Wednesday’s high school Southern Section lacrosse playoffs scores, schedule

SOUTHERN SECTION LACROSSE PLAYOFFS

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS

DIVISION 1

First Round

Mira Costa, bye

JSerra 12, Crescenta Valley 11

Santa Margarita, bye

Marlborough, bye

San Clemente, bye

Redondo Union 13, Edison 7

Mater Dei 12, Murrieta Mesa 6

Foothill, bye

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

(All games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

BOYS

DIVISION 1

First Round

Loyola, bye

Servite at Corona del Mar, 6:30 p.m.

St. Margaret’s at Foothill

JSerra, bye

Mater Dei, bye

Los Alamitos at Westlake

Mira Costa at St. Francis

Santa Margarita, bye

GIRLS

DIVISION 2

Second Round

West Ranch at El Segundo

Chaparral at Village Christian

Royal at Huntington Beach

Riverside King at Palos Verdes

Roosevelt at San Juan Hills, 6:30 p.m.

El Dorado at Corona Del Mar, 3:30 p.m.

San Marcos at St. Margaret’s

Anaheim Canyon at Chaminade

DIVISION 3

Second Round

Mission Viejo at Trabuco Hills

Cate at Beckman

Downey at Aliso Niguel, 6:30 p.m.

Sage Hill at University

La Canada at Oaks Christian

Long Beach Wilson at Westridge, 4 p.m.

Paloma Valley at Dos Pueblos

Heritage ar Glendale, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

(All games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

BOYS

DIVISION 2

Second Round

El Segundo at Dos Pueblos

Vista Murrieta at Huntington Beach

Oaks Christian at Crean Lutheran

Trabuco Hills at Village Christian

Crespi at St.John Bosco

El Dorado ar Aliso Niguel

Palos Verdes at Valencia

Oak Park at San Clemente

DIVISION 3

Second Round

Millikan at West Ranch

Viewpoint at Linfield Christian

Chaparral at San Juan Hills

Santa Barbara at Riverside King

Beckman at Grace Brethren

Simi Valley at Brentwood

Long Beach Poly at University

Dana Hills at Agoura