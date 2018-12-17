Racing! Wishing everyone happy holidays

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Sunday, December 16. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 8th day of a 8-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 23.86 47.82 1:12.48 1:24.70 1:37.36

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Union Rebel 124 6 1 4–1½ 3–2 2–2½ 1–1 1–2 T Baze 0.30 2 Salutelute 122 2 2 1–1 1–1½ 1–hd 2–6 2–12 Gryder 12.60 5 Malibu Magic 124 5 6 7 6–½ 5–hd 3–1½ 3–3 Quinonez 3.60 7 Sharp Ruler 117 7 7 5–hd 5–1 4–1½ 4–2 4–6 Payeras 23.50 4 Bryan Habana 122 4 5 6–½ 4–1 6–5 6–8 5–¾ Harvey 15.80 3 Levi's Saint James 120 3 3 2–½ 2–hd 3–3 5–1 6–9 Ceballos 30.20 1 Impeachment Ace 124 1 4 3–½ 7 7 7 7 Russell 84.30

6 UNION REBEL 2.60 2.40 2.10 2 SALUTELUTE 5.40 3.20 5 MALIBU MAGIC 2.10

$1 EXACTA (6-2) $8.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-5-7) $5.95 $1 TRIFECTA (6-2-5) $17.40

Winner–Union Rebel B.g.4 by Union Rags out of Yo Ali, by Quiet American. Bred by Anthony M. Warrender, Diane Curry,Nina Hahn & Michael T. Barnett (KY). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Paymaster Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $96,054 Exacta Pool $58,470 Superfecta Pool $44,327 Trifecta Pool $42,993. Scratched–none.

UNION REBEL content to track pacesetter while three wide, moved up and challenged leaving the last bend, gained advantage nearing mid stretch and drew clear under mild hand urging late. SALUTELUTE quickly stepped to the front, controlled the pace while slightly off the rail, resisted when challenged exiting second turn, drifted out bit in upper stretch then could not go with the winner in final eighth. MALIBU MAGIC settled between rivals early, chased three then two wide into the lane, between foes again in upper stretch then edged away for minor award. SHARP RULER was off step slow, caught three wide early, stalked from the outside or four wide, came three deep into the stretch and failed to threaten. BRYAN HABANA (ARG) angled over, raced either two wide or along the rail, continued inside in the stretch and also weakened. LEVI'S SAINT JAMES was closest in pursuit into the backstretch, continued prominently while inside the winner, was hard asked to remain close on the last turn then faded inside. IMPEACHMENT ACE pulled his way along the inside into the backstretch, tracked pace inside, dropped back around the second turn and also weakened. THE THREE-QUARTER FRACTION WAS HANDTIMED.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.64 47.23 1:11.26 1:23.92 1:36.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Gum Tree Lane 122 4 4 3–3½ 3–2½ 2–½ 1–hd 1–2½ Prat 2.50 3 Green Fleet 122 3 5 4–1 4–1 4–hd 4–2½ 2–ns Talamo 18.30 5 Mo Reserve 122 5 1 1–½ 2–1 1–hd 2–3 3–5 T Baze 5.40 2 Salah 117 2 3 5 5 5 5 4–1¾ Figueroa 16.30 1 Figure Eight 122 1 2 2–1 1–hd 3–5 3–hd 5 Van Dyke 0.50

4 GUM TREE LANE 7.00 3 GREEN FLEET 5 MO RESERVE

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $13.60 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $42.50 $1 TRIFECTA (4-3-5) $151.00

Winner–Gum Tree Lane Grr.r.2 by He's Had Enough out of Elizabits, by Forestry. Bred by Ledgelands, LLC & Andrew C. Ritter (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Michael House. Mutuel Pool $57,831 Daily Double Pool $27,855 Exacta Pool $38,676 Trifecta Pool $45,903. Scratched–none.

GUM TREE LANE stalked the dueling leaders around the first turn and down the backstretch, moved up three deep around the turn, came into the stretch three wide, took a short lead at the furlong marker and drew clear inside the sixteenth pole. GREEN FLEET saved ground around the first turn, chased a bit off the rail on the backstretch and inside a rival on the second turn, came out in the stretch and rallied through the stretch to gain the place on the wire. MO RESERVE angled over to take the lead into the first turn, dueled outside a rival on the backstretch and between foes on the second turn, came into the lane between horses, battled inside the winner through the stretch, could not match that one in the final furlong and lost the place on the wire. SALAH drifted out on the first turn, chased on the outside on the backstretch and outside a rival on the second turn, was widest in the lane and did not rally. FIGURE EIGHT dueled for the lead inside a rival down the backstretch and on the second turn, could not match the top two in upper stretch and weakened along the inside in the lane.

THIRD RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.70 45.35 1:09.06 1:21.09

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Spokane Eagle 122 4 1 2–1 2–1 1–½ 1–½ Roman 6.80 6 Beantown Boys 122 5 5 3–hd 3–2½ 2–2 2–6 Maldonado 2.00 4 Sword Fighter 117 3 2 1–hd 1–½ 3–4 3–5 Figueroa 2.10 1 Lindante 117 1 4 4–½ 4–hd 4–hd 4–nk Espinoza 12.80 2 Conqueror 122 2 3 5 5 5 5 Fuentes 1.90

5 SPOKANE EAGLE 15.60 5.80 3.60 6 BEANTOWN BOYS 3.00 2.60 4 SWORD FIGHTER 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $56.00 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $20.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-4-1) $16.30 $1 TRIFECTA (5-6-4) $55.40

Winner–Spokane Eagle Dbb.g.4 by Speightstown out of American Angel, by Ghostzapper. Bred by Irving Cowan (KY). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: A and J Racing and Birkes, Jerry. Mutuel Pool $82,013 Daily Double Pool $11,158 Exacta Pool $30,885 Superfecta Pool $13,555 Trifecta Pool $23,305. Claimed–Spokane Eagle by Rockingham Ranch and Bernsen, David A. Trainer: Peter Miller. Claimed–Sword Fighter by Drummond, Lee and Lynn. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Claimed–Conqueror by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Bronzino (FR). $1 Pick Three (6-4-5) paid $37.30. Pick Three Pool $33,377.

SPOKANE EAGLE forced the issue from outside pacesetter down the backstretch, challenged outside that rival late on the turn, battled outside same foe, gained advantage nearing mid stretch then dug in and repulsed outside rival in late stages. BEANTOWN BOYS stalked from the outside then three abreast into the bend, moved up three wide around turn and into the stretch, challenged nearing mid stretch but was turned back by the winner. SWORD FIGHTER was sent to the front leaving the chute, set pace from the inside, responded when challenged on the turn and well into the stretch, lost contact nearing eighth marker and weakened some. LINDANTE tracked pace from the inside, remained along the rail and or slightly off the fence and never menaced. CONQUEROR between rivals chasing the pace, continued outside a rival on the turn, drifted four wide entering the stretch and lacked needed response. NEW TRACK RECORD.

FOURTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.79 45.15 57.42

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Chrisiscookin 124 5 1 1–hd 2–hd 1–1½ 1–hd Hernandez 6.70 4 Will Tell 124 4 7 6–2 6–2½ 3–hd 2–2 Franco 2.20 8 Love Your Life 124 8 4 4–1½ 5–½ 4–hd 3–nk Orozco 1.50 3 Gone With It 119 3 2 2–hd 3–2 2–hd 4–½ McDaid 6.10 7 Seattle Encounter 122 7 3 5–½ 4–hd 6–4 5–3½ Harvey 33.10 10 Fans On the Run 117 10 5 3–1 1–1 5–½ 6–1 Peterson 16.60 9 Wissam 117 9 10 10 9–1 8–½ 7–nk Orduna-Rojas 79.90 2 Yes I'm Ready 117 2 8 7–1 7–hd 7–1 8–4 Espinoza 8.10 6 Theverythotofyou 116 6 6 9–½ 10 10 9–½ Payeras 123.80 1 Dutt Bart 124 1 9 8–hd 8–½ 9–2 10 Russell 132.50

5 CHRISISCOOKIN 15.40 5.60 3.80 4 WILL TELL 3.80 2.60 8 LOVE YOUR LIFE 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $113.20 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $29.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-8-3) $18.61 $1 TRIFECTA (5-4-8) $71.30

Winner–Chrisiscookin B.g.4 by Creative Cause out of Chance Romance, by Wild Event. Bred by Bret Jones (KY). Trainer: Jose Jesus Avalos. Owner: William L. Heck. Mutuel Pool $215,182 Daily Double Pool $9,311 Exacta Pool $130,980 Superfecta Pool $102,208 Trifecta Pool $104,910. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-5-5) paid $139.20. Pick Three Pool $13,225.

CHRISISCOOKIN showed good early foot, stalked from off the rail then three wide, bid outside leader in upper stretch, edged away in the drive then just held from inside rival. WILL TELL three wide early then angled to the rail, came back out, split foes through the lane and finished strongly to narrowly miss inside winner. LOVE YOUR LIFE forwardly placed while three wide into the bend, drifted out further in upper stretch, remained outside and gamely gained minor award. GONE WITH IT showed early speed from the inside, stalked along the rail, remained inside into and through the lane and finished willingly. SEATTLE ENCOUNTER four wide early then shifted over, chased two wide into the stretch, was bumped by inside rival past eighth marker and finished evenly. FANS ON THE RUN rushed up from the outside to grab lead leaving backstretch, angled over, was overtaken in upper stretch, drifted out and bumped a rival past mid stretch and weakened. WISSAM chased outside then four wide, came out further leaving the turn and never threatened. YES I'M READY bumped with inside rival at the start, chased between foes then two wide, drifted out some into the stretch and was no threat. THEVERYTHOTOFYOU chased three wide then three deep on the turn, remained on same path into the stretch and lacked any response. DUTT BART bumped at the break, chased from the inside throughout and never reached contention.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 22.10 45.57 57.56 1:04.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 We Will Re Joyce 120 5 1 3–½ 2–½ 1–½ 1–2 T Baze 1.30 4 Atrevida 113 4 4 2–hd 1–½ 2–2 2–nk Figueroa 7.70 6 Sea Glass 115 6 6 6–2 6–2½ 5–1½ 3–1¼ Payeras 20.50 7 Ciao Luna 120 7 3 4–1 4–1½ 3–½ 4–nk Flores 29.50 1 Cute Knows Cute 120 1 5 5–1½ 5–1½ 4–1 5–1½ Cruz 2.10 3 Asem 120 3 7 7 7 6–hd 6–8 Martinez 49.90 2 Allotment 120 2 2 1–½ 3–1 7 7 Maldonado 3.40

5 WE WILL RE JOYCE 4.60 2.80 2.40 4 ATREVIDA 4.60 3.40 6 SEA GLASS 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $44.00 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $8.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-6-7) $25.87 $1 TRIFECTA (5-4-6) $55.00

Winner–We Will Re Joyce Dbb.f.3 by Kafwain out of Joyce and Me, by Discreet Cat. Bred by Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Jorge Periban. Owner: Donn Start. Mutuel Pool $169,875 Daily Double Pool $20,607 Exacta Pool $92,054 Superfecta Pool $54,942 Trifecta Pool $65,868. Claimed–We Will Re Joyce by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-5-5) paid $110.30. Pick Three Pool $29,060. $1 Pick Four (4-5-5-5) 4 correct paid $511.60. Pick Four Pool $65,766. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-4-5-5-5) 5 correct paid $381.05. Pick Five Pool $322,622.

WE WILL RE JOYCE bumped by inside rival leaving the gate, prompted the pace three deep into the bend and three wide on the turn, forged to the front past three-sixteenths marker and inched away late under steady handling. ATREVIDA was bumped on both sides leaving the gate, forced the early issue then gained slim advantage on the turn, relinquished control in upper stretch then just last for second. SEA GLASS chased three wide then came out further leaving the turn, closed steadily from the outside and just ran out of ground to nail the runner-up. CIAO LUNA forced the pace from the outside, remained on four wide path around the turn and into the lane and finished willingly from between rivals. CUTE KNOWS CUTE stalked from along the rail early, came out bit, continued inside through the lane and finished with interest. ASEM broke out bit and bumped rival, chased from the inside, dropped back around the bend and lacked any response. ALLOTMENT was hard to load, showed early speed and et pace into the bend, was overtaken on the turn then faded in the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 22.04 46.04 58.43 1:10.84

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Hot On the Trail 122 3 7 5–hd 4–hd 2–1½ 1–1½ Blanc 2.70 4 Goodtingscominpink 120 4 10 6–2 1–hd 1–1½ 2–3 Roman 5.30 6 Sharp Image 115 6 4 8–1 7–1½ 4–1 3–3 Payeras 18.90 2 Awepollonia 120 2 2 4–2 5–½ 3–hd 4–1¾ Martinez 16.90 7 Blueberry Princess 122 7 3 1–hd 6–2 5–1 5–1 Flores 1.00 9 Spicy Curry 122 9 1 7–½ 8–hd 7–½ 6–3 Hernandez 46.00 1 West Stowey Lass 122 1 8 9–1 9–3 9–4 7–1¾ Quinonez 14.90 8 Pablo's Dream 122 8 5 3–1 3–1 8–2½ 8–¾ Vergara, Jr. 25.00 10 Tizbuds Princess 120 10 6 2–hd 2–½ 6–2 9–8 Fuentes 67.30 5 Lady in Green 122 5 9 10 10 10 10 Cruz 29.40

3 HOT ON THE TRAIL 7.40 3.80 3.00 4 GOODTINGSCOMINPINK 5.00 5.00 6 SHARP IMAGE 6.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $26.00 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $21.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-6-2) $107.89 $1 TRIFECTA (3-4-6) $204.10

Winner–Hot On the Trail Dbb.f.2 by Unusual Heat out of Winning Tale, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Sean McCarthy. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $150,580 Daily Double Pool $18,642 Exacta Pool $96,305 Superfecta Pool $75,447 Trifecta Pool $77,382. Claimed–Hot On the Trail by Branch, William, Buster, William and Cohen, Mark. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (5-5-3) paid $108.30. Pick Three Pool $62,599.

HOT ON THE TRAIL stalked three wide, chased four wide into the lane, came out further in upper stretch and closed steadily and reeled in leader late. GOODTINGSCOMINPINK settled off the rail, moved up briskly three then four wide on the turn, reached the front, edged away in the drive but could not stave off the winner late. SHARP IMAGE settled off the leaders, chased three wide to the stretch, came out further, closed strongly and was along for minor award. AWEPOLLONIA forced the early pace from the inside, came out some on the turn, split rivals in upper stretch and was out finished for third. BLUEBERRY PRINCESS showed keen early speed, stalked pace from the inside on the turn, continued inside and weakened. SPICY CURRY broke out and bumped rival, chased four wide around the turn, remained off the rail and was no late threat. WEST STOWEY LASS chased from the inside then along the rail to the stretch, angled out in upper stretch and came out further later. PABLO'S DREAM dueled or forced the pace from between rivals, came in bit, chased two wide into the stretch and weakened. TIZBUDS PRINCESS bumped at the start, recovered and dueled three deep into the bend, gained brief lead from off the rail, was overtaken leaving the turn and weakened. LADY IN GREEN reserved while bit off the rail, chased three wide on the turn, came out further entering the stretch and weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'King Glorious Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 23.92 47.35 1:11.12 1:22.79 1:35.06

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Galilean 119 2 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1 1–3½ 1–9 Prat 0.20 7 Our Silver Oak 117 6 2 2–2½ 2–1 2–3½ 2–5 2–3 Van Dyke 3.50 3 Feeling Strong 119 3 5 4–5 3–1 4–6 4–4 3–½ Flores 37.60 6 Tivan 120 5 6 6 6 5–1½ 5–6 4–½ Desormeaux 9.60 1 Principe Carlo 117 1 3 3–hd 4–5 3–1½ 3–½ 5–14 Fuentes 44.10 4 Its Five Somewhere 117 4 4 5–2½ 5–6 6 6 6 Pedroza 51.90

2 GALILEAN 2.40 2.10 7 OUR SILVER OAK 2.20 3 FEELING STRONG

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $13.60 $1 EXACTA (2-7) $2.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-3-6) $2.60 $1 TRIFECTA (2-7-3) $13.10

Winner–Galilean B.c.2 by Uncle Mo out of Fresia, by El Prado (IRE). Bred by Bar C Racing Stables, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: West Point Thoroughbreds, Barker, Denise and Sandbrook, William. Mutuel Pool $113,999 Daily Double Pool $18,600 Exacta Pool $62,914 Superfecta Pool $41,030 Trifecta Pool $45,726. Scratched–Poppy's C Note. $1 Pick Three (5-3-2) paid $21.30. Pick Three Pool $51,789.

GALILEAN sprinted to lead into the first turn, set the pace down the backstretch and on the second turn, turned back a bid nearing the top of the stretch and drew away through the lane. OUR SILVER OAK stalked the winner down the backstretch, moved up and challenged the winner leaving the second turn, was turned back but kept to his task to be a clear second. FEELING STRONG saved some ground around the first turn, chased inside a foe on the backstretch, was no threat in the lane but held third. TIVAN chased on the outside throughout and did not threaten. PRINCIPE CARLO pulled and lugged out into the first turn, chased outside a foe on the backstretch, came into the lane three wide, drifted out in the lane and weakened. ITS FIVE SOMEWHERE chased off the rail throughout and did not threaten.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.73 45.01 56.85 1:03.35

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Croissant 117 7 2 5–hd 3–2 1–½ 1–ns McDaid 21.20 6 Rocky's Show 119 6 3 1–2 1–1½ 2–½ 2–½ Payeras 5.70 5 Baby Bear's Soup 124 5 7 7 4–½ 4–3½ 3–2½ Delgadillo 1.00 1 Louden's Gray 124 1 6 2–hd 2–½ 3–1 4–2½ Pedroza 5.10 4 Buggy Brown 122 4 1 4–hd 5–1 5–hd 5–2 Hernandez 47.00 3 Tiz Love 124 3 5 6–1½ 6–hd 6–3 6–7 Aragon 17.50 2 Go Ghetto 119 2 4 3–hd 7 7 7 Figueroa 2.80

7 CROISSANT 44.40 16.60 4.40 6 ROCKY'S SHOW 7.40 3.60 5 BABY BEAR'S SOUP 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7) $59.20 $1 EXACTA (7-6) $105.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-5-1) $156.70 $1 TRIFECTA (7-6-5) $288.60

Winner–Croissant B.c.3 by Square Eddie out of Puff Pastry, by Momentum. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Kelly Castaneda. Owner: Silvia Soto. Mutuel Pool $91,784 Daily Double Pool $16,790 Exacta Pool $49,800 Superfecta Pool $35,852 Trifecta Pool $42,342. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (3-2-7) paid $139.20. Pick Three Pool $50,629.

CROISSANT caught five deep and outside leaving the backstretch, moved up from the outside around the turn, hooked up in stretch-long duel from the outside and gamely prevailed. ROCKY'S SHOW broke in a bit, quickly recovered and sped to the front, set pace three wide around the turn, resisted when challenged in upper stretch, battled between rivals through the drive and narrowly missed. BABY BEAR'S SOUP reserved early from off the rail, advanced five wide around the bend and into the stretch, angled inward some through the drive and finished strongly from the inside. LOUDEN'S GRAY stalked from along the rail into and around the turn, engaged leaders in upper stretch, battled inside but gave ground grudgingly in the late stages. BUGGY BROWN tracked pace from between rivals, continued four deep then four wide around the turn, dropped back into the lane and lacked late response. TIZ LOVE between rivals leaving the backstretch, remained three wide into and on the turn, came in slightly and weakened. GO GHETTO also stalked from between foes, chased two wide while dropping back some around the bend and also lacked any stretch response.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 23.73 47.04 1:11.26 1:23.46 1:36.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Face of Victory 121 4 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 1–1¼ Roman 9.80 5 Plum Dandy 119 5 4 4–1½ 4–½ 2–½ 2–2 2–½ Espinoza 8.80 6 Secret Touch 124 6 3 6–3½ 6–2½ 5–2½ 3–1½ 3–3½ Franco 2.40 3 Avanti Bello 119 3 6 8 7–5 6–3 6–5 4–½ Figueroa 1.60 2 Hot Perfection 121 2 7 5–hd 5–1½ 4–½ 5–½ 5–1¼ Quinonez 20.10 8 Out of Patience 124 8 5 2–1 2–½ 3–2½ 4–hd 6–3½ Pedroza 5.50 1 Twirling Tiger 124 1 2 3–hd 3–1 7–6 7–8 7–21 T Baze 8.10 7 Stylistics United 121 7 8 7–1½ 8 8 8 8 Martinez 98.30

4 FACE OF VICTORY 21.60 9.40 6.20 5 PLUM DANDY 7.60 4.80 6 SECRET TOUCH 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $338.40 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $105.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-6-3) $119.64 $1 TRIFECTA (4-5-6) $494.30

Winner–Face of Victory Ch.g.4 by Run Away and Hide out of Semaphore, by Eurosilver. Bred by Erv Woolsey & Ralph Kinder (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Hess, Maria E. and Paradise Farms Corp.. Mutuel Pool $142,070 Daily Double Pool $14,665 Exacta Pool $68,744 Superfecta Pool $47,192 Trifecta Pool $55,427. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-7-4) paid $315.50. Pick Three Pool $25,430.

FACE OF VICTORY dueled early along the inside, continued along the rail setting the pace, met bid of outside rival through the stretch and inched away under urging. PLUM DANDY stalked from off the, continued three wide, roused on the last turn, came three deep into the stretch, bid from well off the rail in the lane but could not match winner late and held the place. SECRET TOUCH chased from off the rail, continued three then four wide into the stretch, remained well off the rail and pulled clear of others late. AVANTI BELLO was bit rank around the first turn, chased three wide, remained bit off the rail and finished with interest. HOT PERFECTION gained rail early, saved ground chasing the place, remained inside through the stretch and finished willingly. OUT OF PATIENCE forced the pace from off the rail, continued prominently into the lane and off the rail then weakened. TWIRLING TIGER stalked from along the rail, dropped back around the second turn and lacked any late rally. STYLISTICS UNITED unhurried early from off the rail, angled over, chased inside, dropped back on the second turn and faded.

TENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 23.51 46.64 1:11.98 1:24.68 1:37.62

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Odyssey Explorer 124 4 7 8–3 8–4 5–hd 2–1 1–½ Flores 5.50 8 Gryffindor 114 8 9 9–1 10 9–1½ 5–hd 2–ns Payeras 9.10 3 Jersey's Heat 122 3 6 7–2½ 6–hd 2–½ 1–½ 3–3 Delgadillo 3.60 6 Typhoon Harry 117 6 4 4–½ 3–hd 3–1 3–1 4–4 Figueroa 3.80 5 Spirit Mission 122 5 3 2–½ 5–2 4–2 6–3 5–3 T Baze 3.30 7 Giddymeister 119 7 2 3–½ 2–½ 1–½ 4–1 6–1½ Gutierrez 3.40 2 Many Treats 121 2 8 6–hd 7–3 8–2 8–5 7–nk Harvey 96.50 1 Demonslayer 113 1 5 5–2½ 4–½ 7–½ 7–hd 8–5 Donoe 58.20 9 Getin Gready 117 9 10 10 9–½ 10 9–6 9–14 Martinez 116.00 10 Lucky Pegasus 112 10 1 1–1½ 1–1 6–1½ 10 10 Orduna-Rojas 59.60

4 ODYSSEY EXPLORER 13.00 6.80 3.60 8 GRYFFINDOR 8.60 4.40 3 JERSEY'S HEAT 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $148.00 $1 EXACTA (4-8) $64.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-8-3-6) $131.77 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-8-3-6-5) $3,669.90 $1 TRIFECTA (4-8-3) $468.30

Winner–Odyssey Explorer Ch.g.4 by Gio Ponti out of Kris Pit, by Kris S. Bred by Don M. Robinson & Ferran Robinson (KY). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: BG Stables and Palma, Hector O.. Mutuel Pool $184,351 Daily Double Pool $62,365 Exacta Pool $97,966 Superfecta Pool $70,644 Super High Five Pool $46,864 Trifecta Pool $70,038. Scratched–Lucky Patrick, Spend It. $1 Pick Three (7-4-4) paid $1,708.30. Pick Three Pool $55,977. $1 Pick Four (2/5-7-4-4) 4 correct paid $2,061.80. Pick Four Pool $414,963. $2 Pick Six (5-3-2/5-7-4-4) 5 out of 6 paid $360.40. $2 Pick Six (5-3-2/5-7-4-4) 6 correct paid $37,529.20. Pick Six Pool $418,090.

ODYSSEY EXPLORER reserved while bit off the rail, continued three then four wide around the last turn, closed strongly from off the rail and collared leader in the final yards. GRYFFINDOR reserved from off the rail, chased three wide then four wide around the last turn, came out further in upper stretch, rallied determinedly and finally nailed rival in last jump for the place. JERSEY'S HEAT settled off the leaders, moved up four wide, came three deep into the stretch, gained advantage in upper stretch, edged away but could not stave off top pair in final yards. TYPHOON HARRY stalked while three wide, dueled outside rival early on the last turn, bid between foes into the lane but weakened late in the drive. SPIRIT MISSION close up into the backstretch, tracked pace from the inside, saved ground into the lane and weakened. GIDDYMEISTER forced the early pace outside leader, bid inside rival on the last bend, continued inside and weakened. MANY TREATS was squeezed back shortly after the break, stalked from the inside and lacked needed response. DEMONSLAYER shifted out around the first turn, tracked pace four wide, remained wide and faded. GETIN GREADY was off bit slow, chased from off the rail, came six wide into the stretch then angled in some through the stretch. LUCKY PEGASUS sped to the front while angling over, set the pace from the inside, was overtaken on the last turn and gave way from the inside.