Racing! Final day before racing takes a week off

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Saturday, December 15. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 7th day of a 8-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 22.25 46.35 58.37 1:04.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Kristie's Heart 119 5 4 5 4–1 1–hd 1–hd Figueroa 0.30 3 C. R. Golden Queen 124 3 1 3–hd 3–hd 2–½ 2–4 Flores 7.00 2 Diamond Proof 117 2 2 1–hd 2–1 3–2½ 3–4 Orduna-Rojas 4.30 4 Millie Joel 122 4 3 4–hd 5 5 4–hd Maldonado 9.10 1 Molly Got Even 117 1 5 2–1 1–hd 4–3½ 5 Payeras 19.30

5 KRISTIE'S HEART 2.60 2.20 2.10 3 C. R. GOLDEN QUEEN 4.20 2.20 2 DIAMOND PROOF 2.40

$1 EXACTA (5-3) $3.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-2-4) $1.62 $1 TRIFECTA (5-3-2) $8.40

Winner–Kristie's Heart B.m.5 by Crown of Thorns out of Hart's Hope, by Strong Hope. Bred by Hart Breeders, LLC (FL). Trainer: Anthony K. Saavedra. Owner: Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo. Mutuel Pool $52,184 Exacta Pool $27,050 Superfecta Pool $11,430 Trifecta Pool $16,018. Scratched–Saddle Club.

KRISTIE'S HEART stalked the pace three deep into the turn, moved up on the outside around the turn, came into the stretch four wide, battled outside the runner-up through the stretch, took a short lead at the furlong marker and held to the wire. C. R. GOLDEN QUEEN stalked a bit off the rail into the turn, angled out to enter the stretch three wide, battled inside the winner through the stretch and was edged on the wire in a game effort. DIAMOND PROOF dueled outside a rival into and around the turn, could not match the top two in the final furlong but held third. MILLIE JOEL stalked between horses into and on the turn, came out in the stretch and did not rally. MOLLY GOT EVEN dueled for the lead into and around the turn and weakened through the lane.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.82 48.05 1:13.18 1:26.27 1:38.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Chapis 122 7 1 3–2½ 2–½ 1–½ 1–2½ 1–1½ Fuentes 0.90 3 Irish Lassie 117 3 4 2–hd 3–1½ 3–hd 2–1 2–1¼ Espinoza 5.40 2 Brite Rivers 122 2 7 5–½ 4–½ 4–2½ 3–4 3–8 Sanchez 16.10 4 Coco Loco Mama 117 4 2 4–1½ 5–2 5–1½ 5–1 4–hd Figueroa 9.90 1 Stella Sweeper 124 1 6 7 6–1½ 6–12 6 5–5 Figueroa 26.70 5 Spectacular Storm 122 5 3 1–1½ 1–½ 2–2 4–2 6 Pedroza 2.00 6 Lala Fleur 122 6 5 6–1 7 7 dnf Martin 88.50

7 CHAPIS 3.80 2.40 2.10 3 IRISH LASSIE 3.80 2.80 2 BRITE RIVERS 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $5.00 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $7.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-2-4) $14.90 $1 TRIFECTA (7-3-2) $35.10

Winner–Chapis Ch.f.3 by Ministers Wild Cat out of My Southern Diva, by Southern Image. Bred by Hector Palma (CA). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: Wongs Stable. Mutuel Pool $63,226 Daily Double Pool $17,274 Exacta Pool $37,308 Superfecta Pool $30,661 Trifecta Pool $33,844. Scratched–none.

CHAPIS four wide early, attended pace outside leader, bid past half-mile marker, dueled outside that foe on second turn, gained advantage then edged away under some urging and safely held. IRISH LASSIE stalked while slightly off the rail or three wide and pulling some, came three wide into the stretch, angled out further through the lane and held second. BRITE RIVERS three wide into first turn, angled over early on the backstretch, remained inside thereafter and was out finished for the place. COCO LOCO MAMA chased a bit off the fence, continued three wide round the second bend and into the stretch, came out further late and weakened. STELLA SWEEPER raced outside rival into the backstretch, secured the rail on the second turn and lacked needed rally. SPECTACULAR STORM was sent to the front, set pace while well off the rail into and through the backstretch, resisted briefly on the second turn then lost contact with winner and weakened. LALA FLEUR angled over and gained the rail, chased inside, dropped back into and around the last turn, was eased in the stretch and walked off.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 23.35 47.55 1:13.45 1:27.01 1:40.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Cash for Cass 122 6 5 5–½ 4–hd 1–hd 1–2½ 1–3 Fuentes 0.50 3 Dairy Kid 120 3 3 4–3 3–1½ 2–½ 3–3 2–½ Hernandez 3.10 7 Depende de Ti 122 7 6 8 6–2½ 3–1½ 2–½ 3–2½ Quinonez 12.80 5 Reds Sacred Appeal 122 5 4 6–½ 7–hd 6–5 4–1 4–3 Flores 69.80 8 Cat Holic 122 8 8 7–½ 5–½ 5–1 5–1½ 5–6 Vergara, Jr. 6.20 4 Derby Royalty 117 4 1 2–1 2–1 4–1 6–12 6–29 Payeras 28.90 2 Win Win 117 2 2 1–½ 1–hd 7–12 7–15 7–22 Espinoza 32.30 1 Great Salvation 113 1 7 3–hd 8 8 8 8 Orduna-Rojas 73.00

6 CASH FOR CASS 3.00 2.20 2.10 3 DAIRY KID 3.20 2.60 7 DEPENDE DE TI 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6) $4.80 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $3.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-7-5) $11.92 $1 TRIFECTA (6-3-7) $15.60

Winner–Cash for Cass Grr.f.2 by Exchange Rate out of Etoile de Dome, by Dome. Bred by Craig L. Minten (KY). Trainer: Mick Ruis. Owner: Mick Ruis. Mutuel Pool $99,981 Daily Double Pool $10,823 Exacta Pool $59,987 Superfecta Pool $38,246 Trifecta Pool $41,978. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-7-6) paid $2.80. Pick Three Pool $27,747.

CASH FOR CASS bumped with outside foe at the start, drifted out bit into first turn, stalked three wide, advanced three then four wide around last turn, gained lead then drew clear under urging while drifting in some late. DAIRY KID tracked leaders while outside a foe, bid into the second bend, grabbed brief lead from off the rail, relinquished control in upper stretch, lost contact with winner but fought back inside to gain second. DEPENDE DE TI bumped at the start, was fanned five wide into the first turn, chased outside, moved in tandem and four wide outside winner around last turn, loomed in upper stretch, but weakened through the drive and lost second. REDS SACRED APPEAL chased inside then slightly off the fence, continued two or three wide into the lane, came out further and weakened. CAT HOLIC washy going to the gate, was forced six wide into first turn, shifted back in, later found the fence, came back out into the lane but never menaced. DERBY ROYALTY dueled outside rival into and through the backstretch, lost contact around last bend and weakened. WIN WIN contested the pace from the inside, lost contact with leading pack around the last turn, was eased in the stretch and walked off. GREAT SALVATION stalked from the inside, also dropped back into and around the second turn, was also eased in the stretch and walked off.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.68 45.37 57.71 1:04.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Bam Bams Lil River 117 7 1 4–1½ 4–1½ 2–½ 1–nk Espinoza 1.80 4 Hot Rod Gal 122 4 3 2–1 1–hd 1–1 2–1¾ Pedroza 1.90 6 Blew by You 122 6 4 5–2½ 5–1½ 3–3 3–hd Hernandez 41.30 3 Discreet Diva 122 3 7 7 6–1 4–hd 4–2 Roman 3.10 2 Desert Trip 117 2 6 6–hd 7 7 5–5 Figueroa 8.30 1 Queen Carmelita 122 1 2 3–1 3–½ 6–½ 6–1¾ Delgadillo 38.60 5 Gracie Belle 122 5 5 1–½ 2–1½ 5–hd 7 Flores 9.80

8 BAM BAMS LIL RIVER 5.60 3.80 2.80 4 HOT ROD GAL 2.80 2.40 6 BLEW BY YOU 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-8) $12.80 $1 EXACTA (8-4) $9.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-6-3) $31.92 $1 TRIFECTA (8-4-6) $90.90

Winner–Bam Bams Lil River Dbb.f.2 by Warrior's Reward out of Intheriver, by Sunriver. Bred by Hidden Point Farm Inc. (FL). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC, Dean, Alan, Nash, Michael J. and Robertson, Richard L.. Mutuel Pool $148,136 Daily Double Pool $9,859 Exacta Pool $73,632 Superfecta Pool $40,259 Trifecta Pool $49,224. Scratched–Pretty Hussar. $1 Pick Three (7-6-8) paid $10.40. Pick Three Pool $12,002.

BAM BAMS LIL RIVER was forwardly placed early from the outside, chased three wide around the turn, came out slightly in upper stretch, responded from right handed urging and wore down leader in final strides to be along in time. HOT ROD GAL between rivals early, moved up and dueled inside a rival on the turn, gained advantage a quarter out, inched away from the inside, dug in late but could not stave off the winner. BLEW BY YOU three wide early, angled in bit into and around the turn, moved up and loomed inside passing mid stretch then just lasted for the show. DISCREET DIVA stumbled to be off behind the field, raced outside rival, swung out four wide exiting the turn and went willingly to the wire to narrowly miss third outside rival. DESERT TRIP reserved from the inside, saved ground into the stretch and never reached contention. QUEEN CARMELITA showed good early foot from along the rail, remained prominent around the turn from the inside but had little left for the stretch. GRACIE BELLE rushed up three wide for brief early lead then contested the pace on the turn outside a rival, lost contact with leader to mid stretch then faded in the final eighth.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Soviet Problem Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 24.07 48.45 1:12.20 1:24.61 1:37.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Kookie Gal 119 3 4 4–3 4–1½ 3–2½ 1–½ 1–4 Prat 1.00 1 Hotitude 117 1 1 1–1 2–½ 2–1½ 3–5 2–½ Pedroza 2.90 4 Creative Instinct 119 4 3 2–1½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd 3–4 T Baze 3.20 6 All Tea All Shade 117 6 6 5–hd 6 6 5–hd 4–hd Roman 6.50 2 Gotta Be Lucky 117 2 5 3–hd 3–1½ 4–½ 4–½ 5–3½ Franco 24.50 5 Time for Suzzie 118 5 2 6 5–hd 5–½ 6 6 Flores 40.10

3 KOOKIE GAL 4.00 2.60 2.10 1 HOTITUDE 3.00 2.20 4 CREATIVE INSTINCT 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3) $15.80 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $5.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-4-6) $3.01 $1 TRIFECTA (3-1-4) $12.60

Winner–Kookie Gal Dbb.f.2 by Boisterous out of Kukaluka, by Comic Strip. Bred by Wachtel Stable & Gary Barber (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Wachtel Stable and Barber, Gary. Mutuel Pool $104,254 Daily Double Pool $14,631 Exacta Pool $52,347 Superfecta Pool $27,475 Trifecta Pool $35,257. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-8-3) paid $15.80. Pick Three Pool $21,661. $1 Pick Four (7-6-7/8-3) 4 correct paid $27.70. Pick Four Pool $68,533. 50-Cent Pick Five (5/6-7-6-7/8-3) 5 correct paid $21.90. Pick Five Pool $265,280.

KOOKIE GAL stalked the pace off the rail on the backstretch, moved closer on the turn, came into the stretch three wide, bid for the lead three deep in midstretch, took a short lead at the furlong marker and drew clear late. HOTITUDE angled out approaching the first turn, set the pace on the backstretch, was challenged at the half mile pole, dueled inside that rival around the second turn and in the stretch, could not hold off the winner but was second best. CREATIVE INSTINCT was three deep into the first turn, pressed the pace on the backstretch, took a short lead at the half mile pole, dueled outside a rival around the second turn and into the stretch, raced between horses at the furlong pole, weakened late and was edged for the place. ALL TEA ALL SHADE chased on the outside throughout and lacked the needed rally. GOTTA BE LUCKY stalked off the rail on the backstretch, saved ground on the second turn, fell back and weakened through the lane. TIME FOR SUZZIE chased inside a rival on the backstretch, saved some ground around the second turn, came out in the lane and did not threaten.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.87 45.65 57.21 1:03.48

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 South Boot Shirley 122 8 1 4–½ 4–1½ 1–1 1–3 Prat 7.60 8 Shylock Eddie 120 6 7 5–1 5–½ 4–hd 2–½ Gryder 2.30 2 Empress of Lov 120 1 2 7–6 7–6 2–½ 3–¾ Fuentes 33.80 3 Chasin Lucas 115 2 4 6–1½ 6–1 3–1½ 4–4 Espinoza 3.90 6 Carrie's Success 120 4 8 8 8 8 5–1½ Franco 3.10 5 Promnesia 122 3 5 3–1 1–½ 5–1 6–2 T Baze 7.60 7 Don't Pass 120 5 6 2–hd 2–½ 6–2 7–1 Roman 12.00 9 Great Ma Neri 120 7 3 1–hd 3–hd 7–1½ 8 Quinonez 8.10

10 SOUTH BOOT SHIRLEY 17.20 7.20 4.40 8 SHYLOCK EDDIE 3.80 3.40 2 EMPRESS OF LOV 7.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-10) $31.40 $1 EXACTA (10-8) $30.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-8-2-3) $210.23 $1 TRIFECTA (10-8-2) $370.60

Winner–South Boot Shirley Ch.f.3 by Southern Image out of Storm Lamp, by Storm Boot. Bred by Ed Delaney (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: EC Racing LLC, K T Racing and Wonderland Racing Stables. Mutuel Pool $184,049 Daily Double Pool $11,191 Exacta Pool $92,334 Superfecta Pool $49,710 Trifecta Pool $62,789. Scratched–Sunrise Royale, Top Notch. $1 Pick Three (8-3-10) paid $62.90. Pick Three Pool $31,312.

SOUTH BOOT SHIRLEY prominently placed early from the outside, continued close up while four wide on the turn and five wide into the lane, reached front in upper stretch and kicked clear under urging. SHYLOCK EDDIE angled over the tucked in behind dueling leaders, checked slightly late on the turn, awaited room behind wall of rivals from five-sixteenths marker to three-sixteenths marker, finally swung out for room, closed with a surge between foes and gained the place. EMPRESS OF LOV forced the early issue along the rail, dropped back some on the turn, swung out six wide exiting the bend, closed strongly outside but lost the place late. CHASIN LUCAS stalked from the inside, continued along the fence on the turn and into the lane, moved up and loomed past mid stretch but flattened bit in late going. CARRIE'S SUCCESS was off bit slow then squeezed back at the start, dropped well back in early going, chased while slightly off the rail and never threatened. PROMNESIA broke out slightly sped to the front, set pressured pace into and on the turn but weakened some through the drive. DON'T PASS broke inward, contested the pace from between rivals, continued three wide to the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. GREAT MA NERI pressured the pace while three or four wide, came four deep into the stretch but faded through the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.75 44.98 57.26

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 St. Reno 124 1 1 1–1 1–1 1–2 1–1¼ Quinonez 2.80 4 Master Ruler 122 3 2 2–1½ 2–½ 2–hd 2–½ Maldonado 1.90 8 Gutsy Streak 124 7 4 4–hd 3–hd 3–½ 3–½ Orozco 12.70 3 I'll Wrap It Up 124 2 8 8 7–1½ 6–hd 4–½ Fuentes 4.70 7 Ultra Fame 124 6 3 3–hd 5–1½ 4–½ 5–¾ Flores 12.40 9 Awesome Leap 119 8 5 5–2 4–1½ 5–1½ 6–3 McDaid 9.80 5 Dead Easy 124 4 7 7–hd 8 7–½ 7–1¼ Hernandez 9.20 6 Kristo 119 5 6 6–1 6–3 8 8 Payeras 12.10

1 ST. RENO 7.60 4.00 3.00 4 MASTER RULER 4.20 3.20 8 GUTSY STREAK 6.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-1) $92.80 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $12.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-8-3) $32.69 $1 TRIFECTA (1-4-8) $76.20

Winner–St. Reno B.g.6 by Awesome Again out of Ms. Deep Pockets, by Buckaroo. Bred by Adena Springs (KY). Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Owner: Antonio R. Mojarro. Mutuel Pool $136,929 Daily Double Pool $17,242 Exacta Pool $66,660 Superfecta Pool $36,981 Trifecta Pool $46,971. Scratched–Chatterman. $1 Pick Three (3-10-1) paid $68.60. Pick Three Pool $23,883.

ST. RENO flashed keen early foot, carved out pace from the inside, retained cushion into the lane, then kept foes safely at bay under right handed urging. MASTER RULER was fractious in the gate, forced the pace outside leader, continued slightly off the rail to the stretch, battled between rivals and determinedly held the place. GUTSY STREAK forwardly placed from off the rail, stalked three wide around the turn, came out slightly in the drive, fought from between foes and held the show. I'LL WRAP IT UP was off bit slow, chased along the rail, angled four wide leaving the turn, later came back in through the lane and found his best stride late. ULTRA FAME stalked while three then two wide into and around the bend and lacked the needed late punch. AWESOME LEAP chased from the outside, caught three deep leaving the backstretch, raced four wide on the turn then five wide into the stretch and finished evenly. DEAD EASY was bumped at the start, chased outside a rival, was fanned five wide leaving the turn and did not menace. KRISTO was fractious in the gate and bumped with inside rival at the start, chased three wide then angled to the rail and weakened from the inside.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 23.31 46.71 1:11.64 1:24.93 1:38.17

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Majestic Diva 121 8 5 6–3½ 5–1½ 3–1½ 2–5 1–ns T Baze 3.00 4 Mistressofthenight 121 4 3 3–1 2–1 1–2½ 1–1 2–7 Fuentes 0.40 6 Kennedie Sky 121 6 6 7–1½ 8 6–2½ 3–2½ 3–½ Figueroa 9.00 2 Blooming Hannah 121 2 8 8 7–1½ 7–3 4–1½ 4–8 Flores 15.40 5 Briartic Gal 119 5 7 5–1 4–2 4–hd 5–4 5–8 Delgadillo 20.70 1 Lovely Linda 121 1 2 2–½ 6–1 8 7–1 6–1 Vergara, Jr. 28.60 7 Honor Maker 119 7 4 4–½ 3–½ 2–1 6–4 7–7 Quinonez 50.10 3 Annitasheaven 121 3 1 1–½ 1–hd 5–½ 8 8 Martinez 128.50

8 MAJESTIC DIVA 8.00 2.80 2.40 4 MISTRESSOFTHENIGHT 2.20 2.10 6 KENNEDIE SKY 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8) $43.60 $1 EXACTA (8-4) $10.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-4-6-2) $11.95 $1 TRIFECTA (8-4-6) $24.80

Winner–Majestic Diva Ch.f.4 by Majestic Warrior out of Viva Vino, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by GoldMark Farm, LLC (FL). Trainer: David Bernstein. Owner: Elva Winney. Mutuel Pool $174,824 Daily Double Pool $16,239 Exacta Pool $93,767 Superfecta Pool $60,667 Trifecta Pool $66,148. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (10-1-8) paid $278.00. Pick Three Pool $64,750.

MAJESTIC DIVA chased from off the rail then three wide, advanced four then five wide around the last turn and into the stretch, angled over through the drive, whittled gap on leader, battled outside that rival final sixteenth and won the bob. MISTRESSOFTHENIGHT forced the pace into and on the backstretch, bid passing half-mile marker then gained lead later on the turn, kicked clear leaving the turn, angled over some, brushed the rail nearing mid stretch and lost momentum, dug back in when challenged in deep stretch, battled to the wire along the rail and lost the bob. KENNEDIE SKY settled three wide, chased from off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and drew clear from others. BLOOMING HANNAH reserved along the rail, came out slightly on the second turn and finished evenly. BRIARTIC GAL angled over and talked from the inside, saved ground into the stretch and weakened. LOVELY LINDA briefly dueled then stalked from along the rail, dropped back into and on the second turn and lacked any late response. HONOR MAKER tracked leaders while outside a rival, continued three then four wide into the lane and failed to threaten. ANNITASHEAVEN briefly dueled outside foe then set pressured pace through the backstretch, relinquished command on the second turn and faded in the stretch.

NINTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 21.68 44.36 56.18 1:08.84

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Fast Cotton 122 9 3 2–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–nk Gryder 12.00 10 Ride to the Wire 117 10 2 3–2 2–2½ 2–5 2–4 Figueroa 0.90 5 Earnednevergiven 122 5 10 9–2½ 8–1 4–1 3–5 Fuentes 2.40 7 It Makes Sense 122 7 5 6–½ 6–1 7–1½ 4–¾ Roman 15.90 4 Cayate 124 4 1 1–hd 3–1½ 3–½ 5–3 Pedroza 11.00 2 Isee It in Hiseyes 122 2 4 5–1½ 5–3 5–2½ 6–½ Flores 74.70 3 I Can Do This 124 3 9 10 10 9–hd 7–¾ T Baze 18.70 8 Turn Your Eyes 124 8 8 8–2 7–½ 8–½ 8–1¼ Hernandez 54.60 1 Warrior's Lullaby 122 1 7 7–1 9–3 10 9–nk Maldonado 28.40 6 Buck Duane 122 6 6 4–1 4–1½ 6–hd 10 Delgadillo 16.90

9 FAST COTTON 26.00 7.00 3.80 10 RIDE TO THE WIRE 2.80 2.40 5 EARNEDNEVERGIVEN 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-9) $116.20 $1 EXACTA (9-10) $25.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-10-5-7) $33.46 $1 TRIFECTA (9-10-5) $59.40

Winner–Fast Cotton Dbb.g.3 by High Cotton out of Heaven's Notebook, by Notebook. Bred by Jason Lorraine (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: E-Racing.Com, Atwell, David and Lyons, Janet. Mutuel Pool $187,447 Daily Double Pool $23,922 Exacta Pool $110,104 Superfecta Pool $71,942 Trifecta Pool $78,702. Claimed–Ride to the Wire by Rafael DeLeon. Trainer: Rafael DeLeon. Claimed–Earnednevergiven by Leandro Mora. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-8-9) paid $211.30. Pick Three Pool $34,294.

FAST COTTON broke in slightly, quickly recovered and forced the early issue between foes then hooked up in prolonged battle inside rival around the turn and well into the stretch, inched away nearing eighth marker then stubbornly turned back same rival late. RIDE TO THE WIRE forced the early pace from the outside, challenged outside winner and engaged in long duel around the bend and well into the lane, had winner get away bit approaching mid stretch but fought back in final sixteenth and was denied outside rival. EARNEDNEVERGIVEN was slow into stride, chased three wide, swung out six wide leaving the turn, closed from the outside and clearly bested others. IT MAKES SENSE broke out and bumped rival, chased three wide on the turn, came out further and passed tiring foes late. CAYATE flashed good early foot from the inside, tracked leading duo on the turn, came two wide into the lane, came out further and lacked needed response. ISEE IT IN HISEYES chased while outside a rival, continued two wide on the turn, remained inside and failed to menace. I CAN DO THIS chased from the inside, hugged the rail into the stretch and never reached contention. TURN YOUR EYES bumped at the start, chased five wide to the turn, remained well off the rail and lacked needed rally. WARRIOR'S LULLABY chased from the inside, remained along the rally and failed to make any late impact. BUCK DUANE raced off the rail, remained on three wide path around the turn, came out some in upper stretch and faded.

TENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 21.90 44.96 56.87 1:09.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Macwinnon 122 8 1 1–½ 1–2 1–3 1–3 Maldonado 2.80 7 Thin Line 122 7 7 6–½ 4–2 2–hd 2–3½ Delgadillo 4.60 10 Mo Dinero 120 10 10 8–2 6–½ 5–2 3–ns Gutierrez 7.60 11 Hard to Come Home 122 11 6 4–1 2–1½ 3–3 4–2½ Vergara, Jr. 21.30 3 Forestation 122 3 5 10–2 10–½ 6–4 5–5 Franco 13.80 1 Shake N Fries 122 1 3 2–hd 3–hd 4–½ 6–nk Prat 1.50 9 Mad At Money 122 9 9 9–½ 9–hd 8–1 7–1 T Baze 34.40 6 Ultra Lucky 115 6 8 7–1½ 7–½ 7–1½ 8–1 Figueroa 44.60 5 Bull Fighter 122 5 4 5–1 8–2 9–½ 9–¾ Flores 23.10 2 Drinks All Around 122 2 2 3–1½ 5–2 10–½ 10–nk Martinez 70.70 4 Melchior 122 4 11 11 11 11 11 Orozco 45.00

8 MACWINNON 7.60 3.80 3.20 7 THIN LINE 5.20 3.40 10 MO DINERO 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-8) $66.20 $1 EXACTA (8-7) $16.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-10-11) $77.20 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-10-11-3) Carryover $8,273 $1 TRIFECTA (8-7-10) $92.40

Winner–Macwinnon Dbb.g.2 by Prospective out of Sacred Jewel, by Saint Ballado. Bred by Bobby Jones Equine, LLC (FL). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC, Keh, Steven, Lewis, Gregory S. and Strauss, William. Mutuel Pool $213,883 Daily Double Pool $73,452 Exacta Pool $111,543 Superfecta Pool $76,784 Super High Five Pool $10,841 Trifecta Pool $86,004. Scratched–Red Potatoes. $1 Pick Three (8-9-8) paid $306.50. Pick Three Pool $94,838. $1 Pick Four (1-8-9-8) 4 correct paid $1,447.90. Pick Four Pool $479,089. $2 Pick Six (3-10-1-8-9-8) 5 out of 6 paid $843.00. Pick Six Pool $73,648. Pick Six Carryover $39,346.

MACWINNON rushed up outside, engaged foes three deep into the turn, kicked clear later around the bend and remained clear under steady handling. THIN LINE stalked from off the rail, continued three or four wide into the stretch and pulled away from others through the drive. MO DINERO was bumped from both sides at the start, chased outside, remained well off the rail then five wide entering the stretch, closed from the outside and was up in final jump for third. HARD TO COME HOME bumped at the break, stalked from the outside, advanced four wide around the turn, came in some through the lane and was nailed for third on the wire. FORESTATION settled inside, angled out, chased three then four wide into the stretch and finished willingly from well off the rail. SHAKE N FRIES stalked from along the rail, remained inside then slightly off the fence to the stretch and weakened late. MAD AT MONEY bumped with outside foe leaving the gate, angled over into the turn, came back out four wide into the lane and failed to threaten. ULTRA LUCKY shifted over early, saved ground thereafter and never reached contention. BULL FIGHTER stalked from off the rail, remained three wide into the bend, steadied sharply passing three-eighths marker and never recovered. DRINKS ALL AROUND dueled early from between rivals then forced the pace from the inside, dropped back around the turn and weakened. MELCHIOR was slow to begin, chased from the inside then along the rail but was outrun throughout.