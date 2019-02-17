Southland basketball roundup: Yoeli Childs scores 18 to lift BYU past LMU 70-62

Yoeli Childs had 18 points and five assists as BYU defeated Loyola Marymount 70-62 on Saturday.
Gavin Baxter had 13 points and seven rebounds for BYU (18-10, 10-3 West Coast Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. TJ Haws added 13 points and eight assists. Zac Seljaas had 12 points and six rebounds for the visitors.
James Batemon had 16 points for the Lions (17-10, 5-8). Joe Quintana added 14 points. Mattias Markusson had 10 points.
The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Lions on the season. BYU defeated Loyola Marymount 67-49 on Feb. 2. BYU faces San Francisco at home on Thursday. Loyola Marymount plays Pacific on the road next Saturday.
Cal State Fullerton 78, at Cal State Northridge 71: Kyle Allman Jr. had 25 points as the Titans beat the Matadors. Jackson Rowe had 15 points and seven rebounds for Fullerton (12-13, 8-3 Big West Conference). Lamine Diane had 25 points and 17 rebounds for Northridge (10-16, 4-6).
at UC Davis 77, Long Beach State 73: Stefan Gonzalez had 16 points to lead six Aggies players in double figures as UC Davis (10-14, 6-4 Big West) narrowly beat the 49ers. Deishuan Booker had 20 points for Long Beach State (9-18, 3-8).
at St. Mary’s 72, Pepperdine 65: Malik Fitts scored 25 points and Jordan Ford contributed 20 point as the Gales (17-10, 8-4 WCC) defeated the Waves (12-15, 5-8).
WOMEN SUNDAY
No. 10 Stanford at USC Noon
California at UCLA 4 p.m.