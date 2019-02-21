Southland basketball: Long Beach State rallies to beat CSU Northridge 80-78

The 49ers (10-18, 4-8 Big West Conference) trailed by 11 at the break and were down 57-41 early in the second half. Bryan Alberts sank three 3-pointers to close to 63-58 with 7:58 to play and they kept the pressure on, cutting it to 76-75 on a Booker layup with nine seconds left. The 49ers trailed 78-77 with a second left when Booker was fouled and sank all three of his free throws to put Long Beach State in the lead for good.