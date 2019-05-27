Racing! Happy Memorial Day

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we head into the last really big day at Santa Anita.

First off, Santa Anita suffered it’s 26 th death since Dec. 26 when Kochees was euthanized on Sunday after sustaining an injury in Saturday’s sixth race. To read more about it, just click here.

As for Monday’s Memorial Day card, let’s take a spin through the field of the (what used to be Hollywood) Gold Cup. In my book, it’s the last huge race of the meeting.

1. Blitzkrieg (trainer Doug O’Neill , jockey Rafael Bejarano , morning-line odds 6-1). This 4-year-old gelding needed seven tries to break his maiden. He was bought four races ago for $25,000 and won that race and the next three. His only graded stakes start was last out in the San Francisco Stakes at Golden Gate Fields.

2. Mongolian Groom ( Enebish Ganbat , Martin Garcia , 20-1). The 4-year-old gelding has won two-of-10 lifetime starts. Probably his best start was a third in this year’s Santa Anita Handicap behind Gift Box and McKinzie. He was fifth in the Charlestown Classic.

3. Higher Power ( John Sadler , Irad Ortiz, Jr. , 20-1). This 4-year-old colt has won three-of-nine lifetime, but not at a high level. His only stakes races were an eighth in last year’s Rebel Stakes and a third in Northern Spur Stakes. He won last out in an allowance at the Fair Grounds. This is his first race in Southern California.

4. Lone Sailor ( Tom Amoss , Flavien Prat , 4-1) This 4-year-old colt has a ton of big time experience. He is running in his 12 th -straight graded stakes, including the Kentucky Derby (eighth), Preakness (fifth), Haskell (third) and last year’s Breeders’ Cup Classic (sixth). He’s only won two-of-18 lifetime, a maiden and the Oklahoma Derby.

5. Gift Box (Sadler, Joel Rosario , 8-5) This lightly race 6-year-old colt has won three in a row, including the Santa Anita Handicap, last out. It will be only his third race with Sadler, having previously been trained by Chad Brown. After winning by 8 ¾ at Aqueduct on March 24, he was moved to Sadler’s barn in the fall and debuted with a win on opening day in the San Antonio. His next race was the Big ‘Cap on April 6.

6. Core Beliefs ( Peter Eurton , Florent Geroux , 4-1) This 4-year-old colt is coming off a win in the New Orleans Handicap at Fair Grounds. He started out his career at Santa Anita in the first four of a nine-race career. After a second in the Peter Pan last year, he won the Ohio Derby, followed by the Haskell (fourth), Pennsylvania Derby (fifth) and then the New Orleans Handicap.

7. Vino Rosso ( Todd Pletcher , John Velazquez , 5-2) This 4-year-old colt was in the thick of the Triple Crown talk last year after winning the Wood Memorial. But, there was this horse named Justify also running. Vino Rosso finished ninth in the Kentucky Derby and fourth in the Belmont Stakes . He’s only run once this year, a fourth in the Carter Handicap at Aqueduct on April 6.

So, there you have it, the field for the Gold Cup, an intriguing race, and the last really big race of the meeting.

There is also a story on the two Sunday stakes races, although in a rare instance, I actually talk to the owner and make him the centerpiece. So, if you want to read that, all you have to do is just click here .

Grade 2 $200,000 Summertime Oaks: My Majestic Rose had a game battle with Sneaking Out down the stretch and in the end was able to pull of a half-length win in the 1 1/16 mile race for 3-year-old fillies. She paid $13.80, $4.60 and $2.80. Colonial Creed was third.

Winning jockey Flavien Prat: “We had a good trip. She relaxed very well and she was going real easy up the backside. At the three-eighths, I asked her and she was right there for me. When she made the lead, she waited on that other filly a bit, but then she got back to business.”

Winning trainer Rodolphe Brisset: “ The way she hit the front today is one of the reasons we decided to put the blinkers on. She can lose focus pretty quick. The first time she ran, she ran a beautiful race without them. When I stretched her out to a mile and a sixteenth at the Fair Grounds, it was the worst race ever. She acted like she’s never been on a racetrack before. So, she really seemed to need them and as soon as we added them, she’s changed.”

Grade 2 $200,000 Monrovia Stakes : S Y Sky also had a tough fight down the stretch but was able to pull out a three-quarters length win in the fillies and mares five-furlong dirt race that was originally scheduled for the turf. She paid $6.20, $2.60 and $2.10. Belvoir Bay was second and Lady Suebee finished third.

Winning jockey Drayden Van Dyke : “[Trainer] Phil [ D’Amato ] told me she’s fast, but she can be tactical also. We broke sharp, but I was able to take her back and she finished really well.”

Winning trainer D’Amato: “ I thought she was doing well, but I’ve got to give the credit to Drayden Van Dyke. She popped on top and she was in control, but Drayden realized the top two were really smoking so he eased her back and that was the winning move. We’re looking forward to campaigning her the rest of the year.”

As we’ve said, the last really big day at Santa Anita this meeting with three $500,000 Grade 1 stakes. Everything you could ever want to know about the Gold Cup is up higher in the newsletter. Everything, that is, except the post time, and that’s around 4:30 p.m. as the eighth race.

You’ve also got the Grade 1 Gamely Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Vasilika is the 8-5 favorite. We’ve told her story time and again, but she turned out to be pretty darn good claim for trainer Jerry Hollendorfer . She’s won 11 of her last 12 races, the only bobble being a fourth in the Grade 1 Matriarch Stakes. Flavien Prat rides.

Rymska, a Chad Brown shipper, is the second favorite at 5-2. She also fits the rules that the names of the first two favorites have to end in “ka.” She is coming off a second in the Jenny Wiley at Keeneland and a win in the Hillsborough Stakes. She is seven-for-14 lifetime.

The final Grade 1 of the meeting is the Shoemaker Mile, for horses 3 and older going, well, you figure it out. It’s on the turf. Delta Prince, a shipper for Jim Jerkens , is the 5-2 favorite. Rosario will ride. He’s coming off a win in the Maker’s 46 Mile and a third in the Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational.

Catapult is the 3-1 second choice for Sadler and Drayden Van Dyke . He’s coming off a second in the Frank E. Kilroe Mile and he was second in the Breeders’ Cup Mile. He’s won six-of-18 lifetime races. He’s another horse that was previously trained by Brown that was moved to Sadler. Post is about 5 p.m.

Power Down has as much speed as the top choices here and the best closing kick in a race that should suit this style very well. Second U.S. start for this Joe Talamo / Ron Ellis horse. The debut was a five-furlong exercise run and if you look at the race replays this horse should love the stretch to a mile. A ground saving inside post that is winning 20% the morning line price of 12-1 is great

Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up . Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, May 26. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 21st day of a 41-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.66 46.07 1:10.80 1:23.22 1:35.52

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Little No Way 125 5 1 4–1½ 3–hd 3–1 1–½ 1–¾ Prat 0.80 3 Big Sky Logan 125 3 7 7–3 7–hd 6–½ 4–1 2–1 Arroyo, Jr. 4.30 2 Mr. Magico 125 2 6 6–3 6–3½ 4–hd 3–½ 3–3¼ Pedroza 8.80 4 Diamond Blitz 120 4 4 1–1½ 1–1 1–1 2–1 4–ns Bejarano 5.50 6 Saltarin 120 6 8 8–1 8–½ 7–½ 6–hd 5–nk Quinonez 44.90 1 Fortune of War 125 1 2 9 9 8–2½ 5–½ 6–3¼ Delgadillo 16.80 9 Sergio 125 9 5 3–½ 2–½ 2–hd 7–2½ 7–4½ Gutierrez 18.80 8 Armed Wall 125 8 9 5–½ 5–½ 5–1½ 8–7 8–11½ Maldonado 19.50 7 Frankie Machine 125 7 3 2–hd 4–1 9 9 9 Puglisi 64.10

5 LITTLE NO WAY 3.60 2.40 2.10 3 BIG SKY LOGAN 3.40 2.60 2 MR. MAGICO 3.20

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.20 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $6.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-2-4) $7.40 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-2-4-6) $163.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-2) $10.50

Winner–Little No Way B.g.5 by Discreet Cat out of Intangaroo, by Orientate. Bred by Adena Springs (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $162,849 Roulette Pool $339 Exacta Pool $93,372 Superfecta Pool $51,705 Super High Five Pool $2,949 Trifecta Pool $69,626. Claimed–Little No Way by Cannon, Robert T., Goodwin, Kelley and Goodwin, Tim. Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Scratched–none.

LITTLE NO WAY angled in on the first turn and stalked inside, came out into the stretch, took the lead alongside the pacesetter in midstretch, kicked away under urging and held. BIG SKY LOGAN in a bit tight between foes early, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out in midstretch, split rivals past the eighth pole and finished willingly toward the inside. MR. MAGICO chased inside, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit in midstretch and also finished with interest. DIAMOND BLITZ between horses early, inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back in midstretch and weakened late. SALTARIN chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival midway on the backstretch, went three deep midway on the turn then between horses into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FORTUNE OF WAR (GB) broke out a bit, settled inside, went up three wide leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and also lacked the needed late kick. SERGIO had speed outside then stalked three deep, continued outside a rival into and on the second turn and between foes into the stretch and weakened. ARMED WALL a step slow to begin, chased outside a rival then three deep into the stretch and also weakened. FRANKIE MACHINE had speed between rivals then stalked between horses, dropped back between foes on the second turn and gave way.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 24.01 48.10 1:14.02 1:27.44 1:41.78

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Beyond Pleasure 125 3 3 2–½ 2–½ 1–3½ 1–10 1–18 Prat 0.30 3 Cat's Desire 118 2 1 1–½ 1–hd 2–1 2–2½ 2–4 Velez 3.40 6 Perfect Portrait 125 4 2 3–1 3–5 3–15 3–26 3–55 Talamo 4.40 2 Tempestuous Gal 125 1 4 4 4 4 4 4 Espinoza 18.20

5 BEYOND PLEASURE 2.60 2.10 3 CAT'S DESIRE 2.60 6 PERFECT PORTRAIT

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $3.80 $1 EXACTA (5-3) $2.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-6-2) $0.32 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-6) $1.35

Winner–Beyond Pleasure B.f.4 by Overanalyze out of What's Your Point, by Wheaton. Bred by Stargazers, LLC (LA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Cicero Farms, LLC, Messineo, Nancy, Sands, Bruce and Woods, Gary. Mutuel Pool $98,179 Daily Double Pool $32,569 Exacta Pool $43,237 Superfecta Pool $12,825 Trifecta Pool $24,970. Scratched–Girl Can Partie, K P Satellite.

BEYOND PLEASURE prompted the pace between horses, took the lead early on the second turn, kicked clear just off the rail, was mildly hand ridden to widen then drew off without further encouragement and was under a long hold late. CAT'S DESIRE had speed toward the inside then angled in on the first turn, dueled along the rail, stalked inside on the second turn, was no match for the winner thereafter but clearly second best. PERFECT PORTRAIT went up to press the pace three deep, stalked off the rail on the second turn, angled in some into the stretch and lacked a further response. TEMPESTUOUS GAL saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back into and on the second turn, drifted out into the stretch, gave way and was eased through the drive.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $42,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.88 46.67 1:11.85 1:23.97 1:36.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Pointed 125 8 1 3–hd 3–1 1–1½ 1–2 1–1¼ Fuentes 2.30 3 Good Bye Putin 120 3 10 8–1½ 8–2 5–½ 3–2 2–2¼ Espinoza 7.60 5 Resident Liberal 120 4 6 6–½ 6–1 3–1½ 2–1½ 3–1¼ Van Dyke 6.20 9 Tequila Blanco 125 7 7 9–4 9–4½ 9–2 6–½ 4–1½ Franco 2.30 1 Bud Knight 120 1 9 7–1 7–hd 7–1½ 7–hd 5–¾ Prat 12.70 11 M Town Gem 120 9 4 2–1 1–1½ 2–hd 4–1½ 6–½ Gryder 15.70 2 Indy Jones 120 2 5 1–hd 2–½ 4–hd 5–1 7–1½ Figueroa 25.80 12 Silent Musketier 120 10 2 4–hd 4–hd 6–1 8–2½ 8–¾ Pereira 73.20 8 Super Classic 125 6 8 10 10 10 9–3 9–8¾ Puglisi 79.90 6 Benny the Jet 120 5 3 5–1 5–½ 8–hd 10 10 Arroyo, Jr. 6.40

10 POINTED 6.60 3.60 2.60 3 GOOD BYE PUTIN 6.60 5.20 5 RESIDENT LIBERAL 4.40

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-10) $8.20 $1 EXACTA (10-3) $26.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-3-5-9) $39.76 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-3-5) $67.75 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-3-5-9-1) Carryover $1,180

Winner–Pointed Ch.c.4 by Point of Entry out of Saratoga Fling, by Pulpit. Bred by Thor-Bred Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Marsha D. Schwizer. Owner: Justified Farm LLC. Mutuel Pool $227,093 Roulette Pool $153 Daily Double Pool $14,004 Exacta Pool $120,806 Superfecta Pool $53,472 Trifecta Pool $77,862 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,546. Scratched–Boru, Conquest Smartee, Outlaw, Palace Sage. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-10) paid $4.55. Pick Three Pool $50,937.

POINTED tugged between foes then stalked between horses or outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter to take the lead and inched away leaving the second turn, remained clear under urging in the stretch and proved best, then did not return to be unsaddled and was vanned off. GOOD BYE PUTIN off a bit slowly, went between foes early then chased outside a rival, continued three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. RESIDENT LIBERAL chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival, continued alongside a foe on the second turn and into the stretch and held third. TEQUILA BLANCO three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival or just off the rail, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BUD KNIGHT saved ground chasing the pace, split horses into the second turn, continued inside, came out in midstretch and did not rally. M TOWN GEM had speed between foes then dueled outside a rival, inched away and angled in on the backstretch, battled briefly along the fence nearing the quarter pole and weakened in the drive. INDY JONES had speed inside to duel for the lead then stalked along the rail, cut the corner into the stretch and also weakened. SILENT MUSKETIER four wide early, stalked three deep then outside a rival to the stretch and also weakened. SUPER CLASSIC bobbled at the start, settled off the rail, angled in some for the second turn, came out into the stretch and was not a threat. BENNY THE JET angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 4½ Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.71 46.28 52.32

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Comical 122 4 1 1–½ 1–2 1–6 Bejarano 1.70 7 Golden Star Lady 122 6 4 2–3 2–5 2–5¾ Prat 1.50 6 Go Big Blue Nation 122 5 3 3–2 3–3 3–1¾ Fuentes 2.20 3 Senora Power 122 2 5 4–5 4–5 4–4 Quinonez 12.60 4 French Rose 122 3 6 6 5–4 5–12 Arias 24.80 1 Margo With a T 122 1 2 5–1 6 6 Linares 63.40

5 COMICAL 5.40 2.80 2.10 7 GOLDEN STAR LADY 3.00 2.20 6 GO BIG BLUE NATION 2.20

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-5) $23.40 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $6.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-6-3) $2.02 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-6) $5.10 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (10-2) $8.60

Winner–Comical B.f.2 by Into Mischief out of Kayce Ace, by Tiznow. Bred by Susan Casner (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: ERJ Racing LLC, Kenney, Dave and Westside Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $223,332 Roulette Pool $331 Daily Double Pool $16,588 Exacta Pool $98,149 Superfecta Pool $52,255 Trifecta Pool $77,208. Scratched–Princess Mo. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-10-5) paid $7.20. Pick Three Pool $19,761. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-10-2) paid $2.20.

COMICAL sped to the early lead and angled in, dueled inside, inched away under urging in midstretch and drew off under steady handling and a long hold late. GOLDEN STAR LADY stalked outside then bid alongside the winner into the turn to duel for the lead, could not match that one in the stretch but was clearly second best. GO BIG BLUE NATION between horses early stalking the pace, continued off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch and held third. SENORA POWER chased outside a rival, angled in on the turn, saved ground thereafter and lacked the needed response. FRENCH ROSE broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, went around a rival on the turn and was not a threat. MARGO WITH A T saved ground chasing the pace, was in a bit tight into the turn, dropped back along the rail and gave way.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.09 47.04 1:11.39 1:23.42 1:35.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Tapwater 124 3 4 2–1 2–hd 2–1½ 1–hd 1–½ Prat 1.60 2 Ladymidtown 124 2 2 1–1 1–1 1–1 2–2 2–nk Bejarano 5.80 8 All Star Cast 122 8 3 7–1 6–1 6–hd 4–2 3–2 Desormeaux 11.10 7 Gallovie 122 7 1 5–1 5–3½ 3–½ 3–hd 4–½ Van Dyke 24.30 5 Out of Balance 124 5 9 9 9 7–3½ 5–2½ 5–7¼ Talamo 3.10 4 Encanta 124 4 6 3–hd 4–1 4–hd 6–1½ 6–7½ Pereira 10.10 6 Flower Point 122 6 7 4–1½ 3–½ 5–hd 7–4 7–1¼ Espinoza 5.60 9 Red Bunting 124 9 8 8–½ 7–2 8–4½ 8–5 8–4¼ Franco 63.10 1 Senoradiablo 124 1 5 6–½ 8–½ 9 9 9 Gryder 25.60

3 TAPWATER 5.20 3.20 2.60 2 LADYMIDTOWN 5.20 3.60 8 ALL STAR CAST (IRE) 5.40

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $16.80 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $9.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-8-7) $56.41 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-8-7-5) $1,023.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-8) $39.90

Winner–Tapwater Grr.f.3 by Tapit out of Fiji Moon, by Indian Charlie. Bred by LNJ Foxwoods (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods. Mutuel Pool $326,642 Roulette Pool $285 Daily Double Pool $29,364 Exacta Pool $167,784 Superfecta Pool $81,599 Super High Five Pool $3,819 Trifecta Pool $120,144. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-5-3) paid $20.15. Pick Three Pool $39,439. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (10-2-3) paid $9.50. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/4/5-4/7/10/13/14-5-3) 3685 tickets with 4 correct paid $25.85. Pick Four Pool $124,832. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-1/4/5-4/7/10/13/14-5-3) 6589 tickets with 5 correct paid $64.05. Pick Five Pool $490,747.

TAPWATER tugged between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the runner-up to gain a short lead in the stretch and held on gamely under left handed urging. LADYMIDTOWN sped to the early lead, inched away and set the pace inside, fought back along the rail through the drive and continued gamely to the end. ALL STAR CAST (IRE) chased outside a rival, split horses into the stretch and finished willingly. GALLOVIE (GB) bobbled at the start, pulled and steadied early, chased a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. OUT OF BALANCE hopped in a bit of a slow start, chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. ENCANTA hopped slightly at the break, pulled between horses then chase outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. FLOWER POINT pulled hard along the inside, inched forward leaving the backstretch, had the saddle slip forward into and on the second turn and fell back in the drive. RED BUNTING (IRE) three deep early, chased outside a rival then inside into and on the second turn and weakened. SENORADIABLO settled inside, fell back into the second turn, came out in the stretch and gave way.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Summertime Oaks'. Stakes. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.49 47.44 1:12.49 1:38.30 1:45.08

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 My Majestic Rose 120 1 5 3–½ 3–hd 2–1½ 2–5 1–½ Prat 5.90 3 Sneaking Out 120 3 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 2–4¼ Van Dyke 0.90 4 Colonial Creed 120 4 4 4–1½ 4–1½ 3–3 3–10 3–23 Espinoza 7.50 2 Bizwhacks 120 2 2 5 5 5 4–2½ 4–11 Gutierrez 5.30 5 Flor de La Mar 120 5 3 2–1 2–1 4–hd 5 5 Smith 2.80

1 MY MAJESTIC ROSE 13.80 4.60 2.80 3 SNEAKING OUT 2.60 2.10 4 COLONIAL CREED 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $44.80 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $13.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-4) $29.10

Winner–My Majestic Rose Ch.f.3 by Majestic Warrior out of Victory On Tap, by Pleasant Tap. Bred by Judy B. Hicks (KY). Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset. Owner: Judy B. Hicks. Mutuel Pool $294,041 Daily Double Pool $24,292 Exacta Pool $110,985 Trifecta Pool $80,567. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-1) paid $42.20. Pick Three Pool $47,826.

MY MAJESTIC ROSE saved ground stalking the pace, bid outside the runner-up on the second turn and through the drive, put a head in front a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed under urging. SNEAKING OUT had good early speed a bit off the rail then dueled inside, inched away into the second turn, fought back along the fence on that turn and in the stretch, drifted out some in the final sixteenth and continued gamely to the wire. COLONIAL CREED stalked outside a rival then three deep into the second turn, continued off the inside on that turn and into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and lacked a rally. BIZWHACKS bobbled slightly at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the second turn and into the stretch and gave way. FLOR DE LA MAR angled in and dueled outside the runner-up, dropped back between horses on the second turn and also gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Monrovia Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.76 45.19 57.54

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 S Y Sky 121 1 2 3–1½ 3–½ 1–hd 1–¾ Van Dyke 2.10 8 Belvoir Bay 121 5 7 2–½ 2–1 2–½ 2–2¼ Prat 0.90 10 Lady Suebee 121 6 5 1–hd 1–1 3–2½ 3–2¼ Espinoza 7.50 11 Spectator 121 7 4 4–½ 4–1½ 4–2½ 4–1¾ Mn Garcia 11.80 7 Flammetta 121 4 1 7 7 6–3 5–2¾ Arroyo, Jr. 26.60 3 Rocky Policy 121 2 3 5–1 5–2½ 5–1 6–6¼ Fuentes 32.80 4 Painting Corners 121 3 6 6–1 6–hd 7 7 Talamo 11.20

2 S Y SKY 6.20 2.60 2.10 8 BELVOIR BAY (GB) 2.40 2.10 10 LADY SUEBEE 3.00

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $5.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $40.80 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $5.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-10-11) $4.03 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-8-10-11-7) $177.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-10) $8.35

Winner–S Y Sky Ch.m.5 by Grazen out of Sky Marni, by Sky Mesa. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $338,836 Roulette Pool $167 Daily Double Pool $38,058 Exacta Pool $185,553 Superfecta Pool $106,622 Super High Five Pool $10,094 Trifecta Pool $143,884. Scratched–A Little Bit Me, Ginger Nut (IRE), Gliding By, Poster Girl (GB). 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-2) paid $34.85. Pick Three Pool $47,764.

S Y SKY dueled inside then stalked on the turn, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, re-bid three wide to gain the lead in midstretch and held under left handed urging. BELVOIR BAY (GB) bobbled slightly at the start, dueled between horses then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn, re-bid between foes in the stretch, fought back inside the winner in the final sixteenth and continued willingly late. LADY SUEBEE had good early speed and dueled three deep, inched away and angled in on the turn, fought back inside in midstretch, could not match the top pair in the final sixteenth but bested the rest. SPECTATOR stalked outside on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FLAMMETTA chased off the rail then outside a rival, came out into the stretch and did not rally. ROCKY POLICY stalked a bit off the inside, angled to the rail on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. PAINTING CORNERS chased just off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened, then returned bleeding from the nostrils and walked off.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $43,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.79 45.42 57.54 1:10.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Make It a Triple 123 2 2 2–hd 2–1½ 2–2 1–1¼ Bednar 1.70 4 Tough But Nice 125 3 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ Franco 0.50 2 Vander Kelen 125 1 3 3 3 3 3 Pereira 4.70

3 MAKE IT A TRIPLE 5.40 4 TOUGH BUT NICE 2 VANDER KELEN

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $22.60 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $3.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-2) $2.15 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (2-1) $5.20

Winner–Make It a Triple Dbb.g.6 by Misremembered out of Thunder Sands, by Level Sands. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Keith E. Craigmyle. Owner: RadarRob Racing. Mutuel Pool $105,260 Daily Double Pool $25,115 Exacta Pool $25,609 Trifecta Pool $7,648. Scratched–Italiano, Master Juba, Owning. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-3) paid $43.45. Pick Three Pool $43,035. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (1-2-1) paid $8.55.

MAKE IT A TRIPLE stalked early then bid between horses on the backstretch and into the turn, dueled outside the runner-up leaving the turn and on the stretch, took a short advantage under left handed urging a sixteenth out and inched away late. TOUGH BUT NICE sped to the early lead off the rail, angled in and set a pressured pace inside, fought back along the fence in the stretch, could not quite match the winner late and held second. VANDER KELEN a step slow to begin, came off the rail and went up three wide to press the pace on the backstretch and most of the turn, was roused while falling back a bit leaving the turn, came three deep into the stretch and was edged for the place.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $65,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.71 47.01 1:11.50 1:24.08 1:37.10

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Appreciated 120 5 7 5–1 2–hd 1–½ 1–1 1–2¾ Gryder 8.80 4 Peedie 120 4 4 2–hd 3–hd 3–4 3–4½ 2–1 Gutierrez 43.20 1 Loaded Joe 120 1 1 1–1 1–1½ 2–2 2–½ 3–½ Van Dyke 4.30 2 General Mo 120 2 10 9–1½ 8–hd 8–2 7–2 4–½ Franco 6.50 10 No Parking Here 120 10 9 8–hd 9–3 6–1 6–hd 5–1½ Pereira 13.70 3 Etterbay Ucklay 120 3 11 11 11 10–3 8–1 6–1¾ Talamo 13.80 7 Asaro 120 7 2 4–hd 5–hd 4–hd 4–½ 7–½ Maldonado 43.90 8 Delta Forum 120 8 5 7–1½ 6–1½ 5–1 5–1½ 8–2¾ Prat 1.10 9 Malibu Moonlight 120 9 6 6–½ 7–½ 7–hd 9–5 9–6¾ Mn Garcia 10.80 11 Ultimate Shilo 120 11 8 10–4½ 10–1½ 11 10–6 10–14½ Orduna-Rojas 125.00 6 Elusive Flame 120 6 3 3–1 4–2 9–hd 11 11 Fuentes 50.30

5 APPRECIATED 19.60 9.60 4.80 4 PEEDIE 33.40 14.40 1 LOADED JOE 4.80

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $4.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $73.00 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $237.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-1-2) $773.41 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-1-2-10) Carryover $11,992 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-1) $629.15

Winner–Appreciated B.c.3 by Acclamation out of Wise Investor, by Belong to Me. Bred by Paul Newhart & Craig Martin (CA). Trainer: Rafael Becerra. Owner: Martin, Craig and Newhart, Paul L.. Mutuel Pool $417,336 Roulette Pool $423 Daily Double Pool $82,248 Exacta Pool $232,926 Superfecta Pool $156,304 Super High Five Pool $15,712 Trifecta Pool $195,018. Scratched–Desmond Doss, Jamming Eddy, Jen Go Unchained. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-5) paid $45.85. Pick Three Pool $178,208. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-1-5) paid $14.00. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-2-3-5) 719 tickets with 4 correct paid $604.95. Pick Four Pool $569,865. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-1-2-3-5) 169 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,234.40. Pick Five Pool $493,613. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (5-3-1-2-3-5) 52 tickets with 6 correct paid $2,183.98. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $210,293. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $784,695.

APPRECIATED stalked a bit off the rail then inside, bid along the fence to gain the lead leaving the second turn, inched away in the stretch, came out from the whip in midstretch then drew clear under urging. PEEDIE stalked inside then between foes leaving the backstretch, came out into the stretch, was in tight off heels in midstretch, angled in and gained the place. LOADED JOE pulled his way to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled outside the winner leaving the second turn, steadied behind that one in midstretch and held third. GENERAL MO broke out, saved ground chasing the pace, steadied in tight into the first turn, came out in the stretch and was edged for third between horses on the line. NO PARKING HERE pulled between horses then chased outside a rival, steadied twice between foes into the second turn, came out three wide on that turn and into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award. ETTERBAY UCKLAY squeezed back at the start, settled off the pace inside, came out in the stretch and improved position. ASARO three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival, lugged in some in midstretch and weakened. DELTA FORUM pulled between foes early, chased just off the rail then inside to the stretch and lacked a rally. MALIBU MOONLIGHT four wide into the first turn, settled outside chasing the pace, was in a bit tight four wide into the second turn, continued four wide to the stretch and did not rally. ULTIMATE SHILO wide early, settled outside then off the rail, angled in on the second turn and was not a threat. ELUSIVE FLAME tugged between foes then stalked outside a rival, dropped back between horses on the second turn and gave way. Following a stewards' inquiry into the midstretch run of the top three and a claim of foul by the rider of the runner-up against the winner for alleged interference in midstretch, no change was made when the stewards ruled the incident did not alter the original order of finish.