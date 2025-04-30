Wednesday’s high school Southern Section lacrosse playoffs scores, schedule
SOUTHERN SECTION LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS
DIVISION 1
First Round
Mira Costa, bye
JSerra 12, Crescenta Valley 11
Santa Margarita, bye
Marlborough, bye
San Clemente, bye
Redondo Union 13, Edison 7
Mater Dei 12, Murrieta Mesa 6
Foothill, bye
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
BOYS
DIVISION 1
First Round
Loyola, bye
Servite at Corona del Mar, 6:30 p.m.
St. Margaret’s at Foothill
JSerra, bye
Mater Dei, bye
Los Alamitos at Westlake
Mira Costa at St. Francis
Santa Margarita, bye
GIRLS
DIVISION 2
Second Round
West Ranch at El Segundo
Chaparral at Village Christian
Royal at Huntington Beach
Riverside King at Palos Verdes
Roosevelt at San Juan Hills, 6:30 p.m.
El Dorado at Corona Del Mar, 3:30 p.m.
San Marcos at St. Margaret’s
Anaheim Canyon at Chaminade
DIVISION 3
Second Round
Mission Viejo at Trabuco Hills
Cate at Beckman
Downey at Aliso Niguel, 6:30 p.m.
Sage Hill at University
La Canada at Oaks Christian
Long Beach Wilson at Westridge, 4 p.m.
Paloma Valley at Dos Pueblos
Heritage ar Glendale, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
BOYS
DIVISION 2
Second Round
El Segundo at Dos Pueblos
Vista Murrieta at Huntington Beach
Oaks Christian at Crean Lutheran
Trabuco Hills at Village Christian
Crespi at St.John Bosco
El Dorado ar Aliso Niguel
Palos Verdes at Valencia
Oak Park at San Clemente
DIVISION 3
Second Round
Millikan at West Ranch
Viewpoint at Linfield Christian
Chaparral at San Juan Hills
Santa Barbara at Riverside King
Beckman at Grace Brethren
Simi Valley at Brentwood
Long Beach Poly at University
Dana Hills at Agoura
