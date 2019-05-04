Racing! Happy Kentucky Derby Day

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we go through the field one last time.

It’s Derby Day, the highest of holidays in the horse racing community. We’ve got a lot of content out there at our website, so there’s no real need to repeat it here.

--And we round up all the other stuff, such as Mike Smith getting a ride, a scratch in the Derby, how Omaha Beach is doing and McKinzie winning a major stake. Oh, and the results of the Kentucky Oaks. Just click here .

But not to leave you empty handed, here’s what’s going on with the horses on the eve of the Derby, courtesy of the Churchill Downs notes team.

-- Bodexpress: the colt galloped a mile on the wet Churchill track on Friday. It will be trainer Gustavo Delgado’s second Derby start. He was the conditioner of Majesto in 2016. He finished 18 th .

-- Code Of Honor: “I’d like to see him get away good,” said trainer Shug McGaughey . “I hope the speed outside goes and we find a good spot in the middle. When it comes time to make a move, I hope we have a clear run.”

-- Game Winner/Improbable/Roadster: “Improbable, his motor runs a little hotter than most of them,” said trainer Bob Baffert . “I think I’ve got three nice horses but it’s still a very wide open race. There are 10 horses that I think are within a length of each other.”

-- Master Fencer: “He’s never run a Grade 1, but we hope he can run well,” trainer Koichi Tsunoda said through an interpreter. “I’m really glad to see that he’s comfortable here. In his last race, he was pretty childish. I think he has a lot of ability. He still has some potential to improve.”

-- Maximum Security : “Things have gone OK, getting on a plane and all that, but he’s had a couple breezes that were slower than I wanted,” said trainer Jason Servis . “That’s been on my mind. … But he’s had three breezes after the Florida Derby , so I can’t imagine he’s not fit.”

-- Tax: “He’s been training tremendously,” said trainer Danny Gargan . “I really don’t have any concerns. If he’s good enough, he’ll win the race. He’s the type of horse who shows up, so he’s going to run his race.”

-- Vekoma: “Everything has been smooth [since the Blue Grass],” said trainer George Weaver . “The horse seems happy. … I’d like to see my horse in front at the wire the second time around.”

-- War Of Will: “I had thought about maybe galloping because we run so late [on Saturday] but didn’t after seeing the track and the rain,” said trainer Mark Casse . The colt has the one hole, but caught a break when the field was reduced to 19, so the first gate will be left open and War Of Will will break from the two.

-- Win Win Win: “I hope the rainy weather gets out of here, but I’m not concerned about the track surface,” said trainer Mike Trombetta . “I’d like to see him get a decent spot and have something to work with. It’s all in [jockey] Julian’s [ Pimentel ] hands.”

The feature on Friday’s card at Santa Anita was a $67,000 allowance for 3-year-old fillies going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Colonial Creed was the winner going gate to wire to win by a length. Trainer Richard Baltas was at Churchill Downs saddling horses, but jockey Victor Espinoza had his instructions.

“Richard sent me a message and just told me to put her in the race,” Espinoza told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “It didn’t look like there was much speed in the race, so I just decided to just put her on the lead and go for it. It wasn’t that everyone left me alone, they couldn’t keep up.”

Santa Anita’s Derby Day card has 11 races with two of them being stakes. Five of the races are on the turf. Interestingly, both of the stakes are very early in the card, which has a special noon start.

The first stakes is the $75,000 Angel’s Flight Stakes for 3-year-old fillies. It’s the second race with a 12:30 p.m. post. It’s a pretty decent race. The favorite, at 8-5, is Sneaking Out for trainer Jerry Hollendorfer and jockey Rafael Bejarano . She is three-for-four lifetime, having won her last three starts. She’s run at three different tracks: Del Mar, Golden Gate Fields and Santa Anita.

Second favorite is Hard Not to Love at 9-5 for John Shirreffs and Tiago Pereira . She is two for two, winning by three and 1 ½ lengths.

The bigger stakes at $100,000 is the Senorita, also for 3-year-old fillies, but going a mile on the turf. Maxim Rate, for Simon Callaghan and Kent Desormeux , is the 9-5 favorite. She is one for two with a second in the Providencia. At 2-1 is import Lady Prancealot for Richard Baltas and Joe Talamo . She is two for 11 and was third in the Providencia. The race is the third at around 1:10 p.m.

Starting Bloc is our price closer in a race loaded with early speed. Trainer Alfredo Marquez is winning 20% at the meet and is 24% second off the layoff like Saturday. This horse has excellent speed but it is the late closing style as well as the 12-1 morning line that interests me. The trainer is on a winning streak going 2-1 from the last four starts and this horse is 2-2 from five starts at the distance. An excellent value play in a wide-open race.

Friday’s result: Tap the Wire was bet down to 9-2 from 12-1 early as the “smart” money came pouring in, giving us even more optimism on the play. Alas, the horse had nothing in the stretch and faded.

Trainer Mike Robbins and jockey Ruben Castro teamed to win three freshmen races here a few weeks ago and have a promising debuting 2-year-old in Old Blue Shirt. I liked his acceleration midway after leaning back when the gate opened in last 12.3 gate drill when well in hand at the wire to prove nose best over his workmate. He also draws nice post.

Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, May 3. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 10th day of a 41-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.77 47.73 1:11.68 1:23.63 1:35.49

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Captivate 125 5 1 1–1 1–½ 1–1 1–2½ 1–4¾ Gryder 2.40 6 Mr. Magico 125 6 2 2–1 2–1½ 2–1 2–1 2–1¼ Pedroza 5.00 1 Fortune of War 125 1 3 7 7 5–½ 5–1 3–nk Delgadillo 6.80 2 Georgie Hyphen 125 2 5 4–hd 4–hd 3–hd 3–1 4–½ Figueroa 2.80 3 Handsome John 113 3 4 3–1½ 3–1 4–1½ 4–hd 5–1½ Diaz, Jr. 50.20 4 Alfareed 125 4 7 6–2 6–hd 7 6–1½ 6–1¼ Fuentes 18.90 7 Ice Kat 125 7 6 5–1½ 5–2½ 6–1 7 7 Bejarano 2.70

5 CAPTIVATE 6.80 4.60 3.40 6 MR. MAGICO 4.80 3.20 1 FORTUNE OF WAR (GB) 4.60

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.00 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $16.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-1-2) $22.00 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-1-2-3) $881.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-1) $43.80

Winner–Captivate B.g.5 by Warrior's Reward out of Indypicture, by Olmodavor. Bred by Michael Power (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Paymaster Racing LLC and Slugo Racing. Mutuel Pool $201,008 Roulette Pool $113 Exacta Pool $91,557 Superfecta Pool $41,980 Super High Five Pool $2,310 Trifecta Pool $63,877. Claimed–Captivate by A and J Racing Stable and Sisk, Mike. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Scratched–none.

CAPTIVATE sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, responded when challenged leaving the backstretch, inched away again on the second turn and drew clear under some urging then steady handling late. MR. MAGICO close up stalking the winner off the rail, bid outside that one on the backstretch, tracked again on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in some a sixteenth out and held second. FORTUNE OF WAR (GB) saved ground off the pace, inched forward on the second turn, came out leaving that turn and three deep into the stretch and edged rivals for the show. GEORGIE HYPHEN (IRE) pulled his way along inside to stalk the pace, continued along the rail into and through the stretch, was in tight when crowded a sixteenth out and was edged for third. HANDSOME JOHN was in a good position stalking the pace off the rail then outside a rival to the stretch, went between foes past midstretch and was outfinished for a minor award. ALFAREED broke a bit slowly and was squeezed, settled off the rail then chased outside a rival, angled to the fence into the stretch, was in a bit close off heels a sixteenth from home, came out for room and lacked the needed rally. ICE KAT angled in and chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.47 47.17 1:00.14 1:06.89

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Interesting Times 124 7 1 2–1 2–2½ 1–½ 1–3¼ Talamo 8.70 5 Appolina 124 3 5 3–hd 3–½ 3–4 2–3¾ Espinoza 1.00 7 Fashion Dream 124 5 3 1–hd 1–hd 2–2 3–4¼ Pedroza 2.70 3 Meritocracy 124 1 7 6–3 6–5 4–½ 4–1½ Bejarano 2.80 6 Curryforthree Bang 124 4 6 5–½ 5–hd 5–hd 5–5¼ Puglisi 37.30 9 Miss Omnipotent 124 6 2 4–1½ 4–1½ 6–7 6–6½ Mn Garcia 35.10 4 Point Received 117 2 4 7 7 7 7 Diaz, Jr. 81.90

10 INTERESTING TIMES 19.40 7.00 3.60 5 APPOLINA 3.20 2.40 7 FASHION DREAM 3.00

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-10) $105.60 $1 EXACTA (10-5) $28.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-5-7-3) $18.31 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-5-7-3-6) $519.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-5-7) $48.55

Winner–Interesting Times B.f.3 by Salute the Sarge out of Ice Tiz Nice, by Tiznow. Bred by Mat Monaco (CA). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: Riversedge Racing Stables, Ltd. and Monaco, Mat. Mutuel Pool $257,612 Roulette Pool $113 Daily Double Pool $30,042 Exacta Pool $137,263 Superfecta Pool $73,208 Super High Five Pool $7,318 Trifecta Pool $102,816. Scratched–Glitter Gulch, Miss You Mother, Out of Control.

INTERESTING TIMES had speed outside foes then angled in and dueled alongside a rival, took a short lead into the stretch, edged away under left handed urging past midstretch and won clear. APPOLINA bumped at the start, saved ground stalking the pace, came out under urging leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and was clearly second best. FASHION DREAM had good early speed between horses then angled in and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and in midstretch and held third. MERITOCRACY a bit slow into stride, saved ground throughout tracking the pace and did not rally. CURRYFORTHREE BANG pulled her way between horses early then chased outside a rival, split foes into the stretch and in midstretch and weakened. MISS OMNIPOTENT angled in and stalked outside a rival, came out three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. POINT RECEIVED broke out and bumped the runner-up, chased a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $43,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.03 46.10 59.14 1:12.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Forestation 122 5 2 5 5 5 1–½ Arroyo, Jr. 8.70 2 Bully for Eric 122 2 4 1–2 1–1 1–1 2–ns Pedroza 2.00 1 Oliver 122 1 3 3–½ 2–hd 4–3½ 3–hd Mn Garcia 6.50 3 Railman 124 3 5 2–1 3–1 3–hd 4–ns Bejarano 1.10 4 Asano 122 4 1 4–10 4–7 2–hd 5 Desormeaux 5.70

5 FORESTATION 19.40 6.20 4.40 2 BULLY FOR ERIC 3.40 2.80 1 OLIVER 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-5) $217.20 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $34.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-1) $73.05

Winner–Forestation Dbb.c.3 by Acclamation out of E Equalsmcsquared, by Einstein (BRZ). Bred by Eric Kruljac & Omar Aldabbagh (CA). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Aldabbagh, Omar and Kruljac, J. Eric. Mutuel Pool $193,639 Daily Double Pool $16,698 Exacta Pool $98,946 Trifecta Pool $70,437. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-10-5) paid $236.75. Pick Three Pool $36,284.

FORESTATION dropped back when unhurried off the rail early, angled in some on the turn, came out nearing midstretch and closed gamely under urging to get up five wide on the line. BULLY FOR ERIC broke out and bumped a rival, pulled his way to the early lead, set the pace off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn and held on well between foes in deep stretch but was edged late. OLIVER pulled and drifted in early, saved ground stalking the pace throughout and finished willingly along the rail. RAILMAN bumped at the start, stalked between horses early then off the rail, continued outside a rival on the turn and three deep into the stretch, was bumped in upper stretch and also went on willingly between foes late. ASANO three deep early, stalked off the rail then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, bumped with a rival in upper stretch and finished with interest four wide and between horses on the line.

FOURTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 24.06 49.03 1:13.90 1:37.82 1:49.48

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Colonial Creed 124 5 1 1–1 1–2½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 Espinoza 1.10 1 Over Emphasize 124 1 2 3–hd 5–2 4–1 3–1 2–nk Quinonez 11.60 7 Truffalino 124 7 5 5–½ 3–hd 3–1 2–½ 3–hd Talamo 2.40 6 Out of Balance 124 6 3 2–2 2–1 2–hd 4–2½ 4–5¼ Bejarano 3.70 3 Italia 122 3 6 6–1½ 6–1 7 6–7 5–½ Gryder 21.40 2 Hello Bubbles 122 2 4 7 7 6–½ 5–1½ 6–18 Fuentes 25.70 4 Social Graces 122 4 7 4–1 4–hd 5–hd 7 7 Blanc 16.20

5 COLONIAL CREED 4.20 2.80 2.20 1 OVER EMPHASIZE 7.60 3.80 7 TRUFFALINO 2.60

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $5.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $71.20 $1 EXACTA (5-1) $13.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-1-7-6) $7.34 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-1-7-6-3) $284.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-1-7) $15.85

Winner–Colonial Creed Ch.f.3 by Jimmy Creed out of Neverthesame, by Scat Daddy. Bred by Doug Branham & Felicia Branham (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Branham, Doug, Baltas, Richard and McClanahan, Jerry. Mutuel Pool $329,804 Roulette Pool $45 Daily Double Pool $21,284 Exacta Pool $184,868 Superfecta Pool $89,240 Super High Five Pool $6,244 Trifecta Pool $139,570. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-5-5) paid $242.60. Pick Three Pool $22,904.

COLONIAL CREED took the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch and held on gamely under urging. OVER EMPHASIZE saved ground stalking the winner, came out a bit then angled back for room in the stretch and continued on willingly along the rail. TRUFFALINO stalked outside a rival then three deep on the first turn, continued outside on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch, drifted in a bit from the whip nearing midstretch and also went on willingly late but was edged for the place. OUT OF BALANCE hopped slightly at the start, stalked just off the rail, continued outside the runner-up into the stretch, came out in the drive and found her best stride late. ITALIA (SPA) pulled early, tugged her way along inside stalking the pace, fell back some on the second turn and weakened. HELLO BUBBLES chased a bit off the rail, went up three wide into and out of the second turn and lacked a rally. SOCIAL GRACES (GB) broke a step slowly, stalked outside a rival or between foes, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $43,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000. Time 22.87 47.03 59.12 1:11.44

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Italiano 124 3 3 2–½ 2–½ 1–hd 1–ns Maldonado 2.40 1 Bad Boy Leroy 124 1 5 1–½ 1–hd 2–2 2–3¾ Arroyo, Jr. 3.00 4 Leroy 124 4 4 3–1½ 3–1 3–1½ 3–2¼ Talamo 5.30 5 Littlebitamedal 124 5 1 4–hd 5 5 4–3¼ Bejarano 1.20 2 Rainbow Squall 124 2 2 5 4–1 4–2 5 Pereira 21.80

3 ITALIANO 6.80 4.00 2.80 1 BAD BOY LEROY 4.00 3.20 4 LEROY 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $12.40 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $13.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-4) $24.45

Winner–Italiano B.c.4 by Twirling Candy out of Personal Sunset, by Belong to Me. Bred by Al Graziani (KY). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Jpf Investments I LLC. Mutuel Pool $161,949 Daily Double Pool $22,550 Exacta Pool $64,963 Trifecta Pool $48,689. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-3) paid $56.05. Pick Three Pool $44,388. 50-Cent Pick Four (10-5-5-3) 111 tickets with 4 correct paid $712.10. Pick Four Pool $103,821. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-10-5-5-3) 61 tickets with 5 correct paid $4,050.50. Pick Five Pool $286,617.

ITALIANO bobbled slightly at the start, stalked then pressed the pace between horses, was three deep into the stretch, put a head in front in midstretch, fought back while drifting in under urging when headed in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. BAD BOY LEROY a bit slow to begin, sped to the early lead and drifted out, set a pressured pace off the rail, fought back while drifting to the inside in the final furlong to regain a short lead and continued gamely but was edged on the line. LEROY stalked between horses then pressed the pace outside the to pair, came four wide into the stretch and bested the others. LITTLEBITAMEDAL stalked outside then alongside a rival on the turn and into the stretch, came out in the drive and weakened. RAINBOW SQUALL saved ground stalking the pace throughout and also weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.35 44.79 56.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Buckys Pick 124 2 5 6–1 4–1 2–hd 1–¾ Bejarano 3.70 4 Ultimate Bango 124 4 2 3–hd 3–½ 3–hd 2–1½ Fuentes 2.60 1 K Thirty Eight 124 1 4 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 3–½ Espinoza 17.50 3 Passionate Reward 124 3 1 2–1 2–1½ 4–1½ 4–2¼ Talamo 6.80 8 Cono 124 8 7 7–4½ 6–½ 5–2 5–2¼ Desormeaux 9.80 7 R Cha Cha 122 7 6 5–1½ 7–8 6–½ 6–2½ Flores 13.80 5 Tap the Wire 120 5 3 4–hd 5–hd 7–6 7–4¼ Pereira 7.70 6 Kiwi's Dream 124 6 8 8 8 8 8 Gryder 3.00

2 BUCKYS PICK 9.40 4.40 3.40 4 ULTIMATE BANGO 3.80 2.80 1 K THIRTY EIGHT 7.20

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $5.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $33.00 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $17.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-1-3) $66.97 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-1) $82.05 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-1-3-8) Carryover $5,949

Winner–Buckys Pick Grr.g.5 by Exchange Rate out of Blind Date, by Not For Love. Bred by William M. Backer Revocable Trust (VA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC, Westside Racing Stable and Bambauer, Sheila. Mutuel Pool $356,387 Roulette Pool $110 Daily Double Pool $12,427 Exacta Pool $194,396 Superfecta Pool $82,298 Trifecta Pool $123,344 X-5 Super High Five Pool $7,795. Claimed–R Cha Cha by Fick, Anthony and Fick, William. Trainer: Charles Treece. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-2) paid $21.10. Pick Three Pool $34,361. $1 Pick Five ((STRONACH5)6-7-5-6-2) 5 correct paid $1,353.50. Pick Five Pool $151,995.

BUCKYS PICK saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, bid along the rail in midstretch to gain the lead nearing the sixteenth pole and gamely prevailed under urging. ULTIMATE BANGO stalked off the rail then outside the winner leaving the turn, came three deep into the stretch, bid four wide in midstretch and continued willingly late. K THIRTY EIGHT had good early speed and dueled inside, drifted out a bit in upper stretch, fought back between horses in midstretch and held third. PASSIONATE REWARD sent between horses early, dueled outside a rival, battled three deep between foes in midstretch and was edged for the show. CONO settled and angled in a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn then just off the fence into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. R CHA CHA stalked outside then five wide into the turn, came four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. TAP THE WIRE close up stalking the pace between horses, continued outside a rival leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and weakened. KIWI'S DREAM (AUS) dropped back off the rail then angled in and saved ground off the pace, continued inside on the turn and was not a threat.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.19 46.49 59.56 1:06.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Gia Lula 125 1 2 1–½ 1–2 1–2½ 1–¾ Espinoza 4.00 7 Red Stich 125 5 7 7 7 4–1 2–nk Mn Garcia 7.30 2 Party Hostess 118 2 5 4–1 3–½ 2–1½ 3–1¼ Diaz, Jr. 4.20 6 Mixed Emotions 125 4 6 6–4½ 6–1½ 5–1½ 4–hd Arroyo, Jr. 3.00 3 Hailey Rachele 125 3 1 3–hd 4–3 3–1½ 5–8¾ Pereira 1.80 9 Asem 125 7 3 2–1½ 2–hd 6–4½ 6–8 Martinez 14.80 8 Gayebird 120 6 4 5–2 5–1½ 7 7 Aragon 45.60

1 GIA LULA 10.00 4.80 4.00 7 RED STICH 7.20 4.00 2 PARTY HOSTESS 3.40

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $64.40 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $29.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-2-6) $52.55 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-7-2-6-3) $994.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-2) $72.55

Winner–Gia Lula Ch.f.4 by Gio Ponti out of Lula Talullah, by More Than Ready. Bred by Allen Branch & Susan Branch (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Branch, Allen and Susan. Mutuel Pool $257,135 Roulette Pool $112 Daily Double Pool $25,997 Exacta Pool $144,802 Superfecta Pool $75,687 Super High Five Pool $50,485 Trifecta Pool $101,314. Claimed–Hailey Rachele by Big Iron Racing LLC. Trainer: Reed Saldana. Scratched–Don'teatmycookies, Whirling. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-1) paid $57.20. Pick Three Pool $15,268.

GIA LULA had good early speed and dueled inside, kicked clear on the turn and held on gamely under urging. RED STICH dropped back off the rail without early speed, moved up outside leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and closed willingly late. PARTY HOSTESS stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, continued just off the inside in the stretch and was edged late for the place. MIXED EMOTIONS chased off the rail then a bit off the fence on the turn, angled to the inside in the stretch and was outfinished. HAILEY RACHELE stalked between horses then outside a rival leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. ASEM had speed outside then pressed the pace alongside the winner, stalked three deep on the turn, fell back into the stretch and weakened. GAYEBIRD between horses early, chased three deep, dropped back and angled in some on the turn and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 23.44 48.55 1:12.62 1:24.65 1:36.15

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Nolde 124 3 1 3–½ 4–½ 3–1½ 2–1½ 1–3¼ Espinoza 6.90 7 Grand Meister 124 7 2 2–1 2–1 1–2 1–hd 2–½ Pedroza 43.20 12 Farquhar 124 11 9 9–hd 3–1 2–1½ 3–2½ 3–1 Desormeaux 9.50 6 Mo Reserve 124 6 7 7–1 6–hd 5–hd 4–3 4–½ Talamo 1.70 9 Proud Pedro 124 8 11 11 9–hd 8–hd 6–hd 5–1¼ Pereira 3.00 2 City Rage 124 2 4 6–½ 7–hd 7–1½ 5–1 6–4¼ Espinoza 15.10 4 T Bones Trick 124 4 10 8–hd 11 11 10–4 7–1 Bejarano 3.90 5 Zorich 124 5 5 4–1 5–1½ 6–1 7–1 8–½ Fuentes 34.40 10 M Town Gem 124 9 8 10–2 10–1 9–1½ 9–½ 9–2½ Gryder 66.20 1 Do Not Swipe Left 124 1 3 1–½ 1–hd 4–½ 8–2 10–1½ Puglisi 147.20 11 Third Army 124 10 6 5–hd 8–1 10–hd 11 11 Sanchez 67.40

3 NOLDE 15.80 9.20 6.00 7 GRAND MEISTER 37.40 18.40 12 FARQUHAR 6.40

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $114.40 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $199.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-12-6) $961.60 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-7-12-6-9) Carryover $10,821 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-12) $943.75

Winner–Nolde Dbb.c.3 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Sister Moon, by Dixie Union. Bred by Mr. & Mrs. Jerome S. Moss (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: Jerome S. Moss. Mutuel Pool $506,525 Roulette Pool $148 Daily Double Pool $97,356 Exacta Pool $273,829 Superfecta Pool $150,513 Super High Five Pool $14,181 Trifecta Pool $200,014. Scratched–Parsimony, Speakerofthehouse, Takeo. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-3) paid $157.80. Pick Three Pool $134,671. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-2-1-3) 262 tickets with 4 correct paid $488.00. Pick Four Pool $167,372. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-3-2-1-3) 122 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,127.40. Pick Five Pool $180,219. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (5-5-3-2-1-3) 8 tickets with 6 correct paid $5,999.02. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $89,833. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $313,808.

NOLDE saved ground stalking the pace, went around a rival leaving the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under urging in midstretch to take the lead past the eighth pole and drew clear. GRAND MEISTER prompted the pace outside a rival, took a clear advantage and angled in leaving the second turn, fought back in midstretch and held second. FARQUHAR chased outside, moved up four wide on the backstretch, angled in around a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for the place. MO RESERVE pulled between horses early, stalked between foes then outside a rival into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. PROUD PEDRO (FR) broke a bit slowly, angled in just off the rail, went outside foes on the backstretch then was in tight between rivals into the second turn, came out five wide into the stretch and finished with some interest. CITY RAGE pulled along the inside early, saved ground chasing the pace, came out some into the stretch then lacked the needed rally inside. T BONES TRICK saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and did not rally. ZORICH stalked between horses then outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. M TOWN GEM angled in and chased between horses then inside on the second turn, came out some into the stretch and lacked a rally. DO NOT SWIPE LEFT had speed inside and set a pressured pace along the rail, steadied while falling back and weakening leaving the second turn and had little left for the drive. THIRD ARMY four wide early, chased three deep, dropped back on the second turn, came out five wide into the stretch, then drifted in and also had little left for the lane.