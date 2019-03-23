NCAA tournament, Midwest Regional: Kentucky beats Wofford

Kentucky ended Wofford's season in the NCAA Tournament with a stifling defensive effort on Fletcher Magee, carrying the Wildcats to the regional semifinals with a 62-56 victory Saturday.
Reid Travis scored 14 points, including two huge free throws with 17.8 seconds left to help seal the victory for second-seeded Kentucky (29-6). The graduate student, a transfer from Stanford and one of the one of the few experienced players among coach John Calipari's latest group of fabulous freshmen, also grabbed 11 rebounds to help hold off the upstart Terriers.
Wofford (30-5) certainly had its chances, holding the Wildcats to 40 percent shooting (21 of 52) and holding their own on the boards.
But Magee simply couldn't make a shot in his final college game. Two days after setting the NCAA Division I record for career 3-pointers, he stunningly went 0 of 12 beyond the arc. After the final attempt ricocheted wildly off the rim, skipping out of bounds in front of a stunned Wofford section, Magee rubbed his head in seeming disbelief.
It was only the second time all season that Magee failed to make at least one shot from long range, following an 0-for-9 performance in a loss in Kansas in early December. He made seven 3s on Thursday in Wofford's victory over Seton Hall — the first NCAA Tournament win in school history.