Racing! Readers say Jerry Hollendorfer got a bad deal

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we turn this here bag of words mostly over to you.

The poll results on Jerry Hollendorfer’s banishment from Santa Anita and other Stronach Group tracks were rather stark and pronounced. Of those of you who feel you knew enough, about three-quarters (74%) believe that Hollendorfer was made a scapegoat by The Stronach Group. That percentage eliminates the votes of those who believed they didn’t know enough.

Now 31% of the total votes said there wasn’t enough information out there to make an informed decision. It would indicate TSG hasn’t done a very good job telling its side of the story. Or, it could mean, as was mentioned in many comments, that judgement shouldn’t be passed until there was due process.

TSG somewhat did tell its side of the story in a long segment on CNN that was very critical of Hollendorfer. It ran the day before the fourth horse in Hollendorfer’s care died and he was banished from the track.

Now, we’re not going to say that TSG totally planted that story with CNN, but we will say the results couldn’t have been any better had they planted that story. Make sense?

(Just to be clear, stories are planted with journalists, me included, every single day. There’s nothing evil about it, but it is incumbent on the journalist to seek the other side of the story.)

As we’ve said before, it seems as if TSG’s strategy is to change the narrative away from the track and onto the trainers.

The Los Angeles Times (that’s me) has asked for a behind-the-scenes explanation of how the decision making came about, but so far no one has been made available. But we’re hopeful. One mitigating factor is the fear of what most expect to be litigation.

Now, back to the poll. Even though it was unscientific, such a Nixon-McGovern landslide is very likely to capture the unfiltered feelings of the racing public.

There were more than 700 votes, and here’s how it broke down percentage-wise, counting all the votes.

--Hollendorfer was made a scapegoat: 51%.

--Not enough information has been made public to pass judgement: 31%.

--It was the appropriate penalty: 11%.

--The penalties should extend to every track: 7%.

Thanks to everyone who sent in a comment. A lot of the views were the same, especially when it came to due process. If more than one person expressed almost the same opinion, I used the first one in the house.

Some of you were a little too verbose and, of course, the usual amount of you still haven’t got it that I require a name, not some cutesy email handle. So, let’s get to your thoughts. And thanks again.

--

I feel in a rush to judgment, almost a lynch mob mentality, Jerry has not been dealt with fairly. No charges have been made against him by the CHRB. No suspicious results have emerged from any of the necropsies. It is not fair to take away a person’s livelihood absent much better justification.

--John Harris

(Former Chairman of the CHRB)

I’ve known Jerry for 38 years and there is not a harder working horseman on the planet. His record is stellar and he invests in his horses by partnering with his clients. He deserves our support to be reinstated at TSG tracks and Del Mar.

--Nick Alexander

(Chairman of the TOC)

It isn’t about what he did was right or wrong but every American citizen has a right to due process.

--John Becker

Has anyone actually stated what safety rules Mr. Hollendorfer broke? He may be the victim of simply horrible racing luck or he is running hurt horses. Has anyone come forward stating the latter for some reason like a former vet, assistant or groom?

--Russ Nicolosi

“We are an industry that operates according to rules and regulations, standards are clear, violations have consequences and we are transparent.” They can’t be expected to be taken seriously by anyone with this statement.

--Jo Anne Normile

Everyone is entitled to due process and everyone has to follow the rules. If Hollendorfer was notified that he was in violation and failed to act or appeal he got punished appropriately. If not, he should be reinstated.

--John O'Sullivan

There needs to be a public hearing process so a trainer subject to suspension is told the specific reasons why a suspension is being considered and has a chance to respond to the them.

--Dick Bushey

It appears he was set up as a scapegoat and not given any opportunity to respond to shadow allegations. The Stronach Group sought to turn the focus off them and on to trainers. If I were a trainer, I would be worried that TSG could arbitrarily do the same to me.

--Mary Bruels

‘Dorf's reaction and statements to the suspension showed the ultimate class of a true hall of fame horseman.

--James Chan

With the new regs and added staff I think he should have been reminded of the number of fatalities from his barns and a warning issued with appropriate action affecting his ability to saddle horses at Stronach facilities.

--Doug Potts

It’s unconscionable to ruin a HOF trainer’s career without due process and transparency. By involving neither, TSG has made a grave misstep in its handling of this situation. Until they provide legitimate justification for the ban, I say Free Jerry.

--Aaron Bernstein

I don’t understand why he did not go into court the Monday after the ban was announced and obtain a temporary restraining order on due process grounds for Stronach Group restraint of trade. Is his reluctance to do so due to a concern as to the evidence that will be presented in a subsequent hearing?

--Ray Rittenhouse

There may be something amiss in Hollendorfer's management of the horses he trains. But this suspension, and its supposed rationale, look like nothing more than a public relations ploy.

--Stephen Dixon

Santa Anita turned their racing surface into a concrete nightmare instead of closing down until it could dry out. And used public humiliation of a respected trainer to pass the blame. Who is next?

--Jerry Lee Vanderhurst

It seems that Hollendorfer has been a little lax in his running some horses that most likely should not have run. We just don’t have the complete picture yet, but he should stand up for his livelihood if the ban does not have merit.

--Eric Rickard

Statistically, over the course of Jerry Hollendorfer's career and based on the number of horses he has trained, Jerry has one of the safest stables. If anyone questions Jerry's commitment to and love of horses, please check out the “Down the Stretch Foundation,” which Jerry and his wife co-founded.

--Barbara Meserve

No clear evidence to blackball Hollendorfer. If the name were Baffert , would the same result occur?

--Joe Marando

Switching the narrative away from themselves (in this case to the trainers) is a typical Stronach Group ploy. Stronach needs to be reminded that even in business ventures “as you sow, so shall you reap” applies.

--Bill Casper

He got screwed; shame on the Stronach Group and Santa Anita for their “deadly” parts in this. May karma come back to them.

--Bruce Graybiel

Jerry needs to retire. What happened to American Currency justifies his banishment.

--Kate Harper

I think a more positive solution would be to work in conjunction with Mr. Hollendorfer towards improving both his and Santa Anita's overall death rate. The problem is endemic; hence I don't think it fair to single out any one person/trainer.

--Ira Flusberg

Ironically, when he was racing exclusively in Northern California, Hollendorfer was considered the best trainer by jockeys because his horses were always the fittest at the track.

--Chuck Dybdal

The Stronach management team is most responsible here. How many quality professionals have left or been let go in the past nine months, including a certain track superintendent who continues to work full time at Del Mar and Los Alamitos.

--Richard Howe

You don’t earn your way into any Hall of Fame by doing it the wrong way. The Stronach Group’s bait-and-switch tactic was not thought out very well.

--Cliff Pfenning

Just because someone may be stubborn and cantankerous doesn't make them a danger to the horses in their care. TSG refuses to acknowledge their foolish assumption that they could run Santa Anita like they do Gulfstream and have been scapegoating anyone and anything they can.

--Edmund Lupinski

When Jerry Hollendorfer was filling races at Golden Gate and Bay Meadows, Team Stronach seemed to have no problem with him, now they have decided to make an example of him. I haven’t seen an appreciable change in his methodology since then.

--Curtis Wright

Unless there is some publicly unavailable information that justifies Mr. Hollendorfer’s expulsion, it’s Tim Ritvo, Belinda Stronach and the rest of the Stronach Group that needs to be permanently expelled from horse racing. Geez, regardless of what happens going forward, they’ve destroyed his career.

--Bill Heubach

I will say this: Hollendorfer runs a ton of marginal stock. Also, TSG better have the goods on anyone they banish.

--Andy Mosley

If the trainer is really that bad, then he will eventually eliminate himself from training racehorses. Not the Stronach Group. But it is the Stronach Group right to dictate who can or can't operate at its business locations.

--Dee Lew

When a trainer gets banned, the horses should be as well, not just simply allowed to be transferred to an assistant. That way the owners would put pressure on the trainer to follow the rules.

--Dennis McGarry

Thinking back, he has had three big name champions in the last few years. 1) Shared Belief is dead; 2) Songbird and Unique Bella were retired for unsoundness. Were they over-trained?

--Joen Mitchell

Los Alamitos thoroughbred review

The feature on Sunday was a $55,000 allowance for horses going 1 1/16 miles. A scratch made it a field of five. California Journey was the winner for, yup, trainer Hollendorfer. The 5-year-old gelding went to lead early in the stretch and extended to win by three lengths.

California Journey paid $4.20, $2.80 and $2.10. All Good was second followed by Rocko’s Wheel, Start a Runnin and Original Intent. Geovanni Franco was the winning jockey.

Los Alamitos was scheduled to resume on Thursday but cancelled the card for lack of entries. The final three days of the meeting will be Friday through Sunday. Nine races is expected each day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on late Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday

Prairie Meadows (7): $100,000 Saylorville Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Shanghai Tariff ($11.20)

Prairie Meadows (8): $100,000 Iowa Distaff Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Moonlit Garden ($4.00)

Sunday

Woodbine (3): $100,000 Victoria Stakes, 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs. Winner: Mr. Hustle ($4.20)

Belmont (8): $100,000 State Dinner Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Prince Lucky ($13.00)

Presque Isle Downs (5): $100,000 Northern Fling Stakes, Penn-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Imply ($2.60)

Presque Isle Downs (7): $100,000 Leematt Stakes, Penn-breds 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Jaguar Poz ($12.40)

Final thought

Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa

Now, here’s the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you on Friday.