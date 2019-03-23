NCAA tournament: LSU is first team in Sweet 16 with last-second defeat of Maryland

A buzzer beater at the NCAA tournament: Tremont Waters drove around three defenders and flipped in a shot with 1.6 seconds remaining to give LSU a 69-67 victory over Maryland in the second round of the East Region at Jacksonville, Fla.
Maryland rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half, setting up the thrilling finish.
Skylar Mays made a three-pointer with 40 seconds left to give LSU a 67-64 lead, but Jalen Smith answered from the corner with 26 seconds remaining to tie the score.
The first round of this tournament was a bit light on exciting finishes. New Mexico State's Trevelin Queen shot an air ball from the wing, missing a chance to beat Auburn, and Iowa State's Nick Weiler-Babb missed a three-pointer against Ohio State that would have tied the score.
Waters took advantage of his opportunity. He ran the clock down, got a pick near the foul line and drove down the right side of the lane to make the game winner.
Third-seeded LSU (28-6) is heading to the Sweet 16 for first time since reaching the Final Four in 2006. The Tigers will face the winner of the Michigan State-Minnesota game. Those teams are playing Saturday night.
Maryland finishes the season with a record of 23-11.