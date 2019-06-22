After another horse death at Santa Anita, Hall of Fame trainer is banned

Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer was ruled off the Santa Anita track on Saturday after a fourth horse in his care died while racing or training.
American Currency suffered a life-ending leg injury Saturday while running over the training track. It was the first fatality this meeting on the training track, which sits between the turf course and infield area and is not used for racing. It was the 30th horse fatality since the meeting opened on Dec. 26.
“Individuals who do not embrace the new rules and safety measures that put horse and rider safety above all else will have no place at any Stronach Group racetrack,” the company that owns Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields, in Albany, Calif., said in a statement.
“We regret that Mr. Hollendorfer’s record in recent months at both Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields has become increasingly challenging and does not match the level of safety and accountability we demand. Effective immediately, Mr. Hollendorfer is no longer welcome to stable, race or train his horses at any of our facilities.”
Hollendorfer could not immediately be reached for comment. He hasn’t spoken to the media about horse deaths since May 26 when Kochees, the third horse in his care, was euthanized.
Santa Anita’s meeting ends Sunday and its sister track, Golden Gate Fields, is currently not running.
American Currency, a 4-year-old gelding, had won three of 13 races lifetime. He was scheduled to run last Sunday in a $12,500 claiming race, among the lowest quality races run at Santa Anita. However, he was listed as a veterinarian scratch.
In his last race on May 17, a $25,000 claiming race, he finished last in a five-horse field, finishing 17 1/2 lengths behind the fourth-place horse. Hollendorfer was part-owner of the horse.
Hollendorfer had two horses entered on Saturday, the Nightingale in the seventh, and Dueling in the ninth. Both were scratched.
Hollendorfer, 73, maintains stables at Santa Anita, Golden Gate Fields and just sent horses to run in New York. It was not immediately known if the action taken against him by Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields would apply in New York or at Los Alamitos, which picks up the racing June 29, or Del Mar, which opens on July 17.
Hollendorfer’s recent success has come with Shared Belief and Songbird, both Eclipse Award winners. He has won 7,617 races in 33,519 starts in a career that goes back to 1979. His horses have won almost $200 million in purses. He was inducted into the racing hall of fame in 2011.
The first horse of his to die this meeting was Psychedelicat, a 4-year-old gelding, when he was euthanized after breaking down in a $16,000 claiming race. His second horse to die was Battle of Midway on Feb. 23. It was the former Breeders’ Cup winner’s death that sparked a national firestorm. Kochees, a 9-year-old gelding, died after suffering an injury in a $10,000 claiming race.