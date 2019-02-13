NASCAR looks to bounce back, starting with Daytona 500, its ‘Super Bowl’

Dependably one of the most exciting finishes in sports — the last 10 laps of a restrictor plate race — is going away after Sunday’s race. NASCAR is looking to lower the horsepower from around 750 to 550 for 21 races (tracks 1.2 miles or greater) in order to bunch up the field, create side-by-side racing and more passing. The purpose of a restrictor plate, as the name indicates, is to slow cars down. They were only used at Daytona and Talladega. This move essentially does the same thing through the use of a thicker spacer and holes that will cut down air flow.