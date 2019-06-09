Racing! Congratulations to Sir Winston

You have to admit that the Belmont Stakes card is among the best of the year. In fact, it’s probably third behind the two Breeders’ Cup days. On Saturday, there were 10 stakes races, with eight of them being Grade 1s.

Mark Casse (trainer of winner Sir Winston): “He's an amazing little horse. If at this time last year, if you had asked me to rate our top-20 2-year-olds, he would have been about 16th or 17th. But I'm very proud of him because he's kind of what our operation represents, and that is I feel like we develop horses. I have this philosophy. I start every horse out thinking that they are going to win the Kentucky Derby, or the Oaks. That's what I do. And I will try different surfaces. I will try different methods. With a horse like Sir Winston, you know, it paid off there.”

Joel Rosario (jockey of winner Sir Winston): “He’s a very nice horse and you have to let him do his thing. I’m really happy. It seemed like he didn’t mind [being] inside. I just took my time with him. For the distance, he broke very good. He was a little closer so I let him be where he was comfortable.”

Bill Mott (trainer of second-place Tacitus): “I thought he was moving well enough at the quarter-pole that he was going to get there, and then when he switched leads, he kind of ducked in a little bit and then he had to come back out. He didn’t really keep a straight line all the way through the lane. He kind of veered a little bit, which doesn’t help. I can’t give any other excuses other than we’ll see how much ground we lost.”

Jose Ortiz (jockey of second-place Tacitus): “He broke fine. I followed War of Will. I think War of Will had a little bit, Sir Winston would have never come out of there, but unfortunately War of Will was a little flat on the turn. I think I was following the right horse.”

Gregg Sacco (trainer of third-place Joevia): “That was quite a thrill. He’s really talented colt. We knew the Wood wasn’t any indication of his ability. He’s a 3-year-old improving at the right time of year. … We knew he had to improve. We thought he would. Of course, training is one thing, but he put it all together last time in the Long Brach. It was in lesser company but he did it effortlessly. He had to step up to the plate [Saturday] and he did.”

Jose Lezcano (jockey of third-place Joevia): My horse broke very well. I let him go to the lead because the inside felt very good to me, especially [Saturday]. He tried hard. I think he’s become a very nice colt. He’s coming around.”

Danny Gargan (trainer of fourth-place Tax): “I’m real proud of him. He ran big. He’ll move forward off this race. Obviously, when you run fourth in the Belmont, the Travers is in the back of your mind. This horse does his best running when he has eight weeks between starts, so we’ll see where we’re at.”

Saturday’s card really wasn’t very good, especially if you are watching New York and you see eight Grade 1 races. So, instead of recapping a couple of allowance races, let’s turn our attention to a very serious occurrence in the 10 th and final race when Formal Dude, the 6-5 favorite, took a bad step in deep stretch and was pulled up by jockey Tiago Pereira . The horse was vanned off the course with what was believed to be hind leg injury. At the time this newsletter had to go to its destination, there was still no word to the gelding’s fate. We’ll let you know when we do.

Sunday’s card is nine races beginning at 1 p.m. There are four turf races and five races involving maidens. There is a minor stakes race, the $75,000 Desert Code Stakes for 3-year-olds going five furlongs on the turf.

The favorite, at 5-2, is Ginger Nut for trainer John Sadler and jockey Drayden Van Dyke . He’s pretty well seasoned for a 3-year-old having run 10 races and winning four of them. He won the Limestone Turf Sprint Stakes last out at Keeneland. He spent his first eight races running in the UK.

The second favorite is a very lightly raced colt for Bob Baffert and Joe Talamo . The colt is 3-1 on the morning line despite having run just two races, winning one of them.

Pammi Desert is 12-1 morning line but Flavian Prat is riding for trainer Gary Mandella . Debut race today and Mandella is 0 for 10 in turf debuts thus far as a well-known patient trainer but this is the kind of horse these two win with. Debut winner in bloodlines. Prat chose this horse over the second favorite.

Saturday’s result: Fool's Paradise was bet down to 3-1 and looked every bit of it winning with a battle down the stretch by a nose. The race played out exactly as we thought it would.

This Chris O’Dell -trained filly should relish 350 yards and is a full sister to Favorite Wise Lady, runnerup in last year’s Governor’s Cup Futurity. In her third-place debut, she lugged in to the 1/8-pole and didn’t level until the closing yards before galloping out with big strides. For the exotics, No. 1 Max My Bullets and No. 6 Leonel Bugatti looms the main contenders. Max My Bullets was bumped hard at the start when rallying for second in her last and Leonel Bugatti exits the Kindergarten Futurity.

MR CLASSICAL chased three deep, went up four wide into the second turn, bid three wide leaving that turn to take the lead and drew clear under urging then steady handling late. DRINK three wide into the first turn, stalked off the rail then bid outside the pacesetter to duel for the lead, battled between horses leaving the second turn and held the place. DAWOOD three deep early, chased between horses then just off the rail on the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for second. SPECTATOR'S DREAM sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then dueled along the rail, came a bit off the fence in the stretch and was outfinished for a minor share. SUPER CLASSIC four wide into the first turn, chased three deep to the stretch and did not rally. TAK'IN THE RED EYE three wide into the first turn, angled in and chased between horses then inside leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. UNION STATION chased inside then a bit off the rail, was between horses into the stretch and also weakened. PALACE SAGE angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, gave way in the stretch and was eased in the final furlong. SCRAMBLED broke slowly, settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch, also gave way and was eased through the drive. FORMAL DUDE stalked three deep then outside a rival on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, took a bad step nearing midstretch, was pulled up and vanned off.