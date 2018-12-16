Racing! Final day before racing takes a week off

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we have another handicapping lesson from Rob Henie.
The other day, we proposed changing the takeout of Santa Anita’s new roulette bet from 15.43% to 5.26%, which mirrored the house edge in double-green casino roulette. Of course, state regulations would make that impossible, plus the fact that the people in racing rarely can agree on anything.
It got us thinking as to where the money goes in takeout and how such a change would affect all these entities that have their hand out for part of the action. (Although, with lower takeout, the churn would likely be greater.) To say the formula is complicated would be an understatement.
Now, the newsletter format doesn’t allow us to display things in a workable spreadsheet, so be patient as I go through each of the categories. You can think of this with a list of horizontal categories made up of on-track handle, off-track handle, California ADW handle and exports, which is basically out-of-state. Then think vertically, where there are three buckets, the track take, purses and everything else.
We’re going to use the fall meeting at Santa Anita to illustrate each of these points. And realize the numbers don’t always add up perfectly. So, let’s get started.
The on-track handle (that’s one of our horizontals) at Santa Anita was $14,222,734 and all but $2,819,602, or 19.76%, went back to the bettors. So, where did that $2.8 million (and these are the verticals) go?
-- The track took $1,146,373, or 41% of it.
-- Purses got $1,305,734, or 46% of it.
-- Then the rest of it, $358,495 or 12.8%, went to:
-- CHRB support got $177,697.
-- City of Arcadia taxes got $46,935.
-- Equine research fund got $14,223.
-- Workers comp fund got $40,328.
-- Breeders fund got $79,311.
OK, do you have how this works? Guess what? Each revenue source has different metrics. Now the next one.
The off-track handle was $14,077,808, all but $2,886,212, or 20.5%, went back to the bettors. And that $2.9 million went to:
-- The track took $620,658, or 22% of it.
-- Purses got $887,301 or 31% of it.
-- And the remaining $1,378,269, or 47.8%, went to:
-- CHRB support got $200,075.
-- The city of Arcadia got $46,457.
-- Equine research fund got $14,078.
-- Workers comp fund got $48,577.
-- The promotion fund got $35,195.
- -Stabling and vanning fund got $281,556.
-- The expense fund, which is essentially the cost of doing business by paying mutuel clerks, tote, signal distribution, etc., got $351,945.
-- CHRIMS, which is the service that does the accounting on all wagering and makes sure the money is distributed correctly, got $7,039.
-- Location fees got $314,503.
-- And the breeders fund got $78,845.
Up next is the California ADW handle, which was $15,051,920, all but $3,091,327, or 20.54%, went back to bettors. So, that $3.1 million went to:
-- The track got $627,111, or 20% of it.
-- Purses got $900,382 or 29% of it.
-- And the remaining $1,563,834, or 50.6%, went to:
-- Hub fees to California ADW providers got $725,904.
-- Department of Industrial Relations got $4,444.
-- Equine research fund got $16,295.
-- Backstretch, retirement and welfare fund got $68,845.
-- Workers comp fund got $51,481.
-- Stabling and vanning fund got $73,260.
-- Expense fund got $376,298.
-- Location fees got $176,723.
-- Breeders fund got $68,585.
And finally, the big-ticket item, which is out-of-state betting. The handle was $118,279,178, and all but $24,772,060, or 20.94%, went back to bettors. And that $24.8 million went to:
-- The track got $3,284,147 or 13% of it.
-- Purses got $4,067,045 or 16% of it.
-- And the remaining $17,420,846, or 70.3%, went to:
-- The out-of-state tracks collected a whopping $16,403,798.
-- CHRB support got $389,577.
-- Workers comp fund got $424,327.
-- And the breeders fund got $203,143.
All right, those are the numbers. Bet you are a little surprised that the track doesn’t get as much as you might have thought. It underscores how important the on-track handle is to keeping a track profitable. Anyway, you might need a couple of Sunday morning mimosas to really dig down into those numbers. Or, if you have enough mimosas, you really won’t care.
Weekly handicapping lesson
Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.
Today’s lesson is from the first race at Gulfstream. Take it away, Rob.
“The opener from South Florida is a maiden $25,000 claimer at five furlongs on the turf. So, here’s a race that begs the question — is it better to side with a runner such as SPICED RUM PUNCH, exiting a $16,000 when just missing, or, IMMACULATE HEART, facing lesser, trying to find more? When it comes to comparing droppers and sharp cheaper types, we have a basic ‘rule of thumb,’ and that is, over the short distances, such as this one over ⅝ on the turf, we’re looking for the quicker runner early on. A five-furlong distance on the grass is about the same exertion-wise as a four-furlong dirt race, thus, cheap runners can often show a lot going ⅝, but when going a bit further such as 6, or 6½ furlongs, the ‘cheapness’ is often evident late. In the end, we’re actually not gonna side with either of the runners we mentioned above, but rather, the runner we feel is quickest to the ¼ pole, very possibly SALSITA ROJA (#4). She strings races together for the first time since September, now facing lesser, shortening up an ⅛ of a mile, also moving to the turf, with Luis Saez taking over, all signs pointing to a front running effort. SWEEPANO (#1) debuts for Teresa Pompay, and there’s some speed sprinkled into the mix, which we have to see from this barn when live with a firster. Nik Juarez is a nice fit, and if she fired over this shorter distance first time out, it won’t surprise us one bit.
“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none
“ECHR Maiden Power Rating: - 7.00 (very weak group)
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 4-1
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 2,5,7,8
“Positive Notes:
“9 Spiced Rum - Off for the first time in three starts.
“Negative Notes:
“8 Mia’s Bobtail - Came home in :28.2, need to try and beat.
“First Timers:
“11 Legalize It - Will need the debut.
“TOP PICK: SALSITA ROJA (#4 7-2 Saez)
“SECOND CHOICE: SWEEPANO (#1 4-1 Juarez) Debut”
Los Alamitos thoroughbred review
I usually don’t like to talk about how the exotics are doing, but Los Alamitos had a very unusual pick 5. Now, I’m sure there is a great thrill in winning a pick 5, although personally I never go beyond four races, and even that is extremely rare. So, think of all those that hit the early pick 5 on Saturday. Let me give you the winning prices of the races: $2.60, $3.80, $3.00, $5.60 and $4.00. The payoff for five correct: $21.90. Ouch.
OK, now let’s look at the fifth race, the $100,000 Soviet Problem Stakes for Cal-bred 2-year-old fillies going a mile. Hotitude ran a nice race from the front but then a freight train named Kookie Gal came flying down the stretch to win by four lengths. Hotitude was second and Creative Instinct was third. Kookie Gal paid $4.00, $2.60 and $2.10.
“[Trainer] Peter Miller made the right decision to take the blinkers off today,” said winning jockey Flavien Prat. “She relaxed perfectly and then gave me a real good kick in the stretch.”
The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.
Los Alamitos thoroughbred preview
The last day of the meeting has 10 races starting at 12:30 p.m. The feature is the male version of Saturday’s Soviet Problem Stakes, a mile for Cal-bred 2-year-olds. The favorite is Galilean at 4-5. He is one of two races, winning the Barrett’s Juvenile Stakes at Los Alamitos and a second in the Golden State Juvenile Stakes at Santa Anita. Jerry Hollendorfer trains and Prat has the ride.
The second favorite is Our Silver Oak at 2-1. He has won one of four and finished third in the Barrett’s Juvenile. He was second last out in an allowance. William Morey is the trainer with Drayden Van Dyke in the saddle. Post time is listed at 3:17 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 5, 6, 10, 7, 10, 7, 7, 8, 12.
Big Races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Aqueduct (3): $150,000 New York Stallion Series (Fifth Avenue Division), NY-bred 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Forgotten Hero ($13.60)
Tampa Bay (4): $125,000 FTBOA City of Ocala Florida Sire Stakes, Fla-bred fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Silver Bay ($20.20)
Gulfstream (5): Grade 3 $100,000 Harlan’s Holiday Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Sir Anthony ($53.80)
Tampa Bay (6): $100,000 Inaugural Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: Gladiator King ($18.00)
Tampa Bay (7): $125,000 FTBOA Marion County Florida Sire Stakes, Fla-breds 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: World of Trouble ($2.40)
Gulfstream (8): Grade 3 100,000 Rampart Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Tequilita ($7.60)
Gulfstream (9): Grade 3 $100,000 My Charmer Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Capla Temptress ($10.00)
Tampa Bay (9): $100,000 Sandpiper Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Fashion Faux Pas ($5.80)
Gulfstream (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Sugar Swirl Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Dream Pauline ($5.40)
Gulfstream (11): Grade 2 $200,000 Fort Lauderdale Stakes, 3 an up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Glorious Empire ($17.00)
Los Alamitos (5): $100,000 Soviet Problem Stakes, Cal-bred fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Kookie Gal ($4.00)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:
10:18 Aqueduct (3): $150,000 New York Stallion Series (Great White Way Division), NY-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Sassy Agnes (1-1)
3:17 Los Alamitos (7): $100,000 King Glorious Stakes, Cal-bred 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Galilean (4-5)
4:52 Remington (9): $100,000 She’s All In Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile 70 yards. Favorite: Adore (9-5)
5:22 Remington (10): $100,000 Trapeze Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Merada (5-2)
5:52 Remington (11): $400,000 Remington Springboard Mile, 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Epic Dreamer (8-5)
Jose Contreras LRC play of the day
NINTH RACE: No. 8 Out of Patience (4-1)
He lost a tough stretch battle against fellow rival Twirling Tiger last time out, but I think he’s in a good spot to turn the tables on him today. I like the outside post position and he should be able to track the speed early on and get a trouble-free trip.
Saturday’s result: Hotitude ran a nice race on the front end and re-rallied in the stretch, but Kookie Gal was much the best. Hotitude was second.
Jose Contreras is an excellent handicapper and well known on social media and familiar to racing fans watching on TVG. You can follow him on Twitter at @losponies or check him out at his website.
Ed Burgart LA play of the day
FIRST RACE: No. 6 Holy Plan (9-5)
The price isn’t terrific but I love the way that the race shape favors this well-drawn mare. She should press or stalk likely leader Very Thankful and runs her best races when drawn outside. The added one-half furlong also is in her favor since her main competitor Very Thankful is more effective at 4 furlongs.
Final thoughts
And now the stars of the show, Saturday's results and Sunday's entries.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Saturday, December 15.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 7th day of a 8-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 22.25 46.35 58.37 1:04.82
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Kristie's Heart
|119
|5
|4
|5
|4–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|Figueroa
|0.30
|3
|C. R. Golden Queen
|124
|3
|1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|2–½
|2–4
|Flores
|7.00
|2
|Diamond Proof
|117
|2
|2
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–2½
|3–4
|Orduna-Rojas
|4.30
|4
|Millie Joel
|122
|4
|3
|4–hd
|5
|5
|4–hd
|Maldonado
|9.10
|1
|Molly Got Even
|117
|1
|5
|2–1
|1–hd
|4–3½
|5
|Payeras
|19.30
|5
|KRISTIE'S HEART
|2.60
|2.20
|2.10
|3
|C. R. GOLDEN QUEEN
|4.20
|2.20
|2
|DIAMOND PROOF
|2.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$3.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-2-4)
|$1.62
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-3-2)
|$8.40
Winner–Kristie's Heart B.m.5 by Crown of Thorns out of Hart's Hope, by Strong Hope. Bred by Hart Breeders, LLC (FL). Trainer: Anthony K. Saavedra. Owner: Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo. Mutuel Pool $52,184 Exacta Pool $27,050 Superfecta Pool $11,430 Trifecta Pool $16,018. Scratched–Saddle Club.
KRISTIE'S HEART stalked the pace three deep into the turn, moved up on the outside around the turn, came into the stretch four wide, battled outside the runner-up through the stretch, took a short lead at the furlong marker and held to the wire. C. R. GOLDEN QUEEN stalked a bit off the rail into the turn, angled out to enter the stretch three wide, battled inside the winner through the stretch and was edged on the wire in a game effort. DIAMOND PROOF dueled outside a rival into and around the turn, could not match the top two in the final furlong but held third. MILLIE JOEL stalked between horses into and on the turn, came out in the stretch and did not rally. MOLLY GOT EVEN dueled for the lead into and around the turn and weakened through the lane.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.82 48.05 1:13.18 1:26.27 1:38.96
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Chapis
|122
|7
|1
|3–2½
|2–½
|1–½
|1–2½
|1–1½
|Fuentes
|0.90
|3
|Irish Lassie
|117
|3
|4
|2–hd
|3–1½
|3–hd
|2–1
|2–1¼
|Espinoza
|5.40
|2
|Brite Rivers
|122
|2
|7
|5–½
|4–½
|4–2½
|3–4
|3–8
|Sanchez
|16.10
|4
|Coco Loco Mama
|117
|4
|2
|4–1½
|5–2
|5–1½
|5–1
|4–hd
|Figueroa
|9.90
|1
|Stella Sweeper
|124
|1
|6
|7
|6–1½
|6–12
|6
|5–5
|Figueroa
|26.70
|5
|Spectacular Storm
|122
|5
|3
|1–1½
|1–½
|2–2
|4–2
|6
|Pedroza
|2.00
|6
|Lala Fleur
|122
|6
|5
|6–1
|7
|7
|dnf
|Martin
|88.50
|7
|CHAPIS
|3.80
|2.40
|2.10
|3
|IRISH LASSIE
|3.80
|2.80
|2
|BRITE RIVERS
|5.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7)
|$5.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-3)
|$7.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-2-4)
|$14.90
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-3-2)
|$35.10
Winner–Chapis Ch.f.3 by Ministers Wild Cat out of My Southern Diva, by Southern Image. Bred by Hector Palma (CA). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: Wongs Stable. Mutuel Pool $63,226 Daily Double Pool $17,274 Exacta Pool $37,308 Superfecta Pool $30,661 Trifecta Pool $33,844. Scratched–none.
CHAPIS four wide early, attended pace outside leader, bid past half-mile marker, dueled outside that foe on second turn, gained advantage then edged away under some urging and safely held. IRISH LASSIE stalked while slightly off the rail or three wide and pulling some, came three wide into the stretch, angled out further through the lane and held second. BRITE RIVERS three wide into first turn, angled over early on the backstretch, remained inside thereafter and was out finished for the place. COCO LOCO MAMA chased a bit off the fence, continued three wide round the second bend and into the stretch, came out further late and weakened. STELLA SWEEPER raced outside rival into the backstretch, secured the rail on the second turn and lacked needed rally. SPECTACULAR STORM was sent to the front, set pace while well off the rail into and through the backstretch, resisted briefly on the second turn then lost contact with winner and weakened. LALA FLEUR angled over and gained the rail, chased inside, dropped back into and around the last turn, was eased in the stretch and walked off.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 23.35 47.55 1:13.45 1:27.01 1:40.82
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Cash for Cass
|122
|6
|5
|5–½
|4–hd
|1–hd
|1–2½
|1–3
|Fuentes
|0.50
|3
|Dairy Kid
|120
|3
|3
|4–3
|3–1½
|2–½
|3–3
|2–½
|Hernandez
|3.10
|7
|Depende de Ti
|122
|7
|6
|8
|6–2½
|3–1½
|2–½
|3–2½
|Quinonez
|12.80
|5
|Reds Sacred Appeal
|122
|5
|4
|6–½
|7–hd
|6–5
|4–1
|4–3
|Flores
|69.80
|8
|Cat Holic
|122
|8
|8
|7–½
|5–½
|5–1
|5–1½
|5–6
|Vergara, Jr.
|6.20
|4
|Derby Royalty
|117
|4
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|4–1
|6–12
|6–29
|Payeras
|28.90
|2
|Win Win
|117
|2
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|7–12
|7–15
|7–22
|Espinoza
|32.30
|1
|Great Salvation
|113
|1
|7
|3–hd
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Orduna-Rojas
|73.00
|6
|CASH FOR CASS
|3.00
|2.20
|2.10
|3
|DAIRY KID
|3.20
|2.60
|7
|DEPENDE DE TI
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6)
|$4.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$3.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-7-5)
|$11.92
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-3-7)
|$15.60
Winner–Cash for Cass Grr.f.2 by Exchange Rate out of Etoile de Dome, by Dome. Bred by Craig L. Minten (KY). Trainer: Mick Ruis. Owner: Mick Ruis. Mutuel Pool $99,981 Daily Double Pool $10,823 Exacta Pool $59,987 Superfecta Pool $38,246 Trifecta Pool $41,978. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (5-7-6) paid $2.80. Pick Three Pool $27,747.
CASH FOR CASS bumped with outside foe at the start, drifted out bit into first turn, stalked three wide, advanced three then four wide around last turn, gained lead then drew clear under urging while drifting in some late. DAIRY KID tracked leaders while outside a foe, bid into the second bend, grabbed brief lead from off the rail, relinquished control in upper stretch, lost contact with winner but fought back inside to gain second. DEPENDE DE TI bumped at the start, was fanned five wide into the first turn, chased outside, moved in tandem and four wide outside winner around last turn, loomed in upper stretch, but weakened through the drive and lost second. REDS SACRED APPEAL chased inside then slightly off the fence, continued two or three wide into the lane, came out further and weakened. CAT HOLIC washy going to the gate, was forced six wide into first turn, shifted back in, later found the fence, came back out into the lane but never menaced. DERBY ROYALTY dueled outside rival into and through the backstretch, lost contact around last bend and weakened. WIN WIN contested the pace from the inside, lost contact with leading pack around the last turn, was eased in the stretch and walked off. GREAT SALVATION stalked from the inside, also dropped back into and around the second turn, was also eased in the stretch and walked off.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.68 45.37 57.71 1:04.50
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Bam Bams Lil River
|117
|7
|1
|4–1½
|4–1½
|2–½
|1–nk
|Espinoza
|1.80
|4
|Hot Rod Gal
|122
|4
|3
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–1
|2–1¾
|Pedroza
|1.90
|6
|Blew by You
|122
|6
|4
|5–2½
|5–1½
|3–3
|3–hd
|Hernandez
|41.30
|3
|Discreet Diva
|122
|3
|7
|7
|6–1
|4–hd
|4–2
|Roman
|3.10
|2
|Desert Trip
|117
|2
|6
|6–hd
|7
|7
|5–5
|Figueroa
|8.30
|1
|Queen Carmelita
|122
|1
|2
|3–1
|3–½
|6–½
|6–1¾
|Delgadillo
|38.60
|5
|Gracie Belle
|122
|5
|5
|1–½
|2–1½
|5–hd
|7
|Flores
|9.80
|8
|BAM BAMS LIL RIVER
|5.60
|3.80
|2.80
|4
|HOT ROD GAL
|2.80
|2.40
|6
|BLEW BY YOU
|6.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8)
|$12.80
|$1 EXACTA (8-4)
|$9.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-6-3)
|$31.92
|$1 TRIFECTA (8-4-6)
|$90.90
Winner–Bam Bams Lil River Dbb.f.2 by Warrior's Reward out of Intheriver, by Sunriver. Bred by Hidden Point Farm Inc. (FL). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC, Dean, Alan, Nash, Michael J. and Robertson, Richard L.. Mutuel Pool $148,136 Daily Double Pool $9,859 Exacta Pool $73,632 Superfecta Pool $40,259 Trifecta Pool $49,224. Scratched–Pretty Hussar.
$1 Pick Three (7-6-8) paid $10.40. Pick Three Pool $12,002.
BAM BAMS LIL RIVER was forwardly placed early from the outside, chased three wide around the turn, came out slightly in upper stretch, responded from right handed urging and wore down leader in final strides to be along in time. HOT ROD GAL between rivals early, moved up and dueled inside a rival on the turn, gained advantage a quarter out, inched away from the inside, dug in late but could not stave off the winner. BLEW BY YOU three wide early, angled in bit into and around the turn, moved up and loomed inside passing mid stretch then just lasted for the show. DISCREET DIVA stumbled to be off behind the field, raced outside rival, swung out four wide exiting the turn and went willingly to the wire to narrowly miss third outside rival. DESERT TRIP reserved from the inside, saved ground into the stretch and never reached contention. QUEEN CARMELITA showed good early foot from along the rail, remained prominent around the turn from the inside but had little left for the stretch. GRACIE BELLE rushed up three wide for brief early lead then contested the pace on the turn outside a rival, lost contact with leader to mid stretch then faded in the final eighth.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Soviet Problem Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 24.07 48.45 1:12.20 1:24.61 1:37.18
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Kookie Gal
|119
|3
|4
|4–3
|4–1½
|3–2½
|1–½
|1–4
|Prat
|1.00
|1
|Hotitude
|117
|1
|1
|1–1
|2–½
|2–1½
|3–5
|2–½
|Pedroza
|2.90
|4
|Creative Instinct
|119
|4
|3
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–hd
|3–4
|T Baze
|3.20
|6
|All Tea All Shade
|117
|6
|6
|5–hd
|6
|6
|5–hd
|4–hd
|Roman
|6.50
|2
|Gotta Be Lucky
|117
|2
|5
|3–hd
|3–1½
|4–½
|4–½
|5–3½
|Franco
|24.50
|5
|Time for Suzzie
|118
|5
|2
|6
|5–hd
|5–½
|6
|6
|Flores
|40.10
|3
|KOOKIE GAL
|4.00
|2.60
|2.10
|1
|HOTITUDE
|3.00
|2.20
|4
|CREATIVE INSTINCT
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3)
|$15.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$5.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-4-6)
|$3.01
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-1-4)
|$12.60
Winner–Kookie Gal Dbb.f.2 by Boisterous out of Kukaluka, by Comic Strip. Bred by Wachtel Stable & Gary Barber (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary. Mutuel Pool $104,254 Daily Double Pool $14,631 Exacta Pool $52,347 Superfecta Pool $27,475 Trifecta Pool $35,257. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (6-8-3) paid $15.80. Pick Three Pool $21,661. $1 Pick Four (7-6-7/8-3) 4 correct paid $27.70. Pick Four Pool $68,533. 50-Cent Pick Five (5/6-7-6-7/8-3) 5 correct paid $21.90. Pick Five Pool $265,280.
KOOKIE GAL stalked the pace off the rail on the backstretch, moved closer on the turn, came into the stretch three wide, bid for the lead three deep in midstretch, took a short lead at the furlong marker and drew clear late. HOTITUDE angled out approaching the first turn, set the pace on the backstretch, was challenged at the half mile pole, dueled inside that rival around the second turn and in the stretch, could not hold off the winner but was second best. CREATIVE INSTINCT was three deep into the first turn, pressed the pace on the backstretch, took a short lead at the half mile pole, dueled outside a rival around the second turn and into the stretch, raced between horses at the furlong pole, weakened late and was edged for the place. ALL TEA ALL SHADE chased on the outside throughout and lacked the needed rally. GOTTA BE LUCKY stalked off the rail on the backstretch, saved ground on the second turn, fell back and weakened through the lane. TIME FOR SUZZIE chased inside a rival on the backstretch, saved some ground around the second turn, came out in the lane and did not threaten.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.87 45.65 57.21 1:03.48
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|South Boot Shirley
|122
|8
|1
|4–½
|4–1½
|1–1
|1–3
|Prat
|7.60
|8
|Shylock Eddie
|120
|6
|7
|5–1
|5–½
|4–hd
|2–½
|Gryder
|2.30
|2
|Empress of Lov
|120
|1
|2
|7–6
|7–6
|2–½
|3–¾
|Fuentes
|33.80
|3
|Chasin Lucas
|115
|2
|4
|6–1½
|6–1
|3–1½
|4–4
|Espinoza
|3.90
|6
|Carrie's Success
|120
|4
|8
|8
|8
|8
|5–1½
|Franco
|3.10
|5
|Promnesia
|122
|3
|5
|3–1
|1–½
|5–1
|6–2
|T Baze
|7.60
|7
|Don't Pass
|120
|5
|6
|2–hd
|2–½
|6–2
|7–1
|Roman
|12.00
|9
|Great Ma Neri
|120
|7
|3
|1–hd
|3–hd
|7–1½
|8
|Quinonez
|8.10
|10
|SOUTH BOOT SHIRLEY
|17.20
|7.20
|4.40
|8
|SHYLOCK EDDIE
|3.80
|3.40
|2
|EMPRESS OF LOV
|7.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-10)
|$31.40
|$1 EXACTA (10-8)
|$30.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-8-2-3)
|$210.23
|$1 TRIFECTA (10-8-2)
|$370.60
Winner–South Boot Shirley Ch.f.3 by Southern Image out of Storm Lamp, by Storm Boot. Bred by Ed Delaney (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: EC Racing LLC, K T Racing and Wonderland Racing Stables. Mutuel Pool $184,049 Daily Double Pool $11,191 Exacta Pool $92,334 Superfecta Pool $49,710 Trifecta Pool $62,789. Scratched–Sunrise Royale, Top Notch.
$1 Pick Three (8-3-10) paid $62.90. Pick Three Pool $31,312.
SOUTH BOOT SHIRLEY prominently placed early from the outside, continued close up while four wide on the turn and five wide into the lane, reached front in upper stretch and kicked clear under urging. SHYLOCK EDDIE angled over the tucked in behind dueling leaders, checked slightly late on the turn, awaited room behind wall of rivals from five-sixteenths marker to three-sixteenths marker, finally swung out for room, closed with a surge between foes and gained the place. EMPRESS OF LOV forced the early issue along the rail, dropped back some on the turn, swung out six wide exiting the bend, closed strongly outside but lost the place late. CHASIN LUCAS stalked from the inside, continued along the fence on the turn and into the lane, moved up and loomed past mid stretch but flattened bit in late going. CARRIE'S SUCCESS was off bit slow then squeezed back at the start, dropped well back in early going, chased while slightly off the rail and never threatened. PROMNESIA broke out slightly sped to the front, set pressured pace into and on the turn but weakened some through the drive. DON'T PASS broke inward, contested the pace from between rivals, continued three wide to the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. GREAT MA NERI pressured the pace while three or four wide, came four deep into the stretch but faded through the drive.
SEVENTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.75 44.98 57.26
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|St. Reno
|124
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–2
|1–1¼
|Quinonez
|2.80
|4
|Master Ruler
|122
|3
|2
|2–1½
|2–½
|2–hd
|2–½
|Maldonado
|1.90
|8
|Gutsy Streak
|124
|7
|4
|4–hd
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–½
|Orozco
|12.70
|3
|I'll Wrap It Up
|124
|2
|8
|8
|7–1½
|6–hd
|4–½
|Fuentes
|4.70
|7
|Ultra Fame
|124
|6
|3
|3–hd
|5–1½
|4–½
|5–¾
|Flores
|12.40
|9
|Awesome Leap
|119
|8
|5
|5–2
|4–1½
|5–1½
|6–3
|McDaid
|9.80
|5
|Dead Easy
|124
|4
|7
|7–hd
|8
|7–½
|7–1¼
|Hernandez
|9.20
|6
|Kristo
|119
|5
|6
|6–1
|6–3
|8
|8
|Payeras
|12.10
|1
|ST. RENO
|7.60
|4.00
|3.00
|4
|MASTER RULER
|4.20
|3.20
|8
|GUTSY STREAK
|6.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-1)
|$92.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$12.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-8-3)
|$32.69
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-4-8)
|$76.20
Winner–St. Reno B.g.6 by Awesome Again out of Ms. Deep Pockets, by Buckaroo. Bred by Adena Springs (KY). Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Owner: Antonio R. Mojarro. Mutuel Pool $136,929 Daily Double Pool $17,242 Exacta Pool $66,660 Superfecta Pool $36,981 Trifecta Pool $46,971. Scratched–Chatterman.
$1 Pick Three (3-10-1) paid $68.60. Pick Three Pool $23,883.
ST. RENO flashed keen early foot, carved out pace from the inside, retained cushion into the lane, then kept foes safely at bay under right handed urging. MASTER RULER was fractious in the gate, forced the pace outside leader, continued slightly off the rail to the stretch, battled between rivals and determinedly held the place. GUTSY STREAK forwardly placed from off the rail, stalked three wide around the turn, came out slightly in the drive, fought from between foes and held the show. I'LL WRAP IT UP was off bit slow, chased along the rail, angled four wide leaving the turn, later came back in through the lane and found his best stride late. ULTRA FAME stalked while three then two wide into and around the bend and lacked the needed late punch. AWESOME LEAP chased from the outside, caught three deep leaving the backstretch, raced four wide on the turn then five wide into the stretch and finished evenly. DEAD EASY was bumped at the start, chased outside a rival, was fanned five wide leaving the turn and did not menace. KRISTO was fractious in the gate and bumped with inside rival at the start, chased three wide then angled to the rail and weakened from the inside.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 23.31 46.71 1:11.64 1:24.93 1:38.17
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Majestic Diva
|121
|8
|5
|6–3½
|5–1½
|3–1½
|2–5
|1–ns
|T Baze
|3.00
|4
|Mistressofthenight
|121
|4
|3
|3–1
|2–1
|1–2½
|1–1
|2–7
|Fuentes
|0.40
|6
|Kennedie Sky
|121
|6
|6
|7–1½
|8
|6–2½
|3–2½
|3–½
|Figueroa
|9.00
|2
|Blooming Hannah
|121
|2
|8
|8
|7–1½
|7–3
|4–1½
|4–8
|Flores
|15.40
|5
|Briartic Gal
|119
|5
|7
|5–1
|4–2
|4–hd
|5–4
|5–8
|Delgadillo
|20.70
|1
|Lovely Linda
|121
|1
|2
|2–½
|6–1
|8
|7–1
|6–1
|Vergara, Jr.
|28.60
|7
|Honor Maker
|119
|7
|4
|4–½
|3–½
|2–1
|6–4
|7–7
|Quinonez
|50.10
|3
|Annitasheaven
|121
|3
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|5–½
|8
|8
|Martinez
|128.50
|8
|MAJESTIC DIVA
|8.00
|2.80
|2.40
|4
|MISTRESSOFTHENIGHT
|2.20
|2.10
|6
|KENNEDIE SKY
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8)
|$43.60
|$1 EXACTA (8-4)
|$10.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-6-2)
|$11.95
|$1 TRIFECTA (8-4-6)
|$24.80
Winner–Majestic Diva Ch.f.4 by Majestic Warrior out of Viva Vino, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by GoldMark Farm, LLC (FL). Trainer: David Bernstein. Owner: Elva Winney. Mutuel Pool $174,824 Daily Double Pool $16,239 Exacta Pool $93,767 Superfecta Pool $60,667 Trifecta Pool $66,148. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (10-1-8) paid $278.00. Pick Three Pool $64,750.
MAJESTIC DIVA chased from off the rail then three wide, advanced four then five wide around the last turn and into the stretch, angled over through the drive, whittled gap on leader, battled outside that rival final sixteenth and won the bob. MISTRESSOFTHENIGHT forced the pace into and on the backstretch, bid passing half-mile marker then gained lead later on the turn, kicked clear leaving the turn, angled over some, brushed the rail nearing mid stretch and lost momentum, dug back in when challenged in deep stretch, battled to the wire along the rail and lost the bob. KENNEDIE SKY settled three wide, chased from off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and drew clear from others. BLOOMING HANNAH reserved along the rail, came out slightly on the second turn and finished evenly. BRIARTIC GAL angled over and talked from the inside, saved ground into the stretch and weakened. LOVELY LINDA briefly dueled then stalked from along the rail, dropped back into and on the second turn and lacked any late response. HONOR MAKER tracked leaders while outside a rival, continued three then four wide into the lane and failed to threaten. ANNITASHEAVEN briefly dueled outside foe then set pressured pace through the backstretch, relinquished command on the second turn and faded in the stretch.
NINTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 21.68 44.36 56.18 1:08.84
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Fast Cotton
|122
|9
|3
|2–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–nk
|Gryder
|12.00
|10
|Ride to the Wire
|117
|10
|2
|3–2
|2–2½
|2–5
|2–4
|Figueroa
|0.90
|5
|Earnednevergiven
|122
|5
|10
|9–2½
|8–1
|4–1
|3–5
|Fuentes
|2.40
|7
|It Makes Sense
|122
|7
|5
|6–½
|6–1
|7–1½
|4–¾
|Roman
|15.90
|4
|Cayate
|124
|4
|1
|1–hd
|3–1½
|3–½
|5–3
|Pedroza
|11.00
|2
|Isee It in Hiseyes
|122
|2
|4
|5–1½
|5–3
|5–2½
|6–½
|Flores
|74.70
|3
|I Can Do This
|124
|3
|9
|10
|10
|9–hd
|7–¾
|T Baze
|18.70
|8
|Turn Your Eyes
|124
|8
|8
|8–2
|7–½
|8–½
|8–1¼
|Hernandez
|54.60
|1
|Warrior's Lullaby
|122
|1
|7
|7–1
|9–3
|10
|9–nk
|Maldonado
|28.40
|6
|Buck Duane
|122
|6
|6
|4–1
|4–1½
|6–hd
|10
|Delgadillo
|16.90
|9
|FAST COTTON
|26.00
|7.00
|3.80
|10
|RIDE TO THE WIRE
|2.80
|2.40
|5
|EARNEDNEVERGIVEN
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-9)
|$116.20
|$1 EXACTA (9-10)
|$25.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-10-5-7)
|$33.46
|$1 TRIFECTA (9-10-5)
|$59.40
Winner–Fast Cotton Dbb.g.3 by High Cotton out of Heaven's Notebook, by Notebook. Bred by Jason Lorraine (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: E-Racing.Com, Atwell, David and Lyons, Janet. Mutuel Pool $187,447 Daily Double Pool $23,922 Exacta Pool $110,104 Superfecta Pool $71,942 Trifecta Pool $78,702. Claimed–Ride to the Wire by Rafael DeLeon. Trainer: Rafael DeLeon. Claimed–Earnednevergiven by Leandro Mora. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (1-8-9) paid $211.30. Pick Three Pool $34,294.
FAST COTTON broke in slightly, quickly recovered and forced the early issue between foes then hooked up in prolonged battle inside rival around the turn and well into the stretch, inched away nearing eighth marker then stubbornly turned back same rival late. RIDE TO THE WIRE forced the early pace from the outside, challenged outside winner and engaged in long duel around the bend and well into the lane, had winner get away bit approaching mid stretch but fought back in final sixteenth and was denied outside rival. EARNEDNEVERGIVEN was slow into stride, chased three wide, swung out six wide leaving the turn, closed from the outside and clearly bested others. IT MAKES SENSE broke out and bumped rival, chased three wide on the turn, came out further and passed tiring foes late. CAYATE flashed good early foot from the inside, tracked leading duo on the turn, came two wide into the lane, came out further and lacked needed response. ISEE IT IN HISEYES chased while outside a rival, continued two wide on the turn, remained inside and failed to menace. I CAN DO THIS chased from the inside, hugged the rail into the stretch and never reached contention. TURN YOUR EYES bumped at the start, chased five wide to the turn, remained well off the rail and lacked needed rally. WARRIOR'S LULLABY chased from the inside, remained along the rally and failed to make any late impact. BUCK DUANE raced off the rail, remained on three wide path around the turn, came out some in upper stretch and faded.
TENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 21.90 44.96 56.87 1:09.39
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Macwinnon
|122
|8
|1
|1–½
|1–2
|1–3
|1–3
|Maldonado
|2.80
|7
|Thin Line
|122
|7
|7
|6–½
|4–2
|2–hd
|2–3½
|Delgadillo
|4.60
|10
|Mo Dinero
|120
|10
|10
|8–2
|6–½
|5–2
|3–ns
|Gutierrez
|7.60
|11
|Hard to Come Home
|122
|11
|6
|4–1
|2–1½
|3–3
|4–2½
|Vergara, Jr.
|21.30
|3
|Forestation
|122
|3
|5
|10–2
|10–½
|6–4
|5–5
|Franco
|13.80
|1
|Shake N Fries
|122
|1
|3
|2–hd
|3–hd
|4–½
|6–nk
|Prat
|1.50
|9
|Mad At Money
|122
|9
|9
|9–½
|9–hd
|8–1
|7–1
|T Baze
|34.40
|6
|Ultra Lucky
|115
|6
|8
|7–1½
|7–½
|7–1½
|8–1
|Figueroa
|44.60
|5
|Bull Fighter
|122
|5
|4
|5–1
|8–2
|9–½
|9–¾
|Flores
|23.10
|2
|Drinks All Around
|122
|2
|2
|3–1½
|5–2
|10–½
|10–nk
|Martinez
|70.70
|4
|Melchior
|122
|4
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Orozco
|45.00
|8
|MACWINNON
|7.60
|3.80
|3.20
|7
|THIN LINE
|5.20
|3.40
|10
|MO DINERO
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-8)
|$66.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-7)
|$16.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-10-11)
|$77.20
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-10-11-3)
|Carryover $8,273
|$1 TRIFECTA (8-7-10)
|$92.40
Winner–Macwinnon Dbb.g.2 by Prospective out of Sacred Jewel, by Saint Ballado. Bred by Bobby Jones Equine, LLC (FL). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC, Keh, Steven, Lewis, Gregory S. and Strauss, William. Mutuel Pool $213,883 Daily Double Pool $73,452 Exacta Pool $111,543 Superfecta Pool $76,784 Super High Five Pool $10,841 Trifecta Pool $86,004. Scratched–Red Potatoes.
$1 Pick Three (8-9-8) paid $306.50. Pick Three Pool $94,838. $1 Pick Four (1-8-9-8) 4 correct paid $1,447.90. Pick Four Pool $479,089. $2 Pick Six (3-10-1-8-9-8) 5 out of 6 paid $843.00. Pick Six Pool $73,648. Pick Six Carryover $39,346.
MACWINNON rushed up outside, engaged foes three deep into the turn, kicked clear later around the bend and remained clear under steady handling. THIN LINE stalked from off the rail, continued three or four wide into the stretch and pulled away from others through the drive. MO DINERO was bumped from both sides at the start, chased outside, remained well off the rail then five wide entering the stretch, closed from the outside and was up in final jump for third. HARD TO COME HOME bumped at the break, stalked from the outside, advanced four wide around the turn, came in some through the lane and was nailed for third on the wire. FORESTATION settled inside, angled out, chased three then four wide into the stretch and finished willingly from well off the rail. SHAKE N FRIES stalked from along the rail, remained inside then slightly off the fence to the stretch and weakened late. MAD AT MONEY bumped with outside foe leaving the gate, angled over into the turn, came back out four wide into the lane and failed to threaten. ULTRA LUCKY shifted over early, saved ground thereafter and never reached contention. BULL FIGHTER stalked from off the rail, remained three wide into the bend, steadied sharply passing three-eighths marker and never recovered. DRINKS ALL AROUND dueled early from between rivals then forced the pace from the inside, dropped back around the turn and weakened. MELCHIOR was slow to begin, chased from the inside then along the rail but was outrun throughout.
Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Sunday, December 16.
Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 8th day of a 8-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Impeachment Ace
|Chris Russell
|124
|Louis A. Bradvica
|20-1
|20,000
|2
|Salutelute
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Mike Puype
|6-1
|20,000
|3
|Levi's Saint James
|Franklin Ceballos
|120
|Mark Rheinford
|10-1
|18,000
|4
|Bryan Habana
|Barrington Harvey
|122
|Ruben Gomez
|6-1
|18,000
|5
|Malibu Magic
|Alonso Quinonez
|124
|Bobby Wayne Grayson
|3-1
|20,000
|6
|Union Rebel
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Jack Carava
|6-5
|20,000
|7
|Sharp Ruler
|Edgar Payeras
|117
|Mike Harrington
|6-1
|20,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Figure Eight
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|4-5
|2
|Salah
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Eoin G. Harty
|5-1
|3
|Green Fleet
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Bob Baffert
|15-1
|4
|Gum Tree Lane
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|8-5
|5
|Mo Reserve
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
THIRD RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lindante
|Assael Espinoza
|117
|Gary Stute
|10-1
|20,000
|2
|Conqueror
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|2-1
|20,000
|3
|Bronzino
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|8-1
|18,000
|4
|Sword Fighter
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|20,000
|5
|Spokane Eagle
|Evin Roman
|122
|Vann Belvoir
|4-1
|20,000
|6
|Beantown Boys
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Genaro Vallejo
|3-1
|20,000
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dutt Bart
|Chris Russell
|124
|Gail E. Ruffu
|20-1
|6,250
|2
|Yes I'm Ready
|Assael Espinoza
|117
|Art Sherman
|4-1
|6,250
|3
|Gone With It
|Kellie McDaid
|119
|Kelly Castaneda
|8-1
|6,250
|4
|Will Tell
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Mark Glatt
|7-2
|6,250
|5
|Chrisiscookin
|Efrain Hernandez
|124
|Jose Jesus Avalos
|4-1
|6,250
|6
|Theverythotofyou
|Edgar Payeras
|116
|Robert J. Lucas
|20-1
|6,250
|7
|Seattle Encounter
|Barrington Harvey
|122
|Sergio Morfin
|20-1
|6,250
|8
|Love Your Life
|Edgar Orozco
|124
|John L. Cooper
|3-1
|6,250
|9
|Wissam
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|117
|Ricardo S. Guillen
|20-1
|6,250
|10
|Fans On the Run
|Ferrin Peterson
|117
|Robert J. Lucas
|8-1
|6,250
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Cute Knows Cute
|Angel Cruz
|120
|Peter Miller
|2-1
|12,500
|2
|Allotment
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Ari Herbertson
|3-1
|12,500
|3
|Asem
|Felipe Martinez
|120
|Kelly Castaneda
|20-1
|12,500
|4
|Atrevida
|Heriberto Figueroa
|113
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|10,500
|5
|We Will Re Joyce
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Jorge Periban
|5-2
|12,500
|6
|Sea Glass
|Edgar Payeras
|115
|Charles S. Treece
|8-1
|12,500
|7
|Ciao Luna
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Gary Stute
|15-1
|12,500
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|West Stowey Lass
|Alonso Quinonez
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|15-1
|30,000
|2
|Awepollonia
|Felipe Martinez
|120
|Jorge Periban
|5-1
|28,000
|3
|Hot On the Trail
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Sean McCarthy
|4-1
|30,000
|4
|Goodtingscominpink
|Evin Roman
|120
|Adam Kitchingman
|5-1
|28,000
|5
|Lady in Green
|Angel Cruz
|122
|Michele Dollase
|15-1
|30,000
|6
|Sharp Image
|Edgar Payeras
|115
|Mike Harrington
|8-1
|28,000
|7
|Blueberry Princess
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|5-2
|30,000
|8
|Pablo's Dream
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|122
|Jesus Nunez
|6-1
|30,000
|9
|Spicy Curry
|Efrain Hernandez
|120
|John Cisneros
|15-1
|28,000
|10
|Tizbuds Princess
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Steve Knapp
|20-1
|28,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'King Glorious Stakes'. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Principe Carlo
|Luis Fuentes
|117
|Marcelo Polanco
|10-1
|2
|Galilean
|Flavien Prat
|119
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|4-5
|3
|Feeling Strong
|Eswan Flores
|117
|Hector O. Palma
|10-1
|4
|Its Five Somewhere
|Martin Pedroza
|117
|Sal Gonzalez
|20-1
|5
|Poppy's C Note
|Ruben Fuentes
|117
|Steven Miyadi
|20-1
|6
|Tivan
|Kent Desormeaux
|119
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|8-1
|7
|Our Silver Oak
|Drayden Van Dyke
|117
|William E. Morey
|2-1
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Louden's Gray
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|Kristin Mulhall
|5-1
|2
|Go Ghetto
|Heriberto Figueroa
|119
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-2
|3
|Tiz Love
|Christian Aragon
|124
|Patricia Harrington
|5-1
|4
|Buggy Brown
|Efrain Hernandez
|122
|Matthew M. Fales
|12-1
|5
|Baby Bear's Soup
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Steve Knapp
|2-1
|6
|Rocky's Show
|Edgar Payeras
|119
|Paul C. Jones
|6-1
|7
|Croissant
|Kellie McDaid
|117
|Kelly Castaneda
|10-1
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Twirling Tiger
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Tim Yakteen
|4-1
|2
|Hot Perfection
|Alonso Quinonez
|121
|Gary Mandella
|12-1
|3
|Avanti Bello
|Heriberto Figueroa
|119
|Tim Yakteen
|5-2
|4
|Face of Victory
|Evin Roman
|121
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|5
|Plum Dandy
|Assael Espinoza
|119
|Sal Gonzalez
|12-1
|6
|Secret Touch
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Peter Eurton
|3-1
|7
|Stylistics United
|Felipe Martinez
|121
|Louis A. Bradvica
|30-1
|8
|Out of Patience
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|Kristin Mulhall
|4-1
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Demonslayer
|Mauro Donoe
|109
|Samuel Nichols
|20-1
|10,500
|2
|Many Treats
|Barrington Harvey
|121
|Duff Shidaker
|30-1
|12,500
|3
|Jersey's Heat
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Reed Saldana
|7-2
|12,500
|4
|Odyssey Explorer
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Hector O. Palma
|4-1
|12,500
|5
|Spirit Mission
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|3-1
|12,500
|6
|Typhoon Harry
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|William E. Morey
|5-2
|12,500
|7
|Giddymeister
|Mario Gutierrez
|119
|Dallas E. Keen
|8-1
|12,500
|8
|Gryffindor
|Edgar Payeras
|114
|Richard Rosales
|15-1
|12,500
|9
|Getin Gready
|Felipe Martinez
|117
|LaTorre III Jose L. De
|20-1
|10,500
|10
|Lucky Pegasus
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|112
|Sal Gonzalez
|20-1
|12,500
|Also Eligible
|11
|Lucky Patrick
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Marcelo Polanco
|15-1
|10,500
|12
|Spend It
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|Rafael Becerra
|6-1
|12,500