–hd 4–hd 5–hd 6–6¼ Pereira 23.60 4 Whoa Nessie 122 3 3 1–hd 2–hd 6–1 7–¾ Gutierrez 26.00 7 Rancor 117 6 1 4–1 8 8 8 Figueroa 24.60

1 BASHFUL 16.20 7.60 3.40 5 MAGICAL GRAY 5.00 2.60 3 STORMING LADY 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $26.80 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $40.00 $2 QUINELLA (1-5) $45.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-3-8) $43.49 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-3) $50.75

Winner–Bashful B.f.3 by Orb out of Chief Secretary, by Deputy Minister. Bred by Kinsman Farm (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Fox Hill Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $207,293 Daily Double Pool $35,394 Exacta Pool $107,539 Quinella Pool $4,204 Superfecta Pool $49,017 Trifecta Pool $73,953. Scratched–Ria Munk.

BASHFUL off a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, moved up inside into the stretch, came out for room in midstretch, rallied under some urging to the front three wide in deep stretch and proved best. MAGICAL GRAY prompted the pace three deep, took a short lead outside a rival in midstretch, fought back between foes in deep stretch and held second. STORMING LADY had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and in the stretch and just held third. MADAKET SUNSET chased outside then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. STRENGTHINNUMBERS settled outside then alongside a rival chasing the pace, came out in the stretch and was outfinished. SMILING ANNIE broke a bit slowly and was crowded some, stalked between foes then a off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, steadied in tight in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. WHOA NESSIE dueled between horses, drifted out some in midstretch then drifted in a bit in deep stretch and weakened. RANCOR broke in a bit, stalked off the rail, steadied between foes midway on the turn and also weakened.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 23.77 48.85 1:14.02 1:26.69 1:39.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Lagoon Macaroon 122 6 2 5–hd 3–hd 3–4 1–1½ 1–2¾ Maldonado 2.00 3 R B Eye 122 3 5 2–1 2–1 2–1 2–½ 2–2½ Prat 0.70 2 Irish Polo 120 2 1 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 3–5 3–¾ Van Dyke 6.20 1 Jonathantoquick 120 1 4 4–½ 4–hd 4–½ 4–hd 4–ns Cruz 20.40 4 Nations Hope 120 4 3 3–hd 5–½ 5–4 5–10 5–20 T Baze 30.10 5 Anvil Rock 117 5 6 6 6 6 6 6 Figueroa 12.90

6 LAGOON MACAROON 6.00 2.40 2.20 3 R B EYE 2.40 2.10 2 IRISH POLO 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $42.60 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $5.30 $2 QUINELLA (3-6) $4.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-2-1) $4.43 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-2) $8.00

Winner–Lagoon Macaroon Grr.g.2 by He's Had Enough out of Oh Boo Hoo, by Kafwain. Bred by Woodford Thoroughbreds (FL). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Kretz Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $148,563 Daily Double Pool $19,684 Exacta Pool $59,945 Quinella Pool $3,105 Superfecta Pool $27,500 Trifecta Pool $43,877. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-6) paid $25.25. Pick Three Pool $38,530.

LAGOON MACAROON stalked four wide, bid three deep into the second turn then tracked off the rail, bid again three wide into the stretch to gain the lead, inched away in midstretch and won clear under left handed urging. R B EYE stalked between rivals then a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the backstretch and second turn and between horses into the stretch and bested the others. IRISH POLO sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch and second turn, fought back into the stretch and held third. JONATHANTOQUICK saved ground stalking the pace, came out some in the stretch and was edged for the show between foes late. NATIONS HOPE three deep on the first turn, stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. ANVIL ROCK angled in and pulled his way along to stalked the pace a bit off the rail, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 24.13 47.47 1:12.03 1:36.73 2:01.52 2:13.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Unapologetic 120 4 7–1½ 7–2 7–2 6–hd 3–hd 1–½ Franco 5.10 5 Starting Bloc 122 5 9 9 9 9 5–hd 2–1 Bejarano 4.20 8 Whoop Whoop 120 8 2–1 2–1½ 2–½ 2–1 2–½ 3–hd T Baze 27.80 1 Oscar Dominguez 120 1 8–2 8–2½ 8–2 8–1½ 6–½ 4–nk Talamo 9.80 6 High Promise 122 6 3–1½ 3–1½ 3–2 3–hd 4–1½ 5–1¼ Prat 10.90 3 Morse Code 120 3 6–2 6–2½ 6–1 7–½ 8–hd 6–¾ Fuentes 7.20 2 Majestic Eagle 118 2 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1 1–1 7–2¾ Smith 2.20 9 Arms Runner 120 9 5–1 5–1½ 5–2½ 5–hd 9 8–nk Van Dyke 7.50 7 Accountability 120 7 4–½ 4–½ 4–½ 4–1 7–hd 9 Pereira 13.30

4 UNAPOLOGETIC 12.20 5.60 4.40 5 STARTING BLOC 5.40 3.80 8 WHOOP WHOOP (NZ) 8.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $35.20 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $37.70 $2 QUINELLA (4-5) $36.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-8-1) $344.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-8) $331.50

Winner–Unapologetic B.g.5 by Temple City out of Seekingvindication, by Vindication. Bred by Darrell Brown & Lendy Brown (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Allen Racing LLC, Bloom , Michael and Lindo, Jon. Mutuel Pool $209,470 Daily Double Pool $25,201 Exacta Pool $91,652 Quinella Pool $4,134 Superfecta Pool $43,761 Trifecta Pool $64,766. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-4) paid $72.25. Pick Three Pool $23,386.

UNAPOLOGETIC chased inside then a bit off the rail, went between horses on the final turn, came out in the stretch, rallied under some left handed urging to the front a sixteenth out and held gamely. STARTING BLOC settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch, waited some in upper stretch then rallied between foes. WHOOP WHOOP (NZ) stalked three deep then off the rail, continued outside a rival on the backstretch and last turn, bid three deep then between foes in the stretch and held third. OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE) chased inside then off the rail nearing the middle turn, came out into the final turn and four wide into the stretch and finished willingly to be edged for the show. HIGH PROMISE between horses early, angled in and stalked inside, bid between rivals past the eighth pole and was edged for a minor award. MORSE CODE saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and was outfinished. MAJESTIC EAGLE sped to the early lead, set the pace along the inside, fought back in deep stretch and weakened some late. ARMS RUNNER stalked three deep then outside a rival, went three wide again into and on the last turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. ACCOUNTABILITY stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, continued outside a rival on the final turn and three deep into the stretch and did not rally.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.08 48.22 1:13.22 1:25.55 1:37.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Secret Touch 119 3 2 2–4 2–1½ 1–2 1–3 1–5¼ Figueroa 2.70 7 Topgallant 124 6 4 5–3 5–1 3–1 3–2½ 2–½ Pedroza 5.60 3 Rhettbutler 122 2 1 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd 2–hd 3–1¼ Pereira 13.70 5 Original Intent 122 4 6 6–hd 7 6–1 4–½ 4–1 Franco 3.20 2 Jersey's Heat 120 1 3 3–hd 3–hd 5–½ 5–hd 5–5¼ Fuentes 3.50 6 Typhoon Harry 122 5 5 4–1½ 4–½ 4–1½ 6–2 6–1¼ Delgadillo 4.10 8 Midnight Soot 120 7 7 7 6–hd 7 7 7 T Baze 18.20

4 SECRET TOUCH 7.40 4.20 3.20 7 TOPGALLANT 6.00 3.40 3 RHETTBUTLER 7.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $46.20 $1 EXACTA (4-7) $16.70 $2 QUINELLA (4-7) $20.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-3-5) $48.08 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-3) $71.95

Winner–Secret Touch Dbb.g.4 by First Defence out of Storm Hearted, by Lion Hearted. Bred by CRK Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $177,758 Daily Double Pool $15,743 Exacta Pool $71,575 Quinella Pool $3,292 Superfecta Pool $31,513 Trifecta Pool $51,539. Scratched–Spirit Mission. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-4) paid $41.30. Pick Three Pool $36,241. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-6-4-1/4) 4 correct paid $383.55. Pick Four Pool $139,595. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/5-1-6-4-1/4) 5 correct paid $781.90. Pick Five Pool $369,538.

SECRET TOUCH angled in and dueled outside a rival, took the lead and kicked clear on the second turn and won clear under urging. TOPGALLANT four wide into the first turn, chased off the rail then outside on the second turn and alongside a foe in the stretch and edged that one for the place. RHETTBUTLER between horses early, angled in and dueled inside, stalked along the rail leaving the second turn and was edged for the place. ORIGINAL INTENT angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in deep stretch and lacked the needed rally. JERSEY'S HEAT saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. TYPHOON HARRY stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the second turn and outside a foe into the stretch and weakened. MIDNIGHT SOOT five wide into the first turn, chased outside then alongside a rival, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response.

SIXTH RACE. 1 3/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Red Carpet H.'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.06 47.78 1:12.95 1:37.51 2:01.98 2:14.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 5 India Mantuana 117 4 1–2½ 1–6 1–8 1–1½ 1–5 1–½ T Baze 18.80 6 Siberian Iris 117 5 5–½ 5–1 5–1½ 4–1 3–2½ 2–½ Prat 11.60 9 DH–Escape Clause 121 8 3–1 3–1½ 3–1½ 2–hd 2–1½ 3–1¼ Fuentes 3.60 3 DH–Vexatious 123 2 8 8 8 8 7–5 3–1¼ Bejarano 1.30 2 Pantsonfire 120 1 7–2 6–hd 6–hd 7–1 5–hd 5–1¾ Franco 6.30 7 Lucy De 120 6 4–1 4–½ 4–hd 5–½ 4–hd 6–1¾ Desormeaux 7.80 4 The Tulip 118 3 6–hd 7–2 7–2 6–1 6–hd 7–14 Van Dyke 5.40 8 So Hi Society 119 7 2–½ 2–1 2–½ 3–1 8 8 Pereira 62.40

5 INDIA MANTUANA 39.60 15.00 5.20 6 SIBERIAN IRIS (IRE) 12.80 4.00 9 DH–ESCAPE CLAUSE 2.20 3 DH–VEXATIOUS 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $122.20 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $171.70 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $67.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-3-9) $79.97 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-9-3) $97.28 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-3) $110.65 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-9) $192.45

Winner–India Mantuana Dbb.f.4 by Wilburn out of Speed Wagon, by Tomorrows Cat. Bred by Paul Knapper (KY). Trainer: Thomas Ray Bell, II. Owner: Richard A. Bell. Mutuel Pool $275,349 Daily Double Pool $15,517 Exacta Pool $126,013 Quinella Pool $5,200 Superfecta Pool $58,540 Trifecta Pool $89,377. Scratched–Victress. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-5) paid $176.90. Pick Three Pool $29,366.

INDIA MANTUANA took the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, opened up in the first stretch and on the backstretch, widened approaching the final turn, drifted out from the whip in midstretch and held on gamely under urging. SIBERIAN IRIS (IRE) chased three deep then outside a rival, angled inward in midstretch and closed willingly to just miss. VEXATIOUS settled inside, went outside a rival on the last turn, swung four wide into the stretch and finished well to share the show. ESCAPE CLAUSE four wide on the first turn and three deep into the stretch the first time, stalked outside a rival then inside into the stretch, came out in the drive and finished willingly also. PANTSONFIRE (IRE) saved ground chasing the pace, went around a rival into the stretch then angled back to the inside and was outfinished. LUCY DE chased between horses then inside, went between foes again on the final turn and three wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary rally. THE TULIP (IRE) between rivals early, chased outside a foe then three deep on the final turn and four wide into the stretch and also lacked the needed late kick. SO HI SOCIETY (IRE) three deep early, angled in and chased the winner a bit off the rail then inside, dropped back on the final turn and weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.40 45.48 57.69 1:10.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Danuska's My Girl 122 1 5 1–hd 1–1 1–1½ 1–3 Franco 9.60 2 Amuse 120 2 7 7 7 3–½ 2–1¼ Smith 0.80 5 Sheza Chattykat 122 5 3 3–3½ 2–1 2–2½ 3–3¼ Bejarano 3.10 4 Oozle 120 4 6 6–4 4–½ 4–1 4–¾ Prat 6.50 6 Lady Ninja 122 6 1 5–hd 6–hd 7 5–1¼ Fuentes 9.60 3 DH–Conquest Flatterme 122 3 4 2–hd 3–1½ 5–½ 6 T Baze 17.40 7 DH–Kindred 122 7 2 4–hd 5–1½ 6–1 6 Gutierrez 33.70

1 DANUSKA'S MY GIRL 21.20 7.40 3.60 2 AMUSE 3.20 2.10 5 SHEZA CHATTYKAT 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $367.40 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $24.30 $2 QUINELLA (1-2) $12.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-5-4) $30.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-5) $41.00

Winner–Danuska's My Girl B.f.4 by Shackleford out of Amaday, by Dayjur. Bred by Fernandez-Robles Family Trust &Flying H Stables (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Bad Boy Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $238,721 Daily Double Pool $28,593 Exacta Pool $105,257 Quinella Pool $4,154 Superfecta Pool $61,624 Trifecta Pool $85,902. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-1) paid $343.00. Pick Three Pool $24,733.

DANUSKA'S MY GIRL went up inside to duel for the lead, inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and won clear under urging. AMUSE bobbled in a slow start, settled off the rail, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place. SHEZA CHATTYKAT had good early speed and dueled three deep, stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, angled in some nearing the stretch and bested the others. OOZLE broke a bit slowly, angled in and chased inside, came out leaving the turn and around a rival into the stretch and lacked a rally. LADY NINJA four wide early, chased between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. CONQUEST FLATTERME had good early speed and dueled between horses, stalked a bit off the rail on the turn, angled to the fence into the stretch and weakened. KINDRED stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $54,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.30 46.34 1:10.43 1:22.61 1:34.36

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Amandine 118 2 10 9–3½ 9–3½ 9–1 5–hd 1–3¼ Van Dyke 4.40 5 A Little Bit Me 120 5 3 2–1 2–1 1–hd 1–1½ 2–hd Franco 4.10 3 Tell Me More 115 3 2 5–½ 6–2½ 4–1½ 2–hd 3–¾ Figueroa 5.30 6 Lynne's Legacy 120 6 11 10–2½ 10–3½ 11 7–1½ 4–½ Bejarano 10.20 8 Tyfosha 118 8 1 7–hd 8–2 6–½ 6–1½ 5–¾ Prat 10.10 9 Drift Away 119 9 5 3–1½ 3–½ 3–1 4–hd 6–½ Pereira 52.00 12 Miss Boom Boom 120 11 9 11 11 10–hd 8–½ 7–1¼ Fuentes 12.50 7 Katherine 118 7 7 8–2 7–hd 8–1½ 10–hd 8–¾ Gutierrez 8.80 1 Oleksandra 120 1 6 1–1½ 1–hd 2–½ 3–½ 9–hd Smith 4.10 10 Wind Tartare 120 10 8 6–1 5–½ 7–hd 11 10–ns Gryder 51.20 4 Poetic 118 4 4 4–hd 4–hd 5–hd 9–hd 11 Roman 15.00

2 AMANDINE (GB) 10.80 5.20 4.20 5 A LITTLE BIT ME 5.80 4.00 3 TELL ME MORE 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $207.20 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $27.10 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $34.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-3-6) $69.09 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-5-3-6-8) $2,498.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-3) $60.60

Winner–Amandine (GB) B.f.3 by Shamardal out of Kissable (IRE), by Danehill Dancer (IRE). Bred by Lordship Stud (GB). Trainer: Jeff Mullins . Owner: Red Baron's Barn, LLC, Rancho Temescal, LLC and Shanderella Stables. Mutuel Pool $383,460 Daily Double Pool $127,243 Exacta Pool $213,066 Quinella Pool $7,536 Superfecta Pool $114,894 Trifecta Pool $167,593. Claimed–A Little Bit Me by Chris Johnson. Trainer: Richard Baltas. Claimed–Lynne's Legacy by Richardson, Maureen, Robershaw, Ritchie and Rothblum, Steve. Trainer: Doug O'Neill . Scratched–Lea's Reward. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (6-4-1/4-5-1-2) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $94,515. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-2) paid $1,131.80. Pick Three Pool $137,548. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/4-5-1-2) 4 correct paid $5,354.60. Pick Four Pool $349,441. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-1/4-5-1-2) 5 correct paid $33,372.80. Pick Five Pool $218,637. $2 Pick Six (6-4-1/4-5-1-2) 5 out of 6 paid $1,116.60. Pick Six Pool $97,552. Pick Six Carryover $52,115. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $1,831.50. Place Pick All Pool $22,801.

AMANDINE (GB) broke a bit slowly, settled inside then just off the rail, came out on the second turn and six wide into the stretch, rallied under energetic handling while drifting in to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. A LITTLE BIT ME had speed between foes then stalked just off the rail, bid outside a rival on the backstretch, took a short lead leaving the second turn, inched away into the stretch, drifted out from the whip in the drive and just held 2nd. TELL ME MORE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, split rivals in the drive and was edged for the place. LYNNE'S LEGACY broke a bit slowly, settled off the pace inside, moved up along the rail in the drive then split horses in deep stretch and finished with some interest along the fence. TYFOSHA chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and was outfinished for a minor award. DRIFT AWAY stalked off the rail then four wide leaving the backstretch, bid three deep leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MISS BOOM BOOM angled in and settled off the pace inside, came out on the second turn and seven wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. KATHERINE tugged between horses then chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late kick. OLEKSANDRA (AUS) pulled along the inside then saved ground setting the pace, dueled along the rail on the backstretch, fought back on the second turn and weakened in the final furlong. WIND TARTARE (FR) stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. POETIC was in a good position stalking the pace between horses, came three deep into the stretch and also weakened.