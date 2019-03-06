There's nothing quite like Indian Wells tennis tournament in March

The event was called the Eisenhower Cup, for the hospital that would be among the beneficiaries. It was also promoted as a night with “Rafa and Friends,” which meant the $25 ticket would bring a chance to see Nadal, among the greatest players of all time. He was joined by Stan Wawrinka, Marin Cilic, David Goffin, Taylor Fritz, Gael Monfils, Milos Raonic and Dominic Thiem. Pretty heady stuff, especially with 20 Grand Slam titles in the event — Nadal’s 17, Wawrinka’s two and Cilic’s one.