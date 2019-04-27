Racing! Derby fever is starting to creep in

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we get a handicapping lesson from Rob Henie.
Things are starting to heat up in Louisville for next Saturday’s Kentucky Derby. You can look for coverage both online and in the print editions of The Times starting daily on Monday, when I arrive. I’ve covered a lot of events in my career, but no city does price gouging on hotels like Louisville for the Derby. Strangely, hotels for the Breeders’ Cup are reasonably priced.
Anyway, until then, here are some bits and pieces to satiate your Derby appetite. A lot of them were culled from the notes team at Churchill Downs and Ed Golden at Santa Anita, plus some video help from the tireless Jennie Rees.
-- Roadster and Game Winner, both for Bob Baffert, worked Friday at Santa Anita. Martin Garcia rode both colts, and Roadster did six furlongs in 1:13.80 and Game Winner went seven furlongs in 1:27.
“I loved the way he went,” Baffert said of Roadster to Golden. “Martin said he felt great and didn’t take a deep breath. That’s one thing about this horse — he’ll go a mile and a quarter. We just don’t know how fast. He handles a deep track, and the really good ones will do that.”
Baffert was full of praise for Game Winner too. “Game Winner looked awesome,” he said.
Both horses travel to Louisville on Saturday, joining Improbable.
-- Omaha Beach was scheduled to work Friday, but when the track came up wet, trainer Richard Mandella decided to delay the work a day. Jockey Mike Smith was scheduled to come in and work the colt. Omaha Beach did gallop 1½ miles.
“I think I will have a better chance [to breeze] tomorrow,” Mandella said. “I called Mike [Smith] and told him not to come in. I have [Julien Leparoux] lined up for whenever he works.”
-- Baffert’s Improbable galloped 1½ miles Friday. “He’s looking good, he’s focused, going over the track well,” said Baffert’s chief assistant, Jimmy Barnes. “He’s doing very well in the gate. We’re running him fit basically because he had the whole winter off.… Sometimes it takes horses three to four races to be fit. We’re heading in the right direction.”
Jennie Rees has some videos for you to watch, too.
-- Florent Geroux and agent Doug Breder discuss getting the mount on Roadster. (Here it is.)
Weekly handicapping lesson
It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). The thinking is if you can know and understand the strategies, it will make you a better handicapper.
Today’s lesson is from the fourth race at Santa Anita. Take it away, Rob.
“It’s an optional claimer at 1⅛ miles. My top selection is SURFING STAR (#6). Whether looking at debut runners or horses off a layoff, the most important question is, ‘Is he or she well meant? The answer with regard to this one is, absolutely. He doesn’t show up on a regular basis, often the case with runners by Bruce Headley’s former stakes winner, Surf Cat, thus, they need a good effort, each and every time they show up, not knowing if they’ll be able to get another effort from him any time soon. If that’s the case, the fact he’s being sent 1⅛ miles tells us they’re not exactly ‘giving him the race,’ but rather, getting right to the heart of what he wants, over this ultra-long distance. The drills are reminiscent of what we used to see for so many years from Bruce, longer ⅞ drills, with that most recent slow work, a great sign, telling us they needed nothing more from him while awaiting this next start. SINGLE.
“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 6-3
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): none
“TOP PICK: SURFING STAR (#6 5-2 Gryder)
“SECOND CHOICE: ROUTE SIX SIX (#3 7-2 Talamo)”
The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at www.westcoasthorseracing.com
Santa Anita review
Friday’s feature was a five-furlong allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares on the turf. It was worth $69,000 under the new purse structure. Gliding Bay ran just off the lead and then went three-wide entering the stretch and rolled to a 1½-length victory under Flavien Prat. Richard Baltas is the trainer.
“She won going 6½ furlongs down the hill [two starts back], but I’ve been running her long a lot and she’s a sprinter,” Baltas told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “Going into this, I thought five furlongs might be a little short for her, but I think horses tell you sometimes what they want.”
Gliding Bay paid $5.60, $3.40 and $2.40. Littlefirefighter was second and Moon Kitty was third.
Santa Anita preview
Saturday’s nine-race card is not too bad, especially considering what we’ve been seeing lately. There are two stakes races and three allowance races, which is more than half the nine-race card.
And the field sizes, especially for the stakes, are OK — especially after seeing so many five-horse stakes races lately.
The first up is the $100,000 Crystal Water Stakes for Cal-breds going a mile on the turf. The favorite, at 5-2, is Brandothebartender for trainer Craig Dollase and jockey Joe Talamo. He has won two of his last four and six of 24 lifetime. He’s mostly been running sprints but is two for five at this distance.
Second favorite, at 7-2, is the Hunted for Baltas and Tiago Pereira. This will be the 4-year-old gelding’s first stakes race. He was the beaten favorite in his last two races. Post is around 3 p.m.
The big race is the Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Margarita for older fillies and mares going 1 1/8 miles on the dirt. Paradise Woods, who in 2017 finished third in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff, is the 8-5 favorite for John Shirreffs and Smith. She’s mostly been running upper-level stakes and was third in her last race, the Beholder Mile.
At 3-1 is Lemoona, for Baltas and Aaron Gryder. She won an allowance in her last start and is three for 11 lifetime. Post time is around 4:50 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 6, 7, 6, 7, 6, 10, 8, 11.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PDT.
12:37 Parx (7): $100,000 Lyman Handicap, Penn-breds 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Call Paul (2-1)
1:04 Parx (8): $100,000 Foxy J.G. Stakes, Penn-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Bronx Beauty (3-1)
1:56 Woodbine (8): $100,000 Woodstock Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Yes I Am Free (5-2)
2:51 Belmont (9): $125,000 Elusive Quality Stakes, 4 and up, 7 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Krampus (2-1)
3:02 Santa Anita (5): $100,000 Crystal Water Stakes, Cal-breds 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Brandothebartender (5-2)
3:28 Oaklawn (9): $150,000 Bachelor Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Gray attempt (2-1)
4:35 Golden Gate (9): $100,000 California Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Sparky Ville (2-1)
4:50 Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Margarita Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/18 miles. Favorite: Paradise Woods (9-5)
5:10 Golden Gate (10): Grade 3 $250,000 San Francisco Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Bowies Hero (5-2)
5:30 p.m. Churchill Downs (6): Allowance optional claiming, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorites: Keep Quiet, Cowboy Rhythm (5-2)
6:39 Churchill (8): $100,000 William Walker Stakes, 3-year-olds, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Bulletin (4-5)
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
SECOND RACE: No. 4 Ciao Luna (4-1)
In the second race, Ciao Luna makes her third start this month for trainer Gary Stute and Joe Talamo rides for the first time. Trainer Ron Ellis has a first off the claim favorite in this race and that I am not using. Joe is not riding for daddy-in-law, the angle I mentioned Friday. The main reason I like this horse is its best races come in the third start in the same month like Saturday. In January, it was the third start that saw this horse win. Top speed in the race adds to the appeal. In race 3, Rocky Policy attracts Talamo riding for trainer Andrew Lerner and again even with Ellis debuting a first time Euro horse, Joe does not ride. Lerner is winning 30% at Santa Anita and is two of three in the last two weeks. The horse shows a sharp work, has blistering early speed and this is the second start off a long layoff. A Talamo daily double.
Friday’s result: Almost a huge win as for us as Etterbay Ucklay drifted from 8-1 to 16-1 only to run a closing second to a 13-1 longshot winner.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com
Ed Burgart’s Los Alamitos pick of the day
SECOND RACE: No. 5 Nana’s Rule (3-1)
This speedy filly figures to get stalking trip behind expected quarter horse pacesetter L Bar D Bonnie Lee and can open clear lead midway on the far turn. She comes off a strong runner-up try versus nine-time winner Holy Plan and faces no rival who has more than four victories in this 870-yard race. Likely favorite Wicked Sunset shortens up from 4½ furlongs and may lose contact with the leaders from her rail slot.
Final thought
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, April 26.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 7th day of a 41-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.99 48.73 1:15.13 1:28.95 1:43.35
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Shanghai Barbie
|118
|2
|2
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|Fuentes
|2.90
|6
|Zillinda
|124
|5
|3
|4–4
|3–1
|2–2
|2–4
|2–10
|Pereira
|1.00
|1
|Princess Jada
|118
|1
|1
|1–hd
|2–½
|3–6
|3–8
|3–7¼
|Flores
|20.60
|4
|Reds Sacred Appeal
|111
|4
|5
|6
|6
|5–1
|4–3
|4–3½
|Diaz, Jr.
|86.70
|3
|Brite Rivers
|124
|3
|4
|3–hd
|4–2½
|4–2½
|5–9
|5–24½
|Sanchez
|2.10
|7
|Sippin' Sweet Tea
|118
|6
|6
|5–5
|5–8
|6
|6
|6
|Franco
|17.10
|2
|SHANGHAI BARBIE
|7.80
|2.80
|2.80
|6
|ZILLINDA
|2.40
|2.10
|1
|PRINCESS JADA
|4.00
|$2 ROULETTE (BLACK)
|$2.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$7.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-1-4)
|$18.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-1)
|$13.90
Winner–Shanghai Barbie Dbb.f.3 by Shanghai Bobby out of Sacharissa, by Memo (CHI). Bred by Milt Policzer (CA). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Jerry Caroom. Mutuel Pool $121,371 Roulette Pool $166 Exacta Pool $70,680 Superfecta Pool $42,194 Trifecta Pool $55,175. Scratched–Thanks.
SHANGHAI BARBIE had speed between foes then dueled outside a rival, battled between horses a half mile out then a bit off the rail on the second turn, fought back under left handed urging in the stretch, drifted out a bit and held on gamely. ZILLINDA four wide into and on the first turn, stalked outside, bid three deep a half mile out then outside the winner on the second turn and through the stretch and continued willingly but could not get by. PRINCESS JADA had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked along the rail on the second turn, came out nearing midstretch and bested the others. REDS SACRED APPEAL broke in and a bit slowly, angled in on the first turn then came out into the backstretch, angled in again and chased inside, moved up along the fence leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. BRITE RIVERS three deep into the first turn, stalked off the rail, fell back a bit off the fence on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. SIPPIN' SWEET TEA broke slowly, angled in on the first turn and saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and gave way and was eased in the final furlong.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.02 47.18 1:11.94 1:24.23 1:36.70
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Ruby Trust
|124
|2
|1
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–3
|1–4
|1–2¾
|Vergara, Jr.
|0.90
|6
|Trappiza
|117
|6
|5
|5–1½
|5–hd
|3–½
|2–hd
|2–1¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|2.60
|5
|Greater Glory
|124
|5
|6
|6
|6
|5–7
|5
|3–¾
|Pereira
|8.80
|1
|Promnesia
|124
|1
|3
|4–½
|4–½
|4–1½
|4–1½
|4–½
|Desormeaux
|3.80
|4
|Sheza Factor
|124
|4
|4
|3–3½
|3–1
|2–1
|3–hd
|5
|Espinoza
|20.20
|3
|Discrete Stevie B
|118
|3
|2
|2–1
|2–hd
|6
|dnf
|Gryder
|19.60
|2
|RUBY TRUST
|3.80
|2.40
|2.10
|6
|TRAPPIZA
|3.40
|2.40
|5
|GREATER GLORY
|3.20
|$2 ROULETTE (RED)
|$3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2)
|$14.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$5.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-5-1)
|$2.42
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-5)
|$6.25
Winner–Ruby Trust Ch.m.5 by Smart Strike out of Queen Ofthe Catsle, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by C. T. Grether, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Howard L. Zucker. Owner: Chandler, Bruce and Zucker, Lorraine. Mutuel Pool $183,526 Roulette Pool $168 Daily Double Pool $25,065 Exacta Pool $91,889 Superfecta Pool $41,317 Trifecta Pool $63,413. Claimed–Ruby Trust by Firsthome Thoroughbreds. Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Scratched–none.
RUBY TRUST had speed between foes then angled in and set the pace inside, kicked clear on the second turn, continued clear in the stretch under left handed urging then steady handling late. TRAPPIZA stalked outside a rival, was three wide leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, angled in outside a rival, continued three deep in midstretch and bested the others. GREATER GLORY angled in and saved ground off the pace, moved up inside leaving the backstretch, steadied in tight off heels into the second turn, went around a rival on that turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the show late. PROMNESIA stalked inside then between horses leaving the backstretch, angled back to the rail on the second turn, continued inside in the stretch and was edged for third. SHEZA FACTOR tugged three deep early then stalked outside a rival or a bit off the rail, was between horses in midstretch and was outfinished for a minor share. DISCRETE STEVIE B between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail then inside, dropped back into and on the second turn, was pulled up into the stretch and walked off.
THIRD RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.89 45.21 1:11.95 1:25.84
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Bullion
|124
|1
|3
|2–2
|2–2
|1–3½
|1–9¼
|Figueroa
|0.80
|5
|Union Ride
|124
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4–1
|2–½
|Fuentes
|8.40
|3
|Ohtani
|124
|3
|4
|4–2
|4–½
|3–hd
|3–ns
|Pereira
|4.10
|4
|High Five
|117
|4
|1
|1–1½
|1–2½
|2–2½
|4–3½
|Diaz, Jr.
|8.50
|2
|Mind Trick
|124
|2
|2
|3–8
|3–7
|5
|5
|Prat
|2.90
|1
|BULLION
|3.60
|2.60
|2.10
|5
|UNION RIDE
|6.60
|4.60
|3
|OHTANI
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1)
|$6.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$10.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-3)
|$15.30
Winner–Bullion B.c.3 by Ghostzapper out of Gold Vault, by Arch. Bred by Cherry Valley Farm, LLC. (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC, Kenwood Racing LLC and Orr, Ed. Mutuel Pool $180,430 Daily Double Pool $12,210 Exacta Pool $74,900 Trifecta Pool $59,885. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-1) paid $8.60. Pick Three Pool $32,547.
BULLION saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail leaving the turn, bid outside the pacesetter nearing the stretch to gain the lead into the drive, kicked clear under left handed urging then was under steady handling late. UNION RIDE stumbled at the start to be away slowly, settled off the rail then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, continued off the inside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the place three deep late. OHTANI chased a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn and into the stretch, came out in midstretch, was between foes in deep stretch and edged the pacesetter for third. HIGH FIVE had speed three deep then outside a rival, angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, dueled along the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch, was no match for the winner in the drive and was edged for a minor share late. MIND TRICK stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch, was between foes nearing midstretch and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.40 46.69 1:10.55 1:22.44 1:34.74
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Factorial
|124
|2
|1
|1–2
|1–2
|1–1
|1–2
|1–¾
|Prat
|0.70
|1
|Hackberry
|118
|1
|2
|2–3
|2–3½
|2–4
|2–3
|2–3½
|Mn Garcia
|12.50
|5
|Pointed
|124
|4
|3
|4–4
|4–4
|4–3
|3–2
|3–1½
|Fuentes
|7.00
|3
|Caribbean
|124
|3
|4
|3–2
|3–1½
|3–hd
|4–3
|4–¾
|Blanc
|5.90
|6
|Springs Eternal
|118
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Talamo
|2.70
|2
|FACTORIAL
|3.40
|2.80
|2.20
|1
|HACKBERRY
|6.60
|3.80
|5
|POINTED
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2)
|$6.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$11.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-5-3)
|$5.58
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-5)
|$17.90
Winner–Factorial Dbb.h.5 by The Factor out of Aspen Light, by Bernardini. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Zayat Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $140,348 Daily Double Pool $17,930 Exacta Pool $59,953 Superfecta Pool $18,331 Trifecta Pool $36,701. Scratched–Mike Operator.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-2) paid $3.35. Pick Three Pool $15,962.
FACTORIAL sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, kicked clear again under urging in the stretch and held on gamely. HACKBERRY pulled early and came a bit off the rail to stalk the winner, loomed boldly a quarter mile out and continued willingly late but could not quite catch that one. POINTED angled in on the first turn then stalked just off the fence on the backstretch and outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and held third. CARIBBEAN (AUS) chased a bit off the inside then along the fence leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. SPRINGS ETERNAL broke slowly, angled in saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and also lacked the necessary response in the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.43 46.03 1:12.54 1:19.76
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Bob's Sniper
|119
|2
|6
|4–1
|2–1
|1–½
|1–1¾
|Blanc
|13.50
|6
|Etterbay Ucklay
|118
|6
|8
|8
|8
|7–6
|2–½
|Talamo
|16.30
|7
|Sea's Journey
|124
|7
|3
|2–hd
|3–hd
|3–3
|3–¾
|Franco
|1.00
|3
|Pig Iron
|124
|3
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|2–1
|4–1¼
|Figueroa
|6.70
|4
|Don'tteasethetiger
|118
|4
|1
|3–hd
|4–1½
|4–½
|5–nk
|Gryder
|4.60
|5
|Tak'in the Red Eye
|124
|5
|5
|5–hd
|5–1
|5–hd
|6–1¼
|Roman
|8.50
|8
|King Charlie
|120
|8
|4
|6–2½
|6–3
|6–1
|7–17
|Pereira
|6.30
|1
|Ultimate Shilo
|118
|1
|7
|7–8
|7–4
|8
|8
|Orduna-Rojas
|65.50
|2
|BOB'S SNIPER
|29.00
|11.80
|6.00
|6
|ETTERBAY UCKLAY
|13.00
|7.00
|7
|SEA'S JOURNEY
|2.40
|$2 ROULETTE (GREEN)
|$12.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2)
|$62.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$186.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-7-3)
|$315.30
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-6-7-3-4)
|$4,746.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-7)
|$313.45
Winner–Bob's Sniper Dbb.c.3 by Boisterous out of Ninth Infantry, by Forest Danger. Bred by Bob W. Grayson (CA). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Bob Grayson, Jr.. Mutuel Pool $267,310 Roulette Pool $140 Daily Double Pool $13,746 Exacta Pool $168,529 Superfecta Pool $80,493 Super High Five Pool $4,607 Trifecta Pool $111,400. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-2) paid $50.40. Pick Three Pool $32,620. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-1-2/4-2) 680 tickets with 4 correct paid $99.75. Pick Four Pool $88,838. $1 Pick Five ((STRONACH5)4-4-2/8/9-12-2) 5 correct paid $88,869.90. Pick Five Pool $202,036. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-2-1-2/4-2) 669 tickets with 5 correct paid $371.35. Pick Five Pool $288,801.
BOB'S SNIPER pressed the pace inside, bid along the rail on the turn to gain the advantage leaving the bend, inched away under urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. ETTERBAY UCKLAY unseated the rider when fractious in the gate, broke inward and slowly, settled inside, came out leaving the turn and again in upper stretch and got up late for the place. SEA'S JOURNEY prompted the pace four wide then three deep, stalked outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and held third. PIG IRON had speed off the rail then dueled between horses, battled outside the winner on the turn and in the stretch, could not match that one in deep stretch and was edged late for the show. DON'TTEASETHETIGER pressed the pace three deep between foes then stalked just off the rail on the turn, angled to the inside entering the stretch and weakened some late. TAK'IN THE RED EYE stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn and lacked the needed rally in the drive. KING CHARLIE was in a good position stalking the pace outside on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary late kick. ULTIMATE SHILO broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the turn and gave way.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $46,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $75,000-$50,000. Time 22.33 46.49 59.10 1:12.52
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Storming Lady
|124
|3
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–1¼
|Espinoza
|0.90
|5
|Jaccat
|122
|5
|2
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–2½
|2–1¾
|Prat
|4.00
|2
|Darpa
|122
|2
|4
|4–½
|4–3½
|4–7
|3–ns
|Talamo
|3.00
|6
|Cherished
|118
|6
|3
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–1
|4–3½
|Bejarano
|8.70
|1
|Charlotte Louise
|115
|1
|6
|6
|6
|5–6
|5–28
|Diaz, Jr.
|16.80
|4
|Noble Girl
|119
|4
|5
|5–12
|5–8
|6
|6
|Delgadillo
|17.20
|3
|STORMING LADY
|3.80
|2.60
|2.10
|5
|JACCAT
|4.00
|2.40
|2
|DARPA
|2.40
|$2 ROULETTE (RED)
|$3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3)
|$68.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$6.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-2-6)
|$4.15
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-2)
|$8.20
Winner–Storming Lady Dbb.f.4 by Flat Out out of Beau Watch, by Beau Genius. Bred by Teresa A. Little, Billy Crouse,Taylor Little & Travis Price (KY). Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Owner: Goodwin, Tim and Goodwin, Kelley. Mutuel Pool $185,768 Roulette Pool $65 Daily Double Pool $17,593 Exacta Pool $94,316 Superfecta Pool $38,362 Trifecta Pool $61,528. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-3) paid $50.75. Pick Three Pool $21,698.
STORMING LADY had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside, fought back in the stretch, inched away under urging a sixteenth out and proved best. JACCAT dueled between horses, battled outside the winner in the stretch and held second. DARPA pressed then stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch, drifted inward in midstretch, came a bit off the rail in deep stretch and edged a rival for the show. CHERISHED pressed the pace three deep to the stretch, fell back some in the drive and was edged for third late. CHARLOTTE LOUISE was a bit slow into stride, dropped back a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch, cut the corner into the stretch and finished with some interest. NOBLE GIRL stalked between horses then outside a rival, fell back just off the rail on the turn, gave way and was eased late.
SEVENTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $69,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.45 45.24 56.33
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Gliding By
|124
|2
|2
|3–1
|3–½
|3–1½
|1–1½
|Prat
|1.80
|6
|Littlefirefighter
|122
|6
|1
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–1
|2–¾
|Bejarano
|4.40
|3
|Ficanas
|122
|3
|5
|4–hd
|4–1
|4–2
|3–½
|Pedroza
|2.60
|5
|Moon Kitty
|122
|5
|3
|2–hd
|2–1½
|1–½
|4–3¾
|Roman
|2.10
|1
|Smiling Tigress
|124
|1
|6
|6
|6
|5–2½
|5–3½
|Franco
|29.50
|4
|Starlite Style
|124
|4
|4
|5–½
|5–½
|6
|6
|Fuentes
|64.50
|2
|GLIDING BY
|5.60
|3.40
|2.40
|6
|LITTLEFIREFIGHTER
|6.20
|3.00
|3
|FICANAS (GB)
|2.60
|$2 ROULETTE (BLACK)
|$6.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)
|$14.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$17.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-3-5)
|$8.16
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-3)
|$26.80
Winner–Gliding By Dbb.m.6 by Artie Schiller out of Flying Arch, by Arch. Bred by Greenwood Lodge Farm, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Bederian, Harry, Kamberian, Harout and Nakkashian, Hagop. Mutuel Pool $248,188 Roulette Pool $441 Daily Double Pool $27,859 Exacta Pool $94,044 Superfecta Pool $49,758 Trifecta Pool $72,657. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-2) paid $54.45. Pick Three Pool $25,117.
GLIDING BY saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid three deep under left handed urging and vigorous handling past midstretch to gain the lead in deep stretch and inched clear.hel. LITTLEFIREFIGHTER had speed outside a rival then inched away, set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled inside on the turn and into the stretch, fought back along the rail in the lane and gamely held second. FICANAS (GB) a step slow to begin, stalked between horses then outside a rival leaving the turn, came three deep into the stretch and edged a foe for the show. MOON KITTY bobbled at the break, was close up stalking the pace outside a rival, bid alongside the runner-up on the turn and into the stretch, put a head in front in midstretch, was between foes in deep stretch and was edged for third. SMILING TIGRESS bobbled at the start, tugged her way along inside to stalk the pace, came out a bit on the turn then angled back in and weakened some in the final furlong. STARLITE STYLE stalked three deep then outside leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.42 46.40 59.01 1:12.08
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Giddymeister
|124
|7
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–3¼
|Maldonado
|6.50
|5
|Fast Cotton
|124
|5
|3
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–hd
|2–½
|Gryder
|2.10
|6
|Hollywood Dancer
|124
|6
|5
|4–1½
|4–1
|3–½
|3–¾
|Espinoza
|101.10
|9
|For the Hustle
|124
|9
|4
|2–½
|2–1
|2–1
|4–2½
|Bejarano
|4.00
|3
|Hey Sequoia
|124
|3
|8
|7–hd
|7–2
|6–1½
|5–¾
|Fuentes
|4.50
|1
|Honeymoonz Over
|124
|1
|6
|5–2½
|5–3
|5–3
|6–3¼
|Figueroa
|3.40
|2
|Downside Up
|124
|2
|7
|8–3
|8–5
|8–8
|7–½
|Pereira
|70.30
|8
|Smuggler Union
|124
|8
|2
|6–hd
|6–hd
|7–1
|8–11
|Vergara, Jr.
|8.80
|4
|Hack
|124
|4
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Roman
|103.40
|7
|GIDDYMEISTER
|15.00
|6.40
|3.80
|5
|FAST COTTON
|3.80
|3.60
|6
|HOLLYWOOD DANCER
|16.60
|$2 ROULETTE (BLACK)
|$4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7)
|$57.60
|$1 EXACTA (7-5)
|$33.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-6-9)
|$553.72
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-6-9-3)
|$5,290.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-6)
|$514.60
Winner–Giddymeister Dbb.g.4 by Run Away and Hide out of Little Mary E, by Belong to Me. Bred by Ron Kirk, Michael Riordan & John Bates (KY). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: De Krester, Terrance, Gitipityapon, Andy, Homeidan, Abe Malek and Moonesinghe, Udeni Naresh. Mutuel Pool $283,288 Roulette Pool $161 Daily Double Pool $75,915 Exacta Pool $140,242 Superfecta Pool $89,820 Super High Five Pool $20,798 Trifecta Pool $116,429. Claimed–Fast Cotton by Jerry Wallace II. Trainer: Jerry Wallace, II. Claimed–Honeymoonz Over by Tenbrink, Gene and Spetz, Eddie. Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-7) paid $23.65. Pick Three Pool $128,055. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-3-2-7) 387 tickets with 4 correct paid $517.10. Pick Four Pool $262,437. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/4-2-3-2-7) 88 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,320.45. Pick Five Pool $152,253. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1-2/4-2-3-2-7) 43 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,104.62. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $88,275. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $212,517.
GIDDYMEISTER had speed off the rail then angled in and dueled inside, inched away under urging nearing midstretch and won clear. FAST COTTON stalked between foes then bid three wide between rivals, tracked again off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch, angled in past midstretch and edged foes for the place. HOLLYWOOD DANCER close up stalking the early pace outside, bid four wide a half mile out, stalked again on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for second. FOR THE HUSTLE had speed outside then dueled between horses, battled outside the winner on the turn and into the stretch, could not match that one in the drive and was outfinished late for a minor award. HEY SEQUOIA chased between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. HONEYMOONZ OVER saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and weakened. DOWNSIDE UP settled inside, saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. SMUGGLER UNION chased three deep then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. HACK stumbled at the start to drop back, settled just off the rail to the stretch and failed to menace.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|3,479
|$491,734
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,395,281
|Out of State
|N/A
|$3,934,478
|TOTAL
|3,479
|$5,821,493
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, April 27.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 8th day of a 41-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $48,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Start a Runnin
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|4-1
|40,000
|2
|Dallas Skyline
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Mike Puype
|6-1
|40,000
|3
|Tequila Joe
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
|40,000
|4
|He Will
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|3-1
|40,000
|5
|Flip the Coin Jan
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Alfredo Marquez
|4-1
|40,000
|6
|Magic Musketier
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|7-2
|40,000
|7
|Buckstopper Kit
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|Martin F. Jones
|4-1
|40,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $34,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dahlia Azul
|Alonso Quinonez
|122
|Patricia D. Visscher
|7-2
|16,000
|2
|Winner's Dream
|Ignacio Puglisi
|122
|Paul G. Aguirre
|3-1
|16,000
|3
|Majestic Diva
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|David Bernstein
|5-1
|16,000
|4
|Ciao Luna
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Gary Stute
|4-1
|16,000
|5
|Empress of Lov
|Evin Roman
|122
|Ronald W. Ellis
|5-2
|16,000
|6
|Road Test
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Dallas E. Keen
|5-1
|16,000
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kentan Road
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|40,000
|2
|Rocky Policy
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Andrew Lerner
|5-2
|40,000
|3
|Muthhila
|Alonso Quinonez
|118
|Anna Meah
|5-1
|4
|Hergame
|Brice Blanc
|124
|Leonard Powell
|4-1
|5
|Time for Ebby
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Steve Knapp
|8-1
|40,000
|6
|Naughty Tiger
|Tiago Pereira
|118
|Edward R. Freeman
|15-1
|7
|Point Hope
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Ronald W. Ellis
|7-2
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $69,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Pepe Tono
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|5-1
|2
|El Huerfano
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
|62,500
|3
|Route Six Six
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|7-2
|4
|Two Thirty Five
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|62,500
|5
|Popular Kid
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|5-1
|6
|Surfing Star
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|Bruce Headley
|5-2
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Crystal Water Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|The Street Fighter
|Aaron Gryder
|123
|Bruce Headley
|5-1
|2
|Hardboot
|Victor Espinoza
|121
|Michele Dollase
|4-1
|3
|Tule Fog
|Brice Blanc
|121
|Javier Jose Sierra
|12-1
|4
|Brandothebartender
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|Craig Dollase
|5-2
|5
|Soi Phet
|Alonso Quinonez
|121
|Leonard Powell
|4-1
|6
|Accountability
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Rafael Becerra
|6-1
|7
|The Hunted
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $43,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Miss Bennet
|Evin Roman
|122
|Matthew Chew
|6-1
|2
|Rather Nosy
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Jack Carava
|5-2
|3
|Shes All Woman
|Martin Garcia
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|50,000
|4
|Time for Kisses
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Gary Sherlock
|5-1
|50,000
|5
|True Validity
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|6-5
|50,000
|6
|Tick Tock
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Andrew Lerner
|10-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Major Cabbie
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|Dan L. Hendricks
|12-1
|2
|Hootie
|Ignacio Puglisi
|124
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|3
|Lazzam
|Brice Blanc
|124
|Victor L. Garcia
|10-1
|40,000
|4
|Red King
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|40,000
|5
|Jungle Warfare
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|6-1
|6
|Kylemore
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|7
|Move Over
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|40,000
|8
|Plain Wrap
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|50-1
|40,000
|9
|Twentytwentyvision
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Mike Puype
|3-1
|40,000
|10
|War Chest
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Anna Meah
|8-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Santa Margarita Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Starr of Quality
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|William Spawr
|5-1
|2
|Exuberance
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Ian Kruljac
|20-1
|3
|La Force
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|4-1
|4
|Birdie Gold
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Gary Mandella
|20-1
|5
|Withholding Info
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|6
|Lemoona
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|7
|Just a Smidge
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Bob Baffert
|10-1
|8
|Paradise Woods
|Mike Smith
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|9-5
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Royal Blue Grass
|David Martin
|124
|Jose G. Hernandez
|30-1
|25,000
|2
|Translucent
|Martin Garcia
|124
|Kristin Mulhall
|5-2
|25,000
|3
|Mad At Money
|Alonso Quinonez
|124
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|8-1
|25,000
|4
|Winding
|Vinnie Bednar
|124
|Art Sherman
|5-1
|25,000
|5
|Love and Hold
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Louis A. Bradvica
|12-1
|25,000
|6
|Dieci
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|David E. Hofmans
|12-1
|25,000
|7
|Carribean Colours
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Antonio Garcia
|30-1
|25,000
|8
|Calder Vale
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|124
|Ricardo Zamora
|20-1
|25,000
|9
|King Parker
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|5-1
|25,000
|10
|Golden Image
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Daniel Dunham
|7-2
|25,000
|11
|Master Juba
|Evin Roman
|124
|Daniel Dunham
|6-1
|25,000