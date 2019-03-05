Another horse dies at Santa Anita; 21 thoroughbreds have died at track since Dec. 26

Days before one of the biggest weekends of Santa Anita’s winter/spring meeting, a 21st horse fatality occurred on the track since the meeting opened on Dec. 26.
Lets Light the Way, a 4-year-old filly for owner-trainer Ron McAnally, was euthanized when veterinarians determined she could not be saved after injuring her right front leg during a training run. It was the ninth death from a training injury on the main dirt track. Seven horses have died from injuries while racing on the dirt track and five on the turf track.
Because of the expected wet weather, it’s expected that the main track will be closed for training on Wednesday, but no announcement has been made. Thursday’s card was previously canceled over weather concerns.
“Weather is the cause of all of this,” McAnally told Jeremy Balan of the Bloodhorse. “I loved that filly,” he said of Lets Light the Way. “I bought her at the sale, like the way she walked. I feel as bad as anybody, but that’s the first I had. I wanted to cry when we had to put her down.”
McAnally bought the filly as a yearling at the Keeneland sale for $15,000. She raced four times, breaking her maiden in April of last year. She finished fourth her last two starts with her final race an allowance on Feb. 2.
On Saturday, Santa Anita has one of the major Kentucky Derby prep races in the Grade 2 $500,000 San Felipe Stakes. Also, on the program will be the Grade 1 $600,000 Santa Anita Handicap, known as the Big ‘Cap.
The 20th horse death occurred on Saturday when Eskenforadrink was pulled up on the backstretch during the third race with a life-ending injury. There were no incidents on Sunday, when 32 horses trained and 55 raced. On Monday, 150 horses had timed workouts and on Tuesday, in addition to Lets Light the Way, 264 horses had workouts.