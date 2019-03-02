Southland basketball roundup:  Michaela Onyenwere leads No. 25 UCLA women over Utah 76-60

Michaela Onyenwere matched a career-high with 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and No. 25 UCLA defeated Utah 76-60 on Friday night.
Onyenwere was 11-of-20 shooting while posting her 11th double-double of the season. Kennedy Burke added 19 points, Japreece Dean had 11 points and a career-high 10 assists and Lajahna Drummer also scored 11 points for the Bruins (18-11, 11-6), who made their first AP Top 25 appearance of the season this week.
UCLA made only 1 of 11 3-point attempts in the first half but still led 30-27. The Bruins shot 54 percent overall in the second half in outscoring the Utes 46-33, including 17 points from Onyenwere and 15 from Burke. A 3-pointer by Dean gave the Bruins an 11-point lead after three quarters and Onyenwere had eight points in a 12-0 run to go up by 22 with 3:29 left in the game.
Megan Huff scored 21 points and Sarah Porter 11 for the Utes (20-8, 9-8), who have lost 14 straight to the Bruins.
at USC 84, Colorado 77: Aliyah Mazyck scored a career-high 30 points on 11-of-17 shooting to help USC beat Colorado 84-77 on Friday night.
Mazyck was 5 of 6 from 3-point range for the Trojans (16-12, 6-11 Pac-12). Minyon Moore added 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals. Ja'Tavia Tapley and Desiree Caldwell each scored 10 points.
USC led 71-57 on Mariya Moore's jumper with 4:12 left to play, capping an 11-3 run for the Trojans. Colorado answered with a 12-3 run to cut the deficit to 74-69 with 1:11 to play, but the Buffaloes would not get closer.
The Trojans pulled away with 10 straight points to close the first half with a 39-30 lead.
Mya Hollingshed had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Kennedy Leonard had 18 points and eight assists, Quinessa Caylao-Do scored 16 points and Emma Clarke added 11 for the Buffaloes (12-16, 2-15).
