Washington rally falls short against Ohio State in Rose Bowl

On Tuesday afternoon, 12 years later, Meyer and Petersen, the two active coaches with the best career winning percentage, matched wits for the first time in the Rose Bowl, and it was Meyer’s Buckeyes who were having all of the fun — for most of the day, anyway. Big Ten champion Ohio State jumped all over Pac-12 champion Washington early and held on for a 28-23 victory in the 105th Rose Bowl game, a contest that further humbled the down-and-out “Conference of Champions” and begged the question: What happened to the Petersen that had Meyer’s wife hounding him about letting loose a little more often?