Racing! Derby fever is starting to creep in

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, April 26. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 7th day of a 41-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.99 48.73 1:15.13 1:28.95 1:43.35

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Shanghai Barbie 118 2 2 2–1 1–hd 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ Fuentes 2.90 6 Zillinda 124 5 3 4–4 3–1 2–2 2–4 2–10 Pereira 1.00 1 Princess Jada 118 1 1 1–hd 2–½ 3–6 3–8 3–7¼ Flores 20.60 4 Reds Sacred Appeal 111 4 5 6 6 5–1 4–3 4–3½ Diaz, Jr. 86.70 3 Brite Rivers 124 3 4 3–hd 4–2½ 4–2½ 5–9 5–24½ Sanchez 2.10 7 Sippin' Sweet Tea 118 6 6 5–5 5–8 6 6 6 Franco 17.10

2 SHANGHAI BARBIE 7.80 2.80 2.80 6 ZILLINDA 2.40 2.10 1 PRINCESS JADA 4.00

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $2.20 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $7.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-1-4) $18.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-1) $13.90

Winner–Shanghai Barbie Dbb.f.3 by Shanghai Bobby out of Sacharissa, by Memo (CHI). Bred by Milt Policzer (CA). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Jerry Caroom. Mutuel Pool $121,371 Roulette Pool $166 Exacta Pool $70,680 Superfecta Pool $42,194 Trifecta Pool $55,175. Scratched–Thanks.

SHANGHAI BARBIE had speed between foes then dueled outside a rival, battled between horses a half mile out then a bit off the rail on the second turn, fought back under left handed urging in the stretch, drifted out a bit and held on gamely. ZILLINDA four wide into and on the first turn, stalked outside, bid three deep a half mile out then outside the winner on the second turn and through the stretch and continued willingly but could not get by. PRINCESS JADA had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked along the rail on the second turn, came out nearing midstretch and bested the others. REDS SACRED APPEAL broke in and a bit slowly, angled in on the first turn then came out into the backstretch, angled in again and chased inside, moved up along the fence leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. BRITE RIVERS three deep into the first turn, stalked off the rail, fell back a bit off the fence on the second turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. SIPPIN' SWEET TEA broke slowly, angled in on the first turn and saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn and gave way and was eased in the final furlong.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.02 47.18 1:11.94 1:24.23 1:36.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Ruby Trust 124 2 1 1–1½ 1–1 1–3 1–4 1–2¾ Vergara, Jr. 0.90 6 Trappiza 117 6 5 5–1½ 5–hd 3–½ 2–hd 2–1¼ Diaz, Jr. 2.60 5 Greater Glory 124 5 6 6 6 5–7 5 3–¾ Pereira 8.80 1 Promnesia 124 1 3 4–½ 4–½ 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–½ Desormeaux 3.80 4 Sheza Factor 124 4 4 3–3½ 3–1 2–1 3–hd 5 Espinoza 20.20 3 Discrete Stevie B 118 3 2 2–1 2–hd 6 dnf Gryder 19.60

2 RUBY TRUST 3.80 2.40 2.10 6 TRAPPIZA 3.40 2.40 5 GREATER GLORY 3.20

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $14.00 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $5.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-5-1) $2.42 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-5) $6.25

Winner–Ruby Trust Ch.m.5 by Smart Strike out of Queen Ofthe Catsle, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by C. T. Grether, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Howard L. Zucker. Owner: Chandler, Bruce and Zucker, Lorraine. Mutuel Pool $183,526 Roulette Pool $168 Daily Double Pool $25,065 Exacta Pool $91,889 Superfecta Pool $41,317 Trifecta Pool $63,413. Claimed–Ruby Trust by Firsthome Thoroughbreds. Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Scratched–none.

RUBY TRUST had speed between foes then angled in and set the pace inside, kicked clear on the second turn, continued clear in the stretch under left handed urging then steady handling late. TRAPPIZA stalked outside a rival, was three wide leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, angled in outside a rival, continued three deep in midstretch and bested the others. GREATER GLORY angled in and saved ground off the pace, moved up inside leaving the backstretch, steadied in tight off heels into the second turn, went around a rival on that turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the show late. PROMNESIA stalked inside then between horses leaving the backstretch, angled back to the rail on the second turn, continued inside in the stretch and was edged for third. SHEZA FACTOR tugged three deep early then stalked outside a rival or a bit off the rail, was between horses in midstretch and was outfinished for a minor share. DISCRETE STEVIE B between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail then inside, dropped back into and on the second turn, was pulled up into the stretch and walked off.

THIRD RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.89 45.21 1:11.95 1:25.84

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Bullion 124 1 3 2–2 2–2 1–3½ 1–9¼ Figueroa 0.80 5 Union Ride 124 5 5 5 5 4–1 2–½ Fuentes 8.40 3 Ohtani 124 3 4 4–2 4–½ 3–hd 3–ns Pereira 4.10 4 High Five 117 4 1 1–1½ 1–2½ 2–2½ 4–3½ Diaz, Jr. 8.50 2 Mind Trick 124 2 2 3–8 3–7 5 5 Prat 2.90

1 BULLION 3.60 2.60 2.10 5 UNION RIDE 6.60 4.60 3 OHTANI 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $6.60 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $10.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-3) $15.30

Winner–Bullion B.c.3 by Ghostzapper out of Gold Vault, by Arch. Bred by Cherry Valley Farm, LLC. (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC, Kenwood Racing LLC and Orr, Ed. Mutuel Pool $180,430 Daily Double Pool $12,210 Exacta Pool $74,900 Trifecta Pool $59,885. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-1) paid $8.60. Pick Three Pool $32,547.

BULLION saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail leaving the turn, bid outside the pacesetter nearing the stretch to gain the lead into the drive, kicked clear under left handed urging then was under steady handling late. UNION RIDE stumbled at the start to be away slowly, settled off the rail then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, continued off the inside on the turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the place three deep late. OHTANI chased a bit off the rail then inside into and on the turn and into the stretch, came out in midstretch, was between foes in deep stretch and edged the pacesetter for third. HIGH FIVE had speed three deep then outside a rival, angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, dueled along the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch, was no match for the winner in the drive and was edged for a minor share late. MIND TRICK stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch, was between foes nearing midstretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.40 46.69 1:10.55 1:22.44 1:34.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Factorial 124 2 1 1–2 1–2 1–1 1–2 1–¾ Prat 0.70 1 Hackberry 118 1 2 2–3 2–3½ 2–4 2–3 2–3½ Mn Garcia 12.50 5 Pointed 124 4 3 4–4 4–4 4–3 3–2 3–1½ Fuentes 7.00 3 Caribbean 124 3 4 3–2 3–1½ 3–hd 4–3 4–¾ Blanc 5.90 6 Springs Eternal 118 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 Talamo 2.70

2 FACTORIAL 3.40 2.80 2.20 1 HACKBERRY 6.60 3.80 5 POINTED 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $6.20 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $11.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-5-3) $5.58 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-5) $17.90

Winner–Factorial Dbb.h.5 by The Factor out of Aspen Light, by Bernardini. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Zayat Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $140,348 Daily Double Pool $17,930 Exacta Pool $59,953 Superfecta Pool $18,331 Trifecta Pool $36,701. Scratched–Mike Operator. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-2) paid $3.35. Pick Three Pool $15,962.

FACTORIAL sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, kicked clear again under urging in the stretch and held on gamely. HACKBERRY pulled early and came a bit off the rail to stalk the winner, loomed boldly a quarter mile out and continued willingly late but could not quite catch that one. POINTED angled in on the first turn then stalked just off the fence on the backstretch and outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and held third. CARIBBEAN (AUS) chased a bit off the inside then along the fence leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. SPRINGS ETERNAL broke slowly, angled in saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and also lacked the necessary response in the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.43 46.03 1:12.54 1:19.76

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Bob's Sniper 119 2 6 4–1 2–1 1–½ 1–1¾ Blanc 13.50 6 Etterbay Ucklay 118 6 8 8 8 7–6 2–½ Talamo 16.30 7 Sea's Journey 124 7 3 2–hd 3–hd 3–3 3–¾ Franco 1.00 3 Pig Iron 124 3 2 1–½ 1–½ 2–1 4–1¼ Figueroa 6.70 4 Don'tteasethetiger 118 4 1 3–hd 4–1½ 4–½ 5–nk Gryder 4.60 5 Tak'in the Red Eye 124 5 5 5–hd 5–1 5–hd 6–1¼ Roman 8.50 8 King Charlie 120 8 4 6–2½ 6–3 6–1 7–17 Pereira 6.30 1 Ultimate Shilo 118 1 7 7–8 7–4 8 8 Orduna-Rojas 65.50

2 BOB'S SNIPER 29.00 11.80 6.00 6 ETTERBAY UCKLAY 13.00 7.00 7 SEA'S JOURNEY 2.40

$2 ROULETTE (GREEN) $12.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $62.80 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $186.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-7-3) $315.30 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-6-7-3-4) $4,746.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-7) $313.45

Winner–Bob's Sniper Dbb.c.3 by Boisterous out of Ninth Infantry, by Forest Danger. Bred by Bob W. Grayson (CA). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Bob Grayson, Jr.. Mutuel Pool $267,310 Roulette Pool $140 Daily Double Pool $13,746 Exacta Pool $168,529 Superfecta Pool $80,493 Super High Five Pool $4,607 Trifecta Pool $111,400. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-2) paid $50.40. Pick Three Pool $32,620. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-1-2/4-2) 680 tickets with 4 correct paid $99.75. Pick Four Pool $88,838. $1 Pick Five ((STRONACH5)4-4-2/8/9-12-2) 5 correct paid $88,869.90. Pick Five Pool $202,036. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-2-1-2/4-2) 669 tickets with 5 correct paid $371.35. Pick Five Pool $288,801.

BOB'S SNIPER pressed the pace inside, bid along the rail on the turn to gain the advantage leaving the bend, inched away under urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. ETTERBAY UCKLAY unseated the rider when fractious in the gate, broke inward and slowly, settled inside, came out leaving the turn and again in upper stretch and got up late for the place. SEA'S JOURNEY prompted the pace four wide then three deep, stalked outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and held third. PIG IRON had speed off the rail then dueled between horses, battled outside the winner on the turn and in the stretch, could not match that one in deep stretch and was edged late for the show. DON'TTEASETHETIGER pressed the pace three deep between foes then stalked just off the rail on the turn, angled to the inside entering the stretch and weakened some late. TAK'IN THE RED EYE stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the backstretch and turn and lacked the needed rally in the drive. KING CHARLIE was in a good position stalking the pace outside on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary late kick. ULTIMATE SHILO broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the turn and gave way.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $46,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $75,000-$50,000. Time 22.33 46.49 59.10 1:12.52

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Storming Lady 124 3 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–½ 1–1¼ Espinoza 0.90 5 Jaccat 122 5 2 2–hd 2–½ 2–2½ 2–1¾ Prat 4.00 2 Darpa 122 2 4 4–½ 4–3½ 4–7 3–ns Talamo 3.00 6 Cherished 118 6 3 3–hd 3–1 3–1 4–3½ Bejarano 8.70 1 Charlotte Louise 115 1 6 6 6 5–6 5–28 Diaz, Jr. 16.80 4 Noble Girl 119 4 5 5–12 5–8 6 6 Delgadillo 17.20

3 STORMING LADY 3.80 2.60 2.10 5 JACCAT 4.00 2.40 2 DARPA 2.40

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $68.60 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $6.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-2-6) $4.15 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-2) $8.20

Winner–Storming Lady Dbb.f.4 by Flat Out out of Beau Watch, by Beau Genius. Bred by Teresa A. Little, Billy Crouse,Taylor Little & Travis Price (KY). Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Owner: Goodwin, Tim and Goodwin, Kelley. Mutuel Pool $185,768 Roulette Pool $65 Daily Double Pool $17,593 Exacta Pool $94,316 Superfecta Pool $38,362 Trifecta Pool $61,528. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-3) paid $50.75. Pick Three Pool $21,698.

STORMING LADY had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside, fought back in the stretch, inched away under urging a sixteenth out and proved best. JACCAT dueled between horses, battled outside the winner in the stretch and held second. DARPA pressed then stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch, drifted inward in midstretch, came a bit off the rail in deep stretch and edged a rival for the show. CHERISHED pressed the pace three deep to the stretch, fell back some in the drive and was edged for third late. CHARLOTTE LOUISE was a bit slow into stride, dropped back a bit off the rail then inside on the backstretch, cut the corner into the stretch and finished with some interest. NOBLE GIRL stalked between horses then outside a rival, fell back just off the rail on the turn, gave way and was eased late.

SEVENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $69,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.45 45.24 56.33

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Gliding By 124 2 2 3–1 3–½ 3–1½ 1–1½ Prat 1.80 6 Littlefirefighter 122 6 1 1–1 1–hd 2–1 2–¾ Bejarano 4.40 3 Ficanas 122 3 5 4–hd 4–1 4–2 3–½ Pedroza 2.60 5 Moon Kitty 122 5 3 2–hd 2–1½ 1–½ 4–3¾ Roman 2.10 1 Smiling Tigress 124 1 6 6 6 5–2½ 5–3½ Franco 29.50 4 Starlite Style 124 4 4 5–½ 5–½ 6 6 Fuentes 64.50

2 GLIDING BY 5.60 3.40 2.40 6 LITTLEFIREFIGHTER 6.20 3.00 3 FICANAS (GB) 2.60

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $6.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $14.20 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $17.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-3-5) $8.16 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-3) $26.80

Winner–Gliding By Dbb.m.6 by Artie Schiller out of Flying Arch, by Arch. Bred by Greenwood Lodge Farm, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Bederian, Harry, Kamberian, Harout and Nakkashian, Hagop. Mutuel Pool $248,188 Roulette Pool $441 Daily Double Pool $27,859 Exacta Pool $94,044 Superfecta Pool $49,758 Trifecta Pool $72,657. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-2) paid $54.45. Pick Three Pool $25,117.

GLIDING BY saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid three deep under left handed urging and vigorous handling past midstretch to gain the lead in deep stretch and inched clear.hel. LITTLEFIREFIGHTER had speed outside a rival then inched away, set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled inside on the turn and into the stretch, fought back along the rail in the lane and gamely held second. FICANAS (GB) a step slow to begin, stalked between horses then outside a rival leaving the turn, came three deep into the stretch and edged a foe for the show. MOON KITTY bobbled at the break, was close up stalking the pace outside a rival, bid alongside the runner-up on the turn and into the stretch, put a head in front in midstretch, was between foes in deep stretch and was edged for third. SMILING TIGRESS bobbled at the start, tugged her way along inside to stalk the pace, came out a bit on the turn then angled back in and weakened some in the final furlong. STARLITE STYLE stalked three deep then outside leaving the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.42 46.40 59.01 1:12.08

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Giddymeister 124 7 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 1–3¼ Maldonado 6.50 5 Fast Cotton 124 5 3 3–hd 3–hd 4–hd 2–½ Gryder 2.10 6 Hollywood Dancer 124 6 5 4–1½ 4–1 3–½ 3–¾ Espinoza 101.10 9 For the Hustle 124 9 4 2–½ 2–1 2–1 4–2½ Bejarano 4.00 3 Hey Sequoia 124 3 8 7–hd 7–2 6–1½ 5–¾ Fuentes 4.50 1 Honeymoonz Over 124 1 6 5–2½ 5–3 5–3 6–3¼ Figueroa 3.40 2 Downside Up 124 2 7 8–3 8–5 8–8 7–½ Pereira 70.30 8 Smuggler Union 124 8 2 6–hd 6–hd 7–1 8–11 Vergara, Jr. 8.80 4 Hack 124 4 9 9 9 9 9 Roman 103.40

7 GIDDYMEISTER 15.00 6.40 3.80 5 FAST COTTON 3.80 3.60 6 HOLLYWOOD DANCER 16.60

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7) $57.60 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $33.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-6-9) $553.72 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-6-9-3) $5,290.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-6) $514.60

Winner–Giddymeister Dbb.g.4 by Run Away and Hide out of Little Mary E, by Belong to Me. Bred by Ron Kirk, Michael Riordan & John Bates (KY). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: De Krester, Terrance, Gitipityapon, Andy, Homeidan, Abe Malek and Moonesinghe, Udeni Naresh. Mutuel Pool $283,288 Roulette Pool $161 Daily Double Pool $75,915 Exacta Pool $140,242 Superfecta Pool $89,820 Super High Five Pool $20,798 Trifecta Pool $116,429. Claimed–Fast Cotton by Jerry Wallace II. Trainer: Jerry Wallace, II. Claimed–Honeymoonz Over by Tenbrink, Gene and Spetz, Eddie. Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-7) paid $23.65. Pick Three Pool $128,055. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-3-2-7) 387 tickets with 4 correct paid $517.10. Pick Four Pool $262,437. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/4-2-3-2-7) 88 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,320.45. Pick Five Pool $152,253. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1-2/4-2-3-2-7) 43 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,104.62. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $88,275. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $212,517.

GIDDYMEISTER had speed off the rail then angled in and dueled inside, inched away under urging nearing midstretch and won clear. FAST COTTON stalked between foes then bid three wide between rivals, tracked again off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch, angled in past midstretch and edged foes for the place. HOLLYWOOD DANCER close up stalking the early pace outside, bid four wide a half mile out, stalked again on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for second. FOR THE HUSTLE had speed outside then dueled between horses, battled outside the winner on the turn and into the stretch, could not match that one in the drive and was outfinished late for a minor award. HEY SEQUOIA chased between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. HONEYMOONZ OVER saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside in the stretch and weakened. DOWNSIDE UP settled inside, saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. SMUGGLER UNION chased three deep then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. HACK stumbled at the start to drop back, settled just off the rail to the stretch and failed to menace.