Southland basketball: No. 3 Gonzaga uses late run to defeat LMU; UC Riverside upsets UC Santa Barbara

Rui Hachimura scored 22 points, Brandon Clarke added 17 and No. 3 Gonzaga beat Loyola Marymount 73-60 on Thursday night to extend its winning streak to 15 games.
It was only the second West Coast Conference game that the Bulldogs (24-2, 11-0) have not led by at least 20 at some point.
The game was close until late in the second half. Loyola Marymount took a 54-53 lead with 8:45 remaining on Joe Quintana's 3-pointer, but the Bulldogs went on a 16-4 run from that point to take control.
Zach Norvell Jr. added 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers during the decisive run, and Gonzaga was 21 of 22 on free throws for the game. Clarke had 12 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season.
Dameane Douglas led Loyola Marymount (17-9, 5-7) with 13 points and James Batemon added 12.
The Bulldogs led 32-31 at halftime and opened the second half with 3-pointers by Josh Perkins and Corey Kispert. The Lions fought back though and kept it close until the final six minutes.
at UC Riverside 71, UC Santa Barbara 57: Dikymbe Martin scored 18 points — surpassing 1,000 career points — and UC Riverside upset UC Santa Barbara 71-57 Thursday night, using a barrage of 3-pointers to take control early.
Riverside (9-17, 3-7 Big West Conference) was 8 of 11 from beyond the arc in the first half, racing to a 41-33 lead at halftime. Martin scored four in an 11-2 run to break away early in the second half. Martin has scored 1,005 points and is the fifth player in UC Riverside's Division I history to do so.
Dominick Pickett scored 14 points for the Highlanders, hitting four of five 3-pointers, and grabbed seven rebounds with five assists. Menno Dijkstra and DJ McDonald scored 11 each as UC Riverside halted a four-game slide. Armond Davis and Amadou Sow scored 14 apiece to lead UC Santa Barbara (17-7, 6-4) which has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.
at San Francisco 89, Pepperdine 77: Jordan Ratinho had a career-high 29 points as San Francisco topped Pepperdine 89-77 on Thursday night.
Ratinho made 11 of 13 shots, including 7 of 9 on 3-pointers.
Frankie Ferrari had 15 points for San Francisco (19-6, 7-4 West Coast Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Jamaree Bouyea added 13 points. Matt McCarthy had eight rebounds for the hosts.
San Francisco entered the locker room at halftime trailing 44-36, but the Dons were able to outscore the Waves 53-33 in the second half to roll to the victory. The Dons' 53 second-half points were a season high for the team.
Colbey Ross had 21 points and nine assists for the Waves (12-14, 5-7). He also had nine turnovers. Eric Cooper Jr. added 19 points. Kessler Edwards had 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks.
The Dons improve to 2-0 against the Waves on the season. San Francisco defeated Pepperdine 72-69 on Jan. 5. San Francisco plays Portland on the road on Saturday. Pepperdine matches up against Saint Mary's on the road on Saturday.
WOMEN FRIDAY
Stanford at UCLA 6 p.m.
California at USC 8 p.m.