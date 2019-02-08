Pac-12 basketball: Robert Franks scores 34, Washington State stuns Sun Devils 91-70; Washington beats Arizona

Robert Franks Jr. matched his career high with 34 points and Washington State stunned Arizona State with a dominant 91-70 victory over the Sun Devils on Thursday night.
The Cougars (9-14, 2-8 Pac-12) snapped a five-game losing streak and won on the road for the first time this season.
Arizona State (15-7, 6-4) had won four of five and figured to be headed into an important game Saturday against Pac-12 leader Washington. But the Sun Devils were derailed before they ever got to the Huskies.
Franks, who scored 34 last season against California, made 11 of 16 shots, 5 of 8 3-pointers, and grabbed 13 rebounds. Marvin Cannon added 13 for Washington State.
Luguentz Dort scored 22 for Arizona State. Kimani Lawrence added 13.
The big difference came from long range. The Cougars made 12 of 29 3s, while the Sun Devils were a dismal 3 of 28.
The Cougars, whose only other conference win was at home against California, took a double-digit lead early and never were seriously threatened as Arizona State added this loss to other pratfalls against Utah, Princeton and Stanford by a Sun Devils team that expected to contend in the Pac-12.
Franks scored eight in a 15-5 run that put Washington State up 25-14 with 9:50 to play. Arizona State never got closer than seven the rest of the game.
Frank's fourth 3-pointer of the half, followed by a layup by Isaiah Wade, put Washington State up 46-30 with 3:19 left in the half. That basket, followed by two free throws by Marvin Cannon, gave the Cougars their biggest lead of the half, 50-32, with a minute left. They led 50-33 at the break.
Franks made 8 of 11 shots, including 4 of 5 3s, for 23 first-half points. He also grabbed eight rebounds.
The Sun Devils went the final 5:41 of the half without a field goal.
Washington State led by as many as 26 in the second half.
Washington 67, at Arizona 60: David Crisp scored 17 points, Matisse Thybulle added 15 and Washington remained undefeated in Pac-12 play with a 67-60 win over Arizona on Thursday night.
The Huskies (19-4, 10-0 Pac-12) had another impressive defensive night, forcing 20 turnovers while holding Arizona to 37 percent shooting in moving a step closer to clinching the Pac-12 regular-season title.
Washington is off to its best conference start since going 14-0 in 1952-53 and has won 12 straight games, all while holding opponents to 70 points or less.
The Huskies' latest win came with big man Noah Dickerson limited due to a sprained right ankle suffered Saturday against UCLA. They made up for it by harassing the Wildcats with their 2-3 zone, jumping into passing lanes and contesting shots along the 3-point arc.
Thybulle blocked five shots and had five steals.
Arizona (14-9, 5-5), coming off an overtime loss to rival Arizona State, played without freshman guard Brandon Williams due to a lingering knee injury and could have used his perimeter shot, finishing 4 for 18 from 3-point range.
Stanford 83, at Oregon State 60: Oscar da Silva tied a career-high with 23 points and had nine rebounds and seven assists as Stanford handled Oregon State 83-60 on Thursday night.
Josh Sharma added 20 points and eight rebounds and Daejon Davis had 11 points with three 3-pointers for the Cardinal (12-10, 5-5), who have won four of their last five.
Tres Tinkle scored 16 points and Stephen Thompson Jr. added 15 points for the Beavers (14-8, 6-4).
Stanford shot 54 percent, including 8 for 15 on 3-pointers, compared to 38 percent and 1 for 12 from long range for Oregon State.
The Cardinal also outrebounded the Beavers 41-26.