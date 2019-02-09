Mariya Moore leads USC over No. 17 Utah women 84-80; UCLA rallies to beat Colorado

Mariya Moore scored 23 points and blocked a potential game-winning shot with two seconds left as USC handed No. 17 Utah its third consecutive loss, 84-80, while picking up their third straight win on Friday night.
Niyah Becker made a 3-pointer to get the Utes (18-4, 7-4 Pac-12) within two of the Trojans (14-8, 4-7) with 15 seconds left then Erika Bean stole the inbounds pass. Becker tried another 3-pointer but Moore made the block and USC's Ja'tavia Tapley added two free throws.
Moore was 8-of-12 shooting with three 3-pointers. Aliyah Mazyck added 17 points.
Dru Gylten scored 24 points before fouling out for the Utes, who were coming off consecutive losses to top-10 teams Oregon and Oregon State. USC led by as many as 14 in the third quarter. Utah tied the game twice early in the fourth quarter but consecutive baskets by Mazyck gave USC a six-point lead with 2:14 to go.
UCLA 64, at Colorado 60: Michaela Onyenwere had her ninth double-double of the season and Japreece Dean scored 17 points to help UCLA rally from an early 11-point deficit and beat Colorado 64-60 Friday night for the Bruins' fifth win in a row.
Onyenwere finished with 22 points — including eight in the fourth quarter — and 11 rebounds. Kennedy Burke added 10 points and nine boards for UCLA (14-9, 7-4 Pac-12). Dean, who made her first three foul shots and finished 4 of 5 from the stripe, had her program-record streak of consecutive made free throws snapped at 40 — four shy of the Pac-12 mark set by Stanford's Bonnie Samuelson in 2014.
The Buffaloes (10-12, 0-11) made five of their first nine shots and used an 18-2 run to take a 20-9 lead when Alexis Robinson hit a 3 with 1:52 left in the first quarter. Colorado then missed its next eight field-goal attempts and UCLA scored 15 of the next 20 points before making it 31-all at the half. Robinson hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter and give the Buffaloes their first lead of the second half at 50-49 but Onyenwere answered with a layup to spark an 11-4 spurt and the Bruins led the rest of the way.
Robinson hit five 3-pointers and finished with 33 points. The senior guard became the 22nd player in program history to score at least 1,200 points (1,221).
The Buffaloes — who shot a season-low 25.4 percent (16 of 62) in their last game, a 102-43 loss at Oregon last Sunday — made just 20 of 68 (29.4 percent) from the field against the Bruins. Colorado has lost 11 games in a row, tied with Eastern Kentucky for the third-longest active streak of its kind.
SOUTHLAND MEN
SATURDAY
San Diego at Pepperdine 1 p.m.
Cal State Fullerton at UC Riverside 5 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Irvine 7 p.m.
Long Beach State at Cal Poly 7 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Portland 7 p.m.
Missouri-Kansas City at Cal Baptist 7 p.m.
UC Davis at UC Santa Barbara 7 p.m.