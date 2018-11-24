Racing! Del Mar has its tribute to Gary Stevens today

On Saturday, Del Mar will honor now retired jockey Gary Stevens between the third and fourth race. On Tuesday, Stevens told Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Form about his need to retire based on the advice of his doctor.

Stevens suffered a back injury during a post parade last Saturday, although he continued riding that and one other race on that card. He took off his one mount on Sunday. On Monday, he had an MRI which revealed that any kind of fall could have much more serious consequences for the 55-year-old Hall of Fame rider. Stevens has retired twice before but this one most certainly will stick.

The other day, Stevens caught up with Hank Wesch of Del Mar to remember his very first stakes win at the track, aboard Tsunami Slew, in the 1985 Eddie Read Handicap.

“Tsunami Slew would get really nervous and wash out, but I got along really good with the horse in the mornings,” Stevens told Wesch. “I warmed him up before the race and he started to get a little bit nervous so I walked him over to the outside fence, where there was a hedge in those days. He stuck his head in there and started eating the leaves.

“I just let him, but I was thinking Eddie Gregson is probably wondering what the hell I’m doing right now and I hope these things aren’t poisonous.

“He chilled out and walked to the gate and we went wire to wire. I remember the race like it was yesterday. He was a cool horse, but he was a little nutso. Sometimes the Seattle Slew came out in him.”

“As a friend, you hate to see such a career come to an end, but we all respect the decision,” said Joe Harper , the CEO of Del Mar. “And we hope and anticipate we’ll still have him around, in some capacity, in the sport he has served so well.”

Friday’s feature, the Grade 2 $200,000 Hollywood Gold Cup (not run in Hollywood), showed how good a jockey Drayden Van Dyke has become. He took up Chicago Style at the back of the pack of the 1 ½-mile turf race until the far turn and the surged six wide to win by a neck.

“I knew they were going slow, but my horse was relaxed and I was comfortable with where we were,” Van Dyke said. “He’s a straightforward horse, you ask him and he gives. When it came time, I tipped him out and he went. It’s sure fun to ride ones like him.”

It’s a really good card at Del Mar on Saturday. Think of this lineup: allowance (and by that we also mean optional claiming), maiden, allowance, maiden claiming, stakes, allowance, stakes, beaten claimers, allowance. We now claimers are the backbone of the industry, but, let’s face it, we really like allowance level horses. First post of nine races is 12:30 p.m. Five of the races are on the turf.

The first stakes is the $100,000 Jimmy Durante Stakes for 2-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf. A couple of Graham Motion shippers top this field. Pivottina, at 7-2, is the favorite and will be Van Dyke. She hasn’t won since her first start five races ago, but she’s coming off a fourth in a Grade 1 at Woodbine.

Motion’s other starter, Monette, is 4-1, and will be ridden by Kent Desormeaux . She has two wins and four seconds in seven starts. This is only her second start in the United States, as last out she was second in the Grade 3 Matron at Belmont. Post is about 2:30 p.m.

The bigger stakes, the $200,000 Seabiscuit Handicap for horses going 1 1/16 on the turf had morning-line maker Russell Hudak flummoxed with such an even field. He settled on Synchrony at a tepid 9-2. He is trained by Michael Stidham and Joe Bravo ships in to ride. He is seven of 17 lifetime and four of seven this year. He has won two Grade 3s at Monmouth and one Grade 3 at Fair Grounds.

The second favorite is Pincheck at 5-1. Jessica Harrington is the trainer and Mike Smith will ride. He is fur of 15 lifetime and making his first start outside of Ireland. So, your guess is as good as anyone’s.

Older gelding from the Michael McCarthy barn comes off a solid third-place finish in the City of Hope Mile at Santa Anita behind two tough milers after stepping up from a big win vs. $32,000 claimers over the Del Mar course. He has some back class and his last effort shows he fits with these, so tab in a wide-open stakes event and hope for some racing luck in this big field.

He should have been much slower than last fourth-place outing as the 8-5 favorite at the same level and now moves to the comfortable outside post. In last out, he veered in sharply to get bumped back after a sluggish start and finished running hard. He was sixth in debut vs. much stronger field when facing a solid winner who next ran second in an overnight handicap.

Del Mar Charts Results for Friday, November 23. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 9th day of a 16-day meet. Cloudy & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.37 47.35 1:12.39 1:18.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 London Hotel 122 3 5 6 4–2½ 1–hd 1–3 Talamo 0.80 2 Second Fiddle 122 2 6 3–2½ 3–hd 3–2 2–1¼ T Baze 3.00 6 Venice 122 6 3 1–1 1–hd 2–1 3–4¼ Pedroza 13.00 4 Princess Nicole 124 4 1 4–hd 5–½ 5–4 4–5¼ Quinonez 43.80 5 Whata Flirt 117 5 2 2–½ 2–1½ 4–2 5–5½ Figueroa 2.60 1 Grey Tsunami 122 1 4 5–1½ 6 6 6 Coa 60.90

3 LONDON HOTEL 3.60 2.40 2.10 2 SECOND FIDDLE 3.20 2.60 6 VENICE 3.80

$1 EXACTA (3-2) $4.60 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $5.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-6-4) $6.33 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-6) $10.75

Winner–London Hotel B.f.3 by Tizbud out of Corinthian Lady, by Corinthian. Bred by Pam Doddridge (CA). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Finder, Gary and MJ Stables. Mutuel Pool $160,805 Exacta Pool $74,681 Quinella Pool $3,390 Superfecta Pool $36,013 Trifecta Pool $55,649. Scratched–none.

LONDON HOTEL settled off the rail then split horses into the turn, continued outside a rival, bid three deep into the stretch, took the lead outside the pacesetter in midstretch, was shaken up with the reins to inch away under a steady hand ride then drifted to the inside while drawing clear. SECOND FIDDLE broke a step slowly, was between horses early then stalked inside, waited some leaving the turn, came out for room in midstretch, went around the pacesetter in deep stretch to gain the place. VENICE sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled inside on the turn and into the stretch, fought back in midstretch, could not match the top pair in the final furlong but bested the others. PRINCESS NICOLE three deep early, chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch and weakened. WHATA FLIRT stalked off the rail then outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter on the turn and between foes into the stretch and also weakened. GREY TSUNAMI saved ground chasing the pace throughout and had little left for the drive.

SECOND RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.27 44.41 55.66

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Eddie Haskell 120 2 1 2–hd 1–1 1–1½ 1–1½ Franco 2.10 4 Little Juanito 120 4 2 1–hd 2–1 2–2 2–ns Quinonez 4.40 8 Eric the Trojan 120 7 6 7 7 6–½ 3–½ Prat 4.90 3 Distinctive B 120 3 7 6–2 5–hd 3–hd 4–½ Van Dyke 2.90 1 Regal Born 120 1 4 5–1 4–1 4–hd 5–2¼ Pereira 12.50 7 Air Vice Marshal 120 6 5 3–2 3–1 5–1 6–1¾ Bejarano 5.00 5 Street Vision 120 5 3 4–½ 6–1 7 7 Fuentes 52.90

2 EDDIE HASKELL 6.20 3.80 2.60 4 LITTLE JUANITO 4.40 3.00 8 ERIC THE TROJAN 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $14.20 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $13.10 $2 QUINELLA (2-4) $16.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-8-3) $13.98 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-8) $20.45

Winner–Eddie Haskell B.g.5 by Square Eddie out of Teresa Ann, by Boston Harbor. Bred by Reddam Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Wood, Philip J. and Hailey, Jim. Mutuel Pool $216,509 Daily Double Pool $41,038 Exacta Pool $118,695 Quinella Pool $5,018 Superfecta Pool $46,920 Trifecta Pool $72,621. Scratched–Hitters Park.

EDDIE HASKELL had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away leaving the turn, drifted out in the stretch and held gamely under a crack of the whip and an energetic hand ride. LITTLE JUANITO dueled between horses then stalked just off the rail leaving the turn, drifted out from the whip in the final furlong and just held second. ERIC THE TROJAN settled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch, came out in midstretch, split rivals in deep stretch and gained the show nearing the rail. DISTINCTIVE B broke a bit slowly, chased off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for third. REGAL BORN saved ground stalking the pace throughout and could not quite summon the needed late kick. AIR VICE MARSHAL prompted the pace three deep then stalked outside leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. STREET VISION stalked outside a rival then between horses for much of the turn, continued alongside a foe into the stretch and also weakened.

THIRD RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.50 46.25 58.81 1:05.59

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 South Boot Shirley 122 2 1 1–1½ 1–2 1–2 1–1¾ Prat 2.30 6 Awesome Amanda 122 6 3 3–1½ 2–hd 2–3½ 2–6¼ Cruz 6.80 5 I'm Sassy 124 5 2 2–1 3–2 3–2½ 3–3¼ Pereira 0.80 4 Perfect Portrait 122 4 5 6 5–1 5–5 4–3 Blanc 15.30 3 Brite Rivers 122 3 4 5–½ 6 6 5–1¼ Fuentes 53.70 1 Heaven Squared 122 1 6 4–1 4–2½ 4–2½ 6 Talamo 6.00

2 SOUTH BOOT SHIRLEY 6.60 3.60 2.20 6 AWESOME AMANDA 6.20 2.80 5 I'M SASSY 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $24.60 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $20.20 $2 QUINELLA (2-6) $19.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-5-4) $11.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-5) $19.50

Winner–South Boot Shirley Ch.f.3 by Southern Image out of Storm Lamp, by Storm Boot. Bred by Ed Delaney (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: EC Racing LLC, K T Racing and Wonderland Racing Stables. Mutuel Pool $186,143 Daily Double Pool $16,482 Exacta Pool $89,597 Quinella Pool $4,585 Superfecta Pool $35,991 Trifecta Pool $58,941. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-2) paid $10.10. Pick Three Pool $49,589.

SOUTH BOOT SHIRLEY bumped at the start, sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and through the stretch and held on gamely under some urging. AWESOME AMANDA stalked off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn, continued a bit off the inside, drifted in some in midstretch and went on willingly to be second best. I'M SASSY close up stalking the pace off the rail, angled to the inside leaving the turn, came out in upper stretch and bested the others. PERFECT PORTRAIT broke a bit slowly, chased off the inside then outside a rival into the turn, continued just off the inside leaving the turn and lacked a further response. BRITE RIVERS broke out a bit, chased just off the rail, dropped back on the turn and weakened. HEAVEN SQUARED broke out, bumped the winner then hopped and steadied at the start, went up inside on the backstretch, came off the rail leaving the turn and weakened in the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.53 46.57 1:11.18 1:23.16 1:34.99

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Blitzkrieg 122 5 4 4–½ 4–1½ 3–1 1–2 1–2½ Prat 2.70 5 Aussie Fox 124 4 7 7–2½ 7–2½ 5–2 2–½ 2–3 Van Dyke 2.60 2 Forecheck 122 2 3 6–hd 6–1 4–½ 4–1 3–¾ Blanc 8.30 8 Mo Bob 122 7 8 3–1 3–1 2–1½ 3–1½ 4–2¼ Franco 2.30 7 Brioso 122 6 6 5–1½ 5–½ 7–5 6–½ 5–3¼ Pereira 71.60 1 Molaf 122 1 1 2–1½ 2–½ 6–½ 7–6 6–1¾ Delgadillo 6.50 4 Getaloadofthis 117 3 5 1–½ 1–3½ 1–hd 5–2 7–4¼ Figueroa 16.90 9 Chieftain's Lad 122 8 2 8 8 8 8 8 T Baze 26.10

6 BLITZKRIEG 7.40 4.00 3.20 5 AUSSIE FOX 3.40 2.80 2 FORECHECK 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $27.80 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $10.80 $2 QUINELLA (5-6) $11.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-2-8) $18.44 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-2) $42.00

Winner–Blitzkrieg Dbb.g.3 by War Front out of Bauble Queen, by Arch. Bred by Ramona S. Bass, LLC. (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Bass II, Perry R. and Bass, Ramona S.. Mutuel Pool $319,020 Daily Double Pool $25,278 Exacta Pool $175,472 Quinella Pool $6,406 Superfecta Pool $73,211 Trifecta Pool $116,990. Claimed–Molaf by Morey, William E. and Rainin, Frances. Trainer: William Morey. Scratched–Super Classic. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-6) paid $19.70. Pick Three Pool $24,448.

BLITZKRIEG angled in and chased inside, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch, took the lead and drifted in nearing midstretch and won clear under urging. AUSSIE FOX chased outside a rival, split horses into and midway on the second turn, came out four wide into the stretch and was clearly second best. FORECHECK saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and picked up the show. MO BOB (IRE) broke slowly, went up three deep then stalked outside a rival or a bit off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter to take a short lead into the second turn, dueled outside that one, drifted in some in midstretch and was edged late for third. BRIOSO between horses early, chased outside a rival, went up three deep into the second turn, angled in leaving that turn, came out in the stretch and lacked a rally. MOLAF pulled toward the inside and dueled inside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail, continued outside a foe leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and weakened. GETALOADOFTHIS bobbled at the start, pulled alongside a rival to duel for the lead, inched away and drifted out leaving the first turn, kicked clear and angled in on the backstretch, set the pace inside, dueled into and on the second turn, fought back to a short lead leaving that turn and weakened in the stretch. CHIEFTAIN'S LAD settled three deep early, angled in on the first turn, saved ground off the pace, came out some in the stretch and lacked a further response.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.52 45.80 58.06 1:04.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 C. C. Zipp 117 5 5 3–2 3–2½ 1–1½ 1–¾ Figueroa 1.10 2 Li'l Grazen 120 2 7 6–1 6–1½ 3–1½ 2–1¾ Maldonado 8.60 7 Gemini Journey 118 7 6 7 7 5–½ 3–nk Fuentes 5.60 4 Christy Jackson 120 4 3 5–2½ 4–½ 4–2 4–¾ Pereira 18.20 1 Baby Ice 120 1 2 1–½ 1–hd 2–1 5–1¾ Franco 4.70 6 Duranga 120 6 4 4–½ 5–2 7 6–10½ Pedroza 3.70 3 Creative Spark 111 3 1 2–hd 2–hd 6–hd 7 Fuentes 45.90

5 C. C. ZIPP 4.20 3.00 2.60 2 LI'L GRAZEN 6.20 4.40 7 GEMINI JOURNEY 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $18.40 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $11.10 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $18.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-7-4) $14.89 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-7) $19.85

Winner–C. C. Zipp Ch.m.5 by City Zip out of Curry Cat, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Mike Freeny & Pat Freeny (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller . Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $279,350 Daily Double Pool $25,558 Exacta Pool $155,805 Quinella Pool $6,072 Superfecta Pool $66,291 Trifecta Pool $105,196. Claimed–C. C. Zipp by Gene Tenbrink. Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Claimed–Baby Ice by A and J Racing. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-5) paid $14.15. Pick Three Pool $41,478. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/6-2-6-5) 4 correct paid $39.55. Pick Four Pool $124,595. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-2/6-2-6-5) 5 correct paid $105.10. Pick Five Pool $463,091.

C. C. ZIPP dueled three deep, took the lead and drifted in some into the stretch, inched away in the drive, drifted out from the whip past midstretch and held on gamely. LI'L GRAZEN broke a bit slowly, settled inside then off the rail, came out four wide into the stretch and finished well. GEMINI JOURNEY settled off the rail, swung four wide into the stretch and edged foes late for the show. CHRISTY JACKSON stalked off the rail, came out into the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and was edged for third between foes late. BABY ICE went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for a minor award late. DURANGA stalked outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came out some into the stretch and lacked a rally. CREATIVE SPARK had good early speed and dueled between horses, dropped back into the stretch and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 1½ Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Hollywood Turf Cup Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.51 50.65 1:16.25 1:41.79 2:05.17 2:28.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ 1 Mile 1¼ Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Chicago Style 120 7 7 7 7 7 5–hd 1–nk Van Dyke 1.90 3 Bigger Picture 126 2 4–1 3–½ 5–1½ 4–hd 3–hd 2–1¼ Smith 2.70 1 Beach View 122 1 6–hd 6–1 6–hd 6–hd 7 3–nk Bejarano 7.00 6 Marckie's Water 120 5 2–1 2–1 2–1 3–1½ 4–1 4–½ Gutierrez 10.60 5 Ashleyluvssugar 124 4 1–½ 1–1 1–hd 1–½ 1–1½ 5–nk T Baze 5.60 7 Ya Gotta Wanna 120 6 3–hd 4–1 3–hd 5–1½ 6–½ 6–¾ Prat 6.00 4 Can'thelpbelieving 124 3 5–½ 5–hd 4–hd 2–hd 2–hd 7 Talamo 12.60

8 CHICAGO STYLE 5.80 3.00 2.40 3 BIGGER PICTURE 3.40 3.00 1 BEACH VIEW 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8) $16.20 $1 EXACTA (8-3) $7.60 $2 QUINELLA (3-8) $9.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-3-1-6) $17.95 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-3-1) $20.50

Winner–Chicago Style B.g.5 by Kitten's Joy out of You Go West Girl, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Glen Hill Farm (KY). Trainer: Thomas F. Proctor. Owner: Glen Hill Farm. Mutuel Pool $434,879 Daily Double Pool $31,659 Exacta Pool $224,092 Quinella Pool $7,437 Superfecta Pool $84,225 Trifecta Pool $133,593. Scratched–Krewe Chief. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-8) paid $16.35. Pick Three Pool $45,055.

CHICAGO STYLE settled three deep then outside a rival, came out five wide into the stretch, rallied under urging and drifted in nearing the sixteenth pole, gained the lead under left handed pressure in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. BIGGER PICTURE saved ground stalking the pace, came out in midstretch, bid between foes past midstretch, put a head in front in deep stretch but could not quite match the winner late. BEACH VIEW saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit but was blocked from upper stretch to past midstretch, angled back in and finished well along the rail. MARCKIE'S WATER dueled between horses then stalked outside a rival, re-bid outside the pacesetter on the backstretch and between foes on the final turn, drifted out a bit from the whip past midstretch and was edged for third. ASHLEYLUVSSUGAR between horses early, angled in and dueled inside, inched away leaving the first turn and into the first stretch, dueled again along the rail on the backstretch and final turn, inched away again a bit off the rail into the stretch, angled inward in the drive then drifted out some from the whip past midstretch, was between horses in deep stretch and was edged for a minor award. YA GOTTA WANNA pressed then stalked the pace three deep, continued outside a rival on the final turn, swung four wide into the stretch, steadied sharply when crowded nearing the sixteenth pole and was outfinished. CAN'THELPBELIEVING (IRE) stalked outside a rival then between foes, continued between horses in a bit close past midstretch and lacked the needed late kick. A claim of foul by the trainer of YA GOTTA WANNA against the winner for alleged interference past midstretch was not allowed by the stewards, who ruled ASHLEYLUVSSUGAR, MARKIE'S WATER and the winner all contributed to the trouble.

SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.63 47.50 1:13.00 1:19.92

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 She's a Dime 120 2 4 2–hd 2–1 1–½ 1–½ Van Dyke 1.10 5 Imminent 120 5 1 1–½ 1–hd 2–1½ 2–1 Pedroza 3.30 3 Meritocracy 120 3 2 5–½ 4–hd 4–2½ 3–½ Roman 5.80 6 Cassie Belle 120 6 5 3–hd 3–½ 3–hd 4–2½ T Baze 4.30 4 Hot On the Trail 120 4 6 4–1 5–2 5–3½ 5–¾ Blanc 20.90 1 Tip Top Gal 120 1 7 7 7 7 6–4¾ Quinonez 26.90 7 Spicy Curry 120 7 3 6–4 6–8 6–2½ 7 Cruz 11.00

2 SHE'S A DIME 4.20 2.80 2.10 5 IMMINENT 3.60 3.00 3 MERITOCRACY 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2) $12.00 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $7.40 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $8.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-3-6) $5.68 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-3) $15.05

Winner–She's a Dime Ch.f.2 by Eskendereya out of Revealing, by Maria's Mon. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Reed Saldana. Owner: Supreme Racing. Mutuel Pool $219,869 Daily Double Pool $27,839 Exacta Pool $110,297 Quinella Pool $5,456 Superfecta Pool $54,992 Trifecta Pool $82,024. Claimed–She's a Dime by James Clarke. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-8-2) paid $9.40. Pick Three Pool $31,186.

SHE'S A DIME went up inside to duel for the lead, battled along the rail on the turn and into the stretch, took a short lead in midstretch and held on gamely under urging. IMMINENT sped to the early lead a bit off the rail, dueled between horses then outside the winner on the turn, fought back outside that one through the stretch and continued willingly to the wire. MERITOCRACY between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and in the stretch and edged a rival for the show. CASSIE BELLE prompted the pace four wide then stalked three deep on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for third. HOT ON THE TRAIL pressed the pace between rivals then stalked between foes on the turn and outside a rival into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. TIP TOP GAL broke a bit slowly, came off the rail and was climbing some early, angled in on the turn and lacked the needed rally. SPICY CURRY stalked outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.37 48.36 1:13.29 1:36.54 1:42.46

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Screenshot 122 9 2 2–½ 3–2 2–1 1–½ 1–1½ Franco 8.40 1 Sutro 122 1 6 8–hd 8–1 7–hd 4–hd 2–1¼ Smith 1.80 8 Decorating 122 8 5 9 9 9 7–1½ 3–hd Talamo 5.30 6 Arctic Roll 122 6 3 1–1 1–1½ 1–½ 2–2½ 4–1¼ Quinonez 8.10 2 The Nine O 122 2 7 3–1 2–hd 3–1 3–½ 5–1 T Baze 17.70 7 Kaydetre 124 7 8 5–½ 6–1 4–hd 6–1½ 6–2¼ Blanc 8.40 5 She Be Striking 124 5 1 4–hd 4–hd 5–1½ 5–hd 7–¾ Prat 2.80 3 More Smores 122 3 4 6–1½ 5–½ 6–½ 8–2½ 8–2½ Pereira 76.00 4 Smart Win 124 4 9 7–1 7–hd 8–1½ 9 9 Van Dyke 40.00

9 SCREENSHOT 18.80 9.80 5.00 1 SUTRO 3.40 2.40 8 DECORATING 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-9) $64.00 $1 EXACTA (9-1) $38.20 $2 QUINELLA (1-9) $23.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-1-8-6) $99.53 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-1-8-6-2) Carryover $19,471 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-1-8) $93.35

Winner–Screenshot Dbb.f.3 by Bodemeister out of Distorted Point, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Agave Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $384,500 Daily Double Pool $97,367 Exacta Pool $202,439 Quinella Pool $7,487 Superfecta Pool $115,757 Super High Five Pool $25,582 Trifecta Pool $152,043. Scratched–Coldwater. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (2-6-5-2/8-2-9) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $121,867. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-2-9) paid $54.20. Pick Three Pool $127,863. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-2/8-2-9) 4 correct paid $125.95. Pick Four Pool $414,805. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-5-2/8-2-9) 5 correct paid $593.70. Pick Five Pool $276,641. $2 Pick Six (2-6-5-2/8-2-9) 5 out of 6 paid $42.20. $2 Pick Six (2-6-5-2/8-2-9) 6 correct paid $8,559.80. Pick Six Pool $238,926. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $79.50. Place Pick All Pool $26,786.

SCREENSHOT wide in the chute, angled in and stalked outside a rival then off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away under left handed urging past midstretch and proved best. SUTRO chased inside then between horses on the second turn, came out three deep into the stretch, drifted in some but finished well. DECORATING four wide in the chute, angled in and settled outside a rival, came out three wide into the stretch and got up late for the show. ARCTIC ROLL (GB) had speed three deep then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back on the second turn and into the stretch and past midstretch and was edged late for third. THE NINE O saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked the needed late kick. KAYDETRE a bit slow to begin, was four wide in the chute then stalked three deep, continued outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. SHE BE STRIKING (GB) pulled some then stalked between horses or a bit off the rail, was between foes again on the second turn and lacked the needed rally. MORE SMORES also pulled and stalked inside, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened. SMART WIN broke a bit slowly, was between horses early then chased outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and also weakened.