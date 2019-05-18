What time does the 2019 Preakness Stakes start?

The question on everyone’s lips this Saturday is what time is … the final episode of “Game of Thrones?” Well, first of all it’s not Saturday, but Sunday, and second of all this is the sports part of the big L.A. Times award-winning website.
So, let’s get to the question that is on the lips of a whole lot fewer people: What time is the Preakness Stakes?
Well, we’ve got that answer for you, as always, by time zone.
It’s at 3:48 p.m. if you live in Los Angeles or anywhere on the West Coast for that matter.
How about 4:48 p.m. if you are in the Rocky Mountain time zone.
We’ll move it to 5:48 p.m. if you are in Chicago or anywhere in the Central time zone.
And, finally, 6:48 p.m. if you are located in Baltimore, which is where the Preakness is actually held.
Just as a reminder, there is no Triple Crown on the line as Country House, the winner of the Kentucky Derby by disqualification, is not in the race. The favorite, however, is a Southern California horse, Improbable, trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Mike Smith.
A big crowd, in excess of 100,000, shows up at dilapidated Pimlico Race Course on Preakness Day, but not all of them are interested in, or even care about, the horse racing. The track has made it a concert venue with the infield turned into luxury tents and a large music watching area. It’s called Infield Fest.
So, in that spirit, here’s the music lineup, and we’ll be doing it in Baltimore Standard Time.
*11:15 a.m.: Frank Walker
*12:30 a.m.: Juice Wrld
*1:30 p.m.: Fisher
*2:45 p.m.: Kygo
*4:00 p.m.: Diplo
*5:15 p.m.: Logic
Now, there’s a good chance that the people on grandstand and clubhouse side of the facility will know as much about these acts as the people on the infield side of the venue know about the horses.
Ain’t it grand.