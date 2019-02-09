Mariya Moore leads USC over No. 17 Utah women 84-80; UCLA rallies to beat Colorado

The Buffaloes (10-12, 0-11) made five of their first nine shots and used an 18-2 run to take a 20-9 lead when Alexis Robinson hit a 3 with 1:52 left in the first quarter. Colorado then missed its next eight field-goal attempts and UCLA scored 15 of the next 20 points before making it 31-all at the half. Robinson hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter and give the Buffaloes their first lead of the second half at 50-49 but Onyenwere answered with a layup to spark an 11-4 spurt and the Bruins led the rest of the way.