Racing! Taking a break before racing resumes on Friday

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we look deeper into the jockeys no-whip card on Friday.

Friday is the next biggest day of the meeting. It starts with a California Horse Racing Board meeting that morning to determine how much authority it has should Santa Anita decide it wants to transfer any of its dates. Then, it continues with a purpose pitch by the Jockey Guild, which plans to run the card under futuristic rules where the jockeys aren’t allowed to use the riding crop.

There was speculation that both trainers and the betting public would stay away from the card. Well, we have half that answer. The trainers weren’t looking to make a statement. Here are the current field sizes for Friday, in order: 8, 6, 5, 9, 11, 4, 7, 9. Doesn’t look that out of whack. I do know there was no organized effort by the trainers to freeze the entry box and make a point.

So, let’s look at the jockeys. Well, J.C. Diaz has six mounts; Edwin Maldonado and Geovanni Franco has five; Tiago Pereira and Ruben Fuentes have four. Drayden Van Dyke , and others, have three.

So, who’s missing? Mike Smith and Flavien Prat . They are both out of town at Keeneland and Oaklawn. So, nothing to read into that.

Also named on a horse on Friday is Victor Espinoza , who is not a member of the guild. Technically, he wouldn’t have to abide by the guild directive of no whips. However, according to his agent, Brian Beach , Victor plans to ride without a whip if that is what the other jockeys are doing.

So, all of this will make Friday very interesting. This is a chance for the bettors to weigh in on the no-whip rule. Will they be passive? Will they affect the mutuel handle? Stay tuned to our web, print and newsletter editions to be among the first to know.

And, on another note, Santa Anita had previously planned only three-day racing weeks the next two weeks. So, sorry to disappoint, but the newsletter won’t be back until Friday.

Not sure this is an official “who goofed” but it does bear clarifying. In Sunday’s newsletter, I declared Vasiika the best $40,000 claim ever. Well, taking nothing away from Vasilika, but on Oct. 16, 2016, Peter Miller picked up Stormy Liberal from a 6 ½-furlong down the hill claimer at Santa Anita. He won that race. The price? Yup, you can guess. Well, two Breeders’ Cup wins and an Eclipse Award later you can make a pretty compelling case of Stormy Liberal being the best $40,000 claim. Long as we’re talking Peter Miller, if you missed it on Saturday, Cal-bred horse of the year Spiced Perfection won the Grade 1 Madison Stakes at Keeneland. Congrats.

We don’t see a lot of longshots in the Santa Anita stakes schedule but Sunday was one of them as Danuska’s My Girl won the Grade 3 $100,000 Las Flores Stakes for older fillies and mares going six furlongs by 3 ¼ lengths.

“Danuska’s got such a big heart,” Franco told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “I knew it the second time I rode her, she showed me she had lots of hear [Sunday], the only way to steal this race was to just go. I knew she would fight them off whenever they got close to her and she sure did.

“She could feel [runner-up] Emboldened coming and she just kept on going. I let her know Dream Tree was coming and she responded well, she was still finishing strong.”

Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, April 7. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 61st day of a 61-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.85 48.12 1:12.18 1:23.93 1:35.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 The Street Fighter 122 7 5 2–hd 2–1 2–½ 2–2½ 1–ns Pereira 3.20 6 Lostintranzlation 119 6 3 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–½ 2–2¾ Rosario 4.00 1 Fast as Cass 124 1 1 3–1 4–1 3–1 3–hd 3–½ Franco 21.60 2 Continental Divide 122 2 6 6–1 7–1½ 5–hd 4–1½ 4–1½ Desormeaux 4.20 3 Plain Wrap 124 3 9 9 9 8–hd 5–1 5–¾ Delgadillo 79.30 5 Cono 122 5 8 8–1 8–½ 9 9 6–½ Talamo 21.00 9 Feeling Strong 118 9 7 7–½ 6–hd 7–1½ 7–½ 7–nk Prat 9.40 4 Mobou 118 4 2 5–hd 5–½ 6–½ 6–hd 8–4½ Smith 7.40 10 Brave Helios 124 10 4 4–hd 3–hd 4–1 8–hd 9 Van Dyke 28.30 8 Jet Set Ruler 124 8 10 dnf Bejarano 3.90

7 THE STREET FIGHTER 8.40 4.80 3.40 6 LOSTINTRANZLATION 5.00 3.80 1 FAST AS CASS 8.40

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $2.60 $1 EXACTA (7-6) $26.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-1-2) $167.92 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-6-1-2-3) $20,680.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-1) $169.80

Winner–The Street Fighter Ch.h.5 by Street Boss out of Silver Swallow, by Alphabet Soup. Bred by Bruce Headley & Andrew Molasky (CA). Trainer: Bruce Headley. Owner: Bruce Headley. Mutuel Pool $256,513 Roulette Pool $226 Exacta Pool $138,835 Superfecta Pool $58,976 Super High Five Pool $89,719 Trifecta Pool $89,630. Scratched–Nap Lajoie, Rinse and Repeat, Unbridled Ethos.

THE STREET FIGHTER stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued off the rail on the backstretch and alongside a foe on the second turn, bid outside the pacesetter in midstretch and narrowly edged that one late under left handed urging. LOSTINTRANZLATION sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, fought back inside the winner through the final furlong and continued gamely. FAST AS CASS saved ground stalking the pace throughout and edged a rival for the show. CONTINENTAL DIVIDE pulled along the inside and steadied leaving the first turn and gain five eighths out, saved ground stalking the leader, came out into the stretch and was edged for third. PLAIN WRAP angled in and saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and improved position inside. CONO pulled between horses early, chased outside a rival, swung four wide into the stretch and could not summon the needed late kick. FEELING STRONG chased three deep, came out four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MOBOU was in a good position chasing the pace between horses to the stretch and also lacked the necessary response. BRAVE HELIOS close up stalking the pace three deep to the stretch and weakened. JET SET RULER broke a step slowly then was pulled up just after the start but walked off.

SECOND RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.78 46.42 58.66 1:11.44

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Tough But Nice 122 5 4 1–1 1–1 1–2 1–2¾ Franco 5.00 2 Best Two Minutes 122 2 6 3–hd 4–2½ 3–1½ 2–½ Desormeaux 6.20 1 Don't Stalk Me 124 1 3 2–hd 2–hd 2–hd 3–2¼ Bejarano 4.00 6 Conquest Cobra 124 6 5 5–1½ 5–2½ 5–4 4–2¾ Rosario 1.80 4 Jimmy the Juice 122 4 1 4–½ 3–hd 4–1 5–1 Fuentes 18.70 3 Annie's Candy 122 3 2 6 6 6 6 Prat 2.50

5 TOUGH BUT NICE 12.00 8.20 5.00 2 BEST TWO MINUTES 6.00 3.60 1 DON'T STALK ME 3.40

$2 ROULETTE (GREEN) $10.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5) $56.00 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $31.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-1-6) $31.59 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-1) $62.30

Winner–Tough But Nice Dbb.g.6 by Good Journey out of Try to Be Nice, by Vindication. Bred by BG Stables (KY). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: BG Stables and Palma, Hector O.. Mutuel Pool $179,507 Roulette Pool $280 Daily Double Pool $52,701 Exacta Pool $85,576 Superfecta Pool $30,361 Trifecta Pool $52,289. Claimed–Conquest Cobra by Branch, William, Buster, William and Cohen, Mark. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–none.

TOUGH BUT NICE sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came a bit off the fence again in the stretch and held on gamely under some left handed urging. BEST TWO MINUTES close up stalking the pace between horses, continued alongside a rival in the stretch and edged that one for second. DON'T STALK ME well placed stalking the pace inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and lost second late. CONQUEST COBRA stalked four wide on the backstretch and off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed response. JIMMY THE JUICE stalked three deep between horses on the backstretch and three wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. ANNIE'S CANDY between rivals early, chased a bit off the rail, fell back on the turn and also weakened.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.77 48.93 1:13.81 1:26.56 1:39.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Withholding Info 122 4 3 4–1 4–½ 1–hd 1–2 1–2¾ Talamo 0.60 1 Kaydetre 124 1 5 1–½ 1–½ 2–½ 2–1½ 2–2¾ Blanc 11.90 6 Zusha 122 6 4 5–2 5–2½ 5–3½ 3–1 3–2½ Franco 4.50 3 Sutro 124 3 6 6 6 6 6 4–4¼ Smith 5.50 5 Convince 124 5 2 3–hd 3–1½ 4–1 4–1½ 5–4½ Gutierrez 7.40 2 Mongolian Humor 122 2 1 2–½ 2–hd 3–hd 5–2 6 Fuentes 24.00

4 WITHHOLDING INFO 3.20 2.60 2.10 1 KAYDETRE 6.80 3.60 6 ZUSHA 2.60

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $19.80 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $10.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-6-3) $7.14 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-6) $14.50

Winner–Withholding Info Dbb.f.4 by Midnight Lute out of Executiveprivilege, by First Samurai. Bred by Michael Pegram, Karl Watson & PaulWeitman (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert . Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $157,872 Roulette Pool $312 Daily Double Pool $22,800 Exacta Pool $85,450 Superfecta Pool $38,458 Trifecta Pool $60,261. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-5-4) paid $35.30. Pick Three Pool $63,882.

WITHHOLDING INFO angled in and stalked a bit off the rail, came out leaving the backstretch, bid four wide on the second turn to gain the lead, came in a bit into the stretch, kicked clear under some urging while drifting to the inside in the stretch and proved best. KAYDETRE went up inside to gain the lead into the first turn, set a pressured pace along the rail, fought back leaving the second turn, could not match the winner in the drive but was clearly second best. ZUSHA four wide into the first turn, stalked outside, bid five wide on the second turn, fell back some a quarter mile out, entered the stretch four wide and picked up the show. SUTRO chased a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. CONVINCE stalked early then bid three deep to press the pace, continued three wide between foes on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. MONGOLIAN HUMOR drifted out a bit into the first turn, bid between horses leaving that turn to prompt the pace between horses to the stretch and also weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.36 47.81 1:11.44 1:35.74 1:47.75

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Animosity 124 4 2 1–1 1–1½ 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1¾ Van Dyke 1.90 7 Guiliana 122 5 5 4–½ 4–½ 4–1 5 2–hd Prat 1.90 4 Gratzie 124 3 4 3–1½ 3–1 3–hd 3–hd 3–nk Franco 2.30 3 Sapphire Kid 124 2 1 2–2½ 2–3 2–1 4–1 4–½ Roman 6.00 1 Trust Fund Kitty 122 1 3 5 5 5 2–hd 5 Blanc 14.00

5 ANIMOSITY 5.80 3.00 2.80 7 GUILIANA (FR) 3.40 2.60 4 GRATZIE (GB) 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $11.00 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $7.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-4-3) $3.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-4) $9.95

Winner–Animosity Grr.f.4 by Animal Kingdom out of Coup de Coeur, by Exchange Rate. Bred by Spendthrift Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Patrick Gallagher. Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. Mutuel Pool $211,941 Daily Double Pool $24,657 Exacta Pool $92,955 Superfecta Pool $28,666 Trifecta Pool $51,521. Scratched–Peter's Kitten, Prima Valentina. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-5) paid $17.80. Pick Three Pool $25,163.

ANIMOSITY pulled her way to the lead outside a rival, angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail, responded when challenged leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, inched away again just off the inside into the stretch and held on gamely under urging. GUILIANA (FR) broke out some and a bit slowly, angled in and chased outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and got up for the place four wide on the line. GRATZIE (GB) angled in and stalked the pace inside, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and edged rivals for the show between foes late. SAPPHIRE KID stalked inside then a bit off the rail, bid outside the winner leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, continued between foes through the drive and was edged for third. TRUST FUND KITTY saved ground stalking the pace throughout and was edged for a minor award along the inside.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.01 45.48 57.94 1:11.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Soul Streit 124 4 5 1–½ 1–hd 2–2½ 1–¾ Van Dyke 1.40 2 Coil Me Home 124 1 7 7 6–hd 4–1 2–½ Rosario 3.60 7 There and Back 124 6 3 4–1 3–1 3–1½ 3–½ Mn Garcia 2.30 8 Adens Dream 124 7 1 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–hd 4–6½ Pedroza 7.50 3 Paddock Pick 124 2 6 6–2½ 5–2½ 5–1 5–ns Talamo 34.50 6 Candy Cornell 124 5 4 5–1 7 7 6–2¼ Roman 42.30 4 Passionate Reward 124 3 2 3–hd 4–1 6–hd 7 Prat 10.70

5 SOUL STREIT 4.80 2.80 2.20 2 COIL ME HOME 4.00 2.40 7 THERE AND BACK 2.80

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $17.20 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $7.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-7-8) $5.53 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-2-7-8-3) $150.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-7) $10.55

Winner–Soul Streit B.r.4 by Maclean's Music out of Yodeladytoo, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by Pat Doran & Dennis Doran (IN). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: BCKH Stable and Baffert, Natalie J.. Mutuel Pool $283,411 Roulette Pool $211 Daily Double Pool $38,618 Exacta Pool $139,269 Superfecta Pool $71,354 Super High Five Pool $9,380 Trifecta Pool $103,834. Scratched–Treasure Hunter. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-5) paid $5.90. Pick Three Pool $59,467. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-4-2/5/6-1/5) 2358 tickets with 4 correct paid $49.55. Pick Four Pool $153,137. 50-Cent Pick Five (7/11/12/13-5-4-2/5/6-1/5) 2108 tickets with 5 correct paid $239.95. Pick Five Pool $588,320.

SOUL STREIT had speed between rivals then angled in, dueled inside, fought back to the front under left handed urging past midstretch, inched away in deep stretch and held gamely. COIL ME HOME a bit slow into stride, was taken off the rail early and chased off the inside, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and got up for the place three deep on the line. THERE AND BACK stalked three deep then outside a rival, came out some in the stretch and split horses on the line to edge a foe for third. ADENS DREAM angled in and dueled outside the winner, put a head in front in midstretch, fought back past midstretch, could not match that one late and was edged nearing the wire for a minor share. PADDOCK PICK settled off the rail chasing the pace, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. CANDY CORNELL stalked between horses, fell back some a bit off the rail, continued just off the inside on the turn and weakened. PASSIONATE REWARD bobbled some at the break, angled in and stalked inside, continued along the rail on the turn and in the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.58 46.26 1:12.66 1:19.77

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Jack's a Diva 124 10 3 6–1½ 3–1 2–2 1–¾ Rosario 0.50 12 Fortnite Dance 124 11 1 2–½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–3½ Van Dyke 7.20 7 Derby Storm 117 6 6 3–1 5–3½ 5–1½ 3–½ Diaz, Jr. 84.70 5 John's Intuition 124 4 4 1–1 2–2 3–2½ 4–1¾ Fuentes 7.30 8 Mad At Money 124 7 8 8–2½ 8–½ 7–3 5–hd Pereira 84.00 6 Samurai Jack 124 5 2 4–1 4–1½ 4–1½ 6–½ Pedroza 5.70 4 Herdsman 124 3 10 9–2 7–hd 6–hd 7–1¼ Mn Garcia 42.90 1 Meadway 124 1 11 10–1 10–2 8–4 8–5¼ Flores 98.70 2 Calder Vale 124 2 9 11 11 11 9–5½ Figueroa 42.70 10 Sky Glory 124 9 5 5–hd 6–hd 9–½ 10–1¼ Blanc 53.30 9 Vezuchiy 117 8 7 7–½ 9–3 10–1 11 Velez 16.80

11 JACK'S A DIVA 3.00 2.40 2.20 12 FORTNITE DANCE 5.40 4.00 7 DERBY STORM 13.60

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $320.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-11) $6.80 $1 EXACTA (11-12) $7.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-12-7-5) $141.12 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-12-7) $125.25 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-12-7-5-8) Carryover $2,147 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (5-3) $5.00

Winner–Jack's a Diva B.c.3 by United States out of Destiny's Diva, by Limehouse. Bred by Northwest Stud (FL). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $284,888 Roulette Pool $310 Daily Double Pool $35,288 Exacta Pool $168,122 Superfecta Pool $85,192 Trifecta Pool $111,611 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,813. Scratched–Dieci, Fright Night. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-11) paid $5.70. Pick Three Pool $54,274. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-5-3) paid $3.90.

JACK'S A DIVA stalked outside, bid three deep nearing the stretch then outside the runner-up, gained the advantage under left handed urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. FORTNITE DANCE angled in and stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter to gain the lead on the turn, fought back off the rail into and through the stretch but could not quite match the winner late. DERBY STORM stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out three deep into the stretch and got up late for the show. JOHN'S INTUITION sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, drifted out a bit on the turn then angled back to the fence and dueled inside, continued along the rail in the drive and was edged for third. MAD AT MONEY angled in and saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked the needed rally. SAMURAI JACK between horses early, angled in and chased inside, came out in upper stretch and could not offer the necessary response. HERDSMAN broke a bit slowly, settled three deep chasing the pace, went up four wide on the turn and into the stretch and also lacked the needed rally. MEADWAY broke inward and slowly, saved ground throughout to no avail. CALDER VALE dropped back a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn and was not a threat. SKY GLORY chased between horses then off the rail, split rivals three deep on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. VEZUCHIY chased outside a rival then between horses on the turn and also weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.97 48.67 1:12.54 1:36.00 1:47.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Souter 124 6 1 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–hd 1–½ Van Dyke 3.10 4 Dreams of Valor 122 4 2 1–hd 1–½ 1–hd 2–3 2–1¾ Maldonado 9.40 2 Sejo 124 2 7 4–2 3–hd 4–1½ 3–1 3–ns Bejarano 4.00 9 Maestro Dearte 122 9 5 5–1½ 5–1 6–1 6–½ 4–½ Franco 6.40 5 Starting Bloc 122 5 4 8–hd 10 10 7–hd 5–½ Prat 5.90 7 Accountability 124 7 3 3–½ 4–3 3–hd 4–hd 6–1¼ Pereira 13.10 10 Lazzam 122 10 6 7–1½ 8–1 9–1 8–1½ 7–hd Blanc 26.10 3 Move Over 122 3 9 10 9–hd 5–hd 5–hd 8–nk Sanchez 30.90 1 Magic Musketier 122 1 8 6–hd 6–hd 8–hd 9–½ 9–2¾ Espinoza 35.50 8 Conquest Lemonraid 122 8 10 9–hd 7–½ 7–hd 10 10 Rosario 3.80

6 SOUTER (GB) 8.20 4.60 3.20 4 DREAMS OF VALOR 9.00 6.80 2 SEJO (IRE) 4.00

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $2.10 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (11-6) $15.00 $1 EXACTA (6-4) $41.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-2-9) $127.22 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-4-2-9-5) $5,796.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-2) $132.05

Winner–Souter (GB) Dbb.g.5 by Poet's Voice (GB) out of Storming Sioux (GB), by Storming Home (GB). Bred by Rabbah Bloodstock Limited (GB). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $299,312 Roulette Pool $494 Daily Double Pool $36,117 Exacta Pool $169,110 Superfecta Pool $80,723 Super High Five Pool $4,781 Trifecta Pool $118,072. Scratched–Full of Luck (CHI), Oscar Dominguez (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (5-11-6) paid $7.05. Pick Three Pool $57,946. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-3-6) paid $6.10.

SOUTER (GB) prompted the pace outside the runner-up, took a short lead in the stretch and held on gamely under left handed urging. DREAMS OF VALOR angled in and set a pressured pace inside, fought back along the rail through the stretch and continued willingly to the end. SEJO (IRE) saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and just held third. MAESTRO DEARTE chased off the rail then three deep into and on the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for the show between foes late. STARTING BLOC settled between horses then a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished well late. ACCOUNTABILITY three deep early, stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, was between horses through much of the final furlong and lacked the needed late kick. LAZZAM (GB) angled in and settled outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and could not offer the necessary late response. MOVE OVER (GB) saved ground stalking the pace, was in a bit tight midway on the backstretch, got through between foes into the second turn, angled back to the rail and did not rally. MAGIC MUSKETIER saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the second turn and also lacked a rally. CONQUEST LEMONRAID was in a good position stalking the pace three deep to the stretch and had little left in the final furlong.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'Las Flores Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.63 44.83 57.24 1:10.23

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Danuska's My Girl 120 6 4 1–1½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–3¼ Franco 20.60 8 Emboldened 120 8 9 9–1 9–1½ 6–1½ 2–nk Talamo 4.20 9 Show It N Moe It 120 9 2 3–hd 5–1½ 4–1 3–hd Bejarano 4.30 3 Lady Suebee 120 3 5 4–hd 4–hd 3–1½ 4–¾ Rosario 8.30 7 Dream Tree 122 7 3 2–1 2–1 2–hd 5–3 Smith 1.10 2 Spectator 120 2 7 8–3 8–hd 8–3 6–¾ Prat 11.50 5 Phantom Proton 120 5 6 6–hd 6–hd 7–½ 7–½ Gutierrez 75.50 1 Amuse 120 1 8 5–1 3–hd 5–hd 8–5½ Van Dyke 12.10 10 Moon Kitty 120 10 1 7–1½ 7–1½ 9–3½ 9–8¼ Roman 61.80 4 True Royalty 122 4 10 10 10 10 10 Gryder 108.00

6 DANUSKA'S MY GIRL 43.20 15.60 8.60 8 EMBOLDENED 5.60 3.80 9 SHOW IT N MOE IT 3.40

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $7.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $218.20 $1 EXACTA (6-8) $112.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-8-9-3) $146.63 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-8-9) $207.60 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-8-9-3-7) Carryover $5,594

Winner–Danuska's My Girl B.m.5 by Shackleford out of Amaday, by Dayjur. Bred by Fernandez-Robles Family Trust &Flying H Stables (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Bad Boy Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $399,237 Roulette Pool $433 Daily Double Pool $41,912 Exacta Pool $200,645 Superfecta Pool $120,241 Trifecta Pool $156,136 X-5 Super High Five Pool $7,329. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (11-6-6) paid $91.00. Pick Three Pool $45,937.

DANUSKA'S MY GIRL had speed between foes then inched away, set the pace off the rail, continued off the inside in the stretch and drew away under some urging and good handling. EMBOLDENED settled outside then alongside a rival, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place late. SHOW IT N MOE IT had speed outside then stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the show between foes late. LADY SUEBEE stalked between horses, angled to the inside in the stretch and was edged for third. DREAM TREE had speed between rivals then stalked three deep, angled in some on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened some late. SPECTATOR saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PHANTOM PROTON chased off the inside then between foes leaving the backstretch, continued just off the fence on the turn and lacked the needed late kick. AMUSE saved ground stalking the pace on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and weakened. MOON KITTY chased three deep on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch and also weakened. TRUE ROYALTY angled in and settled off the pace inside, saved ground on the turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.77 47.50 1:11.62 1:24.12 1:36.13

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Holy Ghost 124 2 6 9–2½ 9–3 9–2½ 6–½ 1–¾ Franco 4.40 9 Indoctrination 124 9 1 3–1½ 5–1 5–½ 3–hd 2–¾ Prat 1.20 4 Zorich 118 4 5 2–hd 3–½ 1–hd 1–hd 3–½ Van Dyke 18.90 10 Aussie Fox 124 10 10 8–2 4–½ 4–1 2–½ 4–1¼ Fuentes 7.30 8 Dawood 124 8 3 5–1 6–½ 7–hd 7–hd 5–½ Gutierrez 10.00 5 Armed Wall 124 5 7 6–1 8–1½ 6–hd 8–1 6–½ Maldonado 40.70 3 Indy Jones 118 3 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ 4–1 7–¾ Flores 137.00 7 Caecilius 118 7 9 10 10 10 10 8–¾ Pedroza 40.30 1 Scrambled 124 1 4 4–hd 7–1 8–1 9–hd 9–hd Pereira 7.80 6 Single Me Out 124 6 8 7–½ 2–hd 3–hd 5–hd 10 Talamo 6.60

2 HOLY GHOST 10.80 4.20 3.00 9 INDOCTRINATION (IRE) 2.80 2.40 4 ZORICH 7.40

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $5.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $261.20 $1 EXACTA (2-9) $14.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-9-4-10) $56.31 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-9-4-10-8) $4,627.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-9-4) $95.85

Winner–Holy Ghost Ch.g.4 by Ghostzapper out of A Jealous Woman, by Muqtarib. Bred by Donald Ladd, Richard Reid, Niles DickeyLLC & et al (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Bowley, Joe, Carmody, Brian, Cieminis, Andy, Frankham, David, Hanna, Brian, Hooper, Paul J., Ladd, D. Mutuel Pool $443,414 Roulette Pool $273 Daily Double Pool $128,980 Exacta Pool $263,093 Superfecta Pool $147,780 Super High Five Pool $45,727 Trifecta Pool $195,463. Scratched–Silent Musketier, Sooner Better, Tastemaker. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-6-2) paid $288.80. Pick Three Pool $132,625. 50-Cent Pick Four (3/11/13-6/11/12-6-2) 894 tickets with 4 correct paid $552.50. Pick Four Pool $647,118. 50-Cent Pick Five (1/5-3/11/13-6/11/12-6-2) 385 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,123.45. Pick Five Pool $567,035. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2/5/6-1/5-3/11/13-6/11/12-6-2) 68 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,224.50. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $154,732. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $35,423.

HOLY GHOST saved ground off the pace, was in tight into the second turn, came out on that bend and six wide into the stretch and rallied under some left handed urging to get up late. INDOCTRINATION (IRE) dueled three deep then stalked a bit off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, re-bid between horses in the stretch to gain the lead past midstretch but could not hold off the winner. ZORICH dueled between horses then outside a rival, battled between foes leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, took a short lead leaving that turn, fought back between foes in the stretch and held third. AUSSIE FOX four wide into the first turn, came out on that turn and went up five wide on the backstretch to press the pace four wide on the second turn and in the stretch and was edged for the show. DAWOOD stalked three deep, was in tight between horses leaving the backstretch, continued outside on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and was outfinished. ARMED WALL pulled between horses in a bit tight into the first turn, stalked just off the rail then between rivals into and on the second turn, swung four wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. INDY JONES had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and until past midstretch and weakened late. CAECILIUS steadied when squeezed back in the early going, pulled then settled a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SCRAMBLED saved ground stalking the pace, lacked room along the rail in midstretch and again late and could not get out. SINGLE ME OUT stalked three deep on the first turn then went up four wide on the backstretch, dueled three wide between foes into and on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.