Santa Anita denies request to close despite a 28th horse death since Dec. 26

The California Horse Racing Board asked Santa Anita to suspend racing for the remaining seven days of its meeting, a request that Santa Anita has denied.
The board is a regulatory agency and does not have the power to suspend a race meet or remove race dates without approval of the track. It does have the power to take such action if it goes through the process of a 10-day notification period.
The meet ends on June 23.
“It is our understanding that Santa Anita management, after consultation with certain other industry stakeholders, believes that for a variety of reasons, the future of California racing is best served by continuing to race,” the California Horse Racing Board said in a statement issued in response to questions from the Los Angeles Times.
This latest action comes after Formal Dude, a 4-year-old gelding, was euthanized after being injured during a mile dirt race on Saturday. It was a pelvis injury, according to a person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly.
It was the 28th death since Dec. 26, when the meeting started. When the fatalities started, most of the injuries were in the area of front legs, the traditional location for breakdowns. However, there have been five deaths since May 17 and four of them have been either shoulder or pelvis injuries, which are usually more difficult to diagnosis without full body scan.
The California Horse Racing Board request, coming from chairman Chuck Winner, vice chair Madeline Auerbach and executive director Rick Baedeker, did suggest that Santa Anita stay open for training. There is no other option for the Santa Anita horse population, which has dipped below 2,000.
Training at Del Mar cannot start until July 11 because the San Diego County Fair, which owns the site, is using the property.
Also at stake is Santa Anita’s ability to host the Breeders’ Cup on Nov. 1-2. The track had been awarded the prestigious two-day event, the world championships of racing, for a record 10th time, but with the safety of the track in question, it could lead to the event moving to Churchill Downs.
The Breeders’ Cup committee will meet on June 27 to possibly discuss the issue.