Accustomed to heartbreak, can UCLA’s Mick Cronin get his Gonzaga breakthrough?

UCLA Mick Cronin shows his frustration during a game against Prairie View A&M on Dec. 17. Can Cronin guide the No. 22 Bruins to a win over No. 14 Gonzaga on Saturday?

When Mick Cronin rewatched what might have been the most excruciating loss of his career, doing so only because he needed to scout the same opponent for a rematch the following season, the final sequence was pleasing.

UCLA’s Johnny Juzang extended his right arm to snag a rebound and rose toward the basket for a putback that tied the score against Gonzaga with 3.3 seconds remaining in the overtime of their 2021 Final Four classic.

Around that moment, Cronin pressed pause.

That meant Jalen Suggs never took the inbounds pass, never frantically dribbled just a few steps past halfcourt and never launched the shot that bounced off the backboard and through the net, breaking the heart of every Bruin.

Advertisement

“That shot?” Cronin told The Times this month. “No, I’ve never seen it.”

Two years later, in the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16, the Bulldogs gave the UCLA coach another reason to selectively watch the replay. Only a few moments after Amari Bailey’s three-pointer gave the Bruin a late lead, Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther got it back with another game-winning heave on the edge of the March Madness logo at center court.

What are the chances the same opponent crushes your soul twice in essentially the same way?

“Yeah, I know,” Cronin said when reminded. “I mean, it is what it is. Hopefully, the ball bounces your way sometimes.”

Advertisement

Saturday would be a good place to start against the team that has tormented Cronin the most. He’s 0-4 against Gonzaga with the Bruins — and suffered another bitter overtime defeat against coach Mark Few’s team in 2009 while coaching Cincinnati — heading into a nationally broadcast clash between No. 22 UCLA (10-2) and the No. 14 Bulldogs (9-3) at the Intuit Dome.

By nature, coaches tend to hold on to losses more than wins; it’s what drives them to keep pushing, trying to be the team on the other side of the ledger. Invariably, the toughest losses are the ones that end their season.

“At UCLA,” Cronin said, “I’m 9-3 in the NCAA tournament and all three of our losses were brutal.”

Advertisement

Over a career spanning three schools and 22 seasons, Cronin has won 490 games. Possibly his three most painful losses — two against Gonzaga and one against North Carolina — came within the last five seasons. All were in the NCAA tournament.

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs celebrates after making the winning basket to eliminate UCLA in the NCAA Final Four on April 3, 2021. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Cronin said the 2021 Gonzaga loss was harder to stomach than the 2023 Gonzaga loss because the latter setback came with top defender Jaylen Clark and starting big man Adem Bona sidelined because of injuries.

“It would have been an unbelievable win without those two guys,” Cronin said. “To me, we were a massive underdog and I don’t know how much gas we had left in the tank playing without those two guys. So I don’t know how much further we’d have gone.”

The Bruins might as well have been shorthanded in the 2021 Final Four matchup given that starting guard Jules Bernard woke up that morning with a bad case of food poisoning. Severely weakened, he took just three shots and finished with five points in 18 minutes.

“Those are the things that bother me more than crazy shots or anything like that because the injuries, it’s like, you know, you can’t prepare for it, you can’t plan for it, there’s nothing you can do about it,” Cronin said. “It just happens.”

Advertisement

A year later, against North Carolina in the Sweet 16, forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed his final nine shots while playing on a badly sprained ankle that he had injured only days earlier in the final minutes of a victory over Saint Mary’s.

“I was just about to get him out” of the game, Cronin said with a dark laugh.

UCLA remained in excellent position to beat the Tar Heels even with Jaquez basically playing on one leg. The Bruins led by three points with less than two minutes to play, then everything that could go wrong for them did.

UCLA’s Tyger Campbell, left, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. react during the final seconds of the Bruins’ 73-66 loss to North Carolina in the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA tournament. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A Caleb Love three-pointer was off the mark, the ball bouncing off the rim and within an inch of going out of bounds before North Carolina teammate Armando Bacot made a wild, over-the-shoulder save directly to Love, whose next three-pointer went in. Love added another three-pointer, Jaquez’s cold streak deepened with three more misses, and the Tar Heels went on to win by five points.

It was a sequence reminiscent of last weekend’s game between the teams, when the Bruins lost a 16-point lead during a 76-74 setback against the Tar Heels in the CBS Sports Classic. Of course, a December defeat never hurts as much as one in March.

“I just think that that team,” Cronin said of the 2022 version that lost to North Carolina, “we were deep enough that we could have won the title.”

Advertisement

Cronin acknowledged the difficulty in processing the repeated heartbreak, saying “you’ve got to grow up and be mature.”

“Yeah, it’s not easy to deal with, but look, I’ve got pretty decent perspective in life,” Cronin said. “I’m the son of a high school coach who rose to be the coach at UCLA. So if I start complaining, I don’t think many people are going to listen, nor should they. Like, nobody’s feeling sorry for me.

“So, I mean, I just think sometimes it’s not in the cards; hopefully, one day it’s in the cards for you. All you can do is keep working at it.”

Besides, one of Cronin’s biggest failures led to perhaps his greatest success. What might have happened if his Cincinnati team didn’t blow a 22-point lead against Nevada in the second round of the 2018 NCAA tournament?

“That one, I kind of put in the can,” Cronin said. “Yeah, it was brutal, but if that didn’t happen I’d probably still be there. They’d probably have given me a lifetime contract or something crazy like that and I’m not here. I probably wouldn’t be the coach at UCLA.”