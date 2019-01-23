Taylor Fritz wants to reach the next level of tennis

“It doesn’t make sense to be discouraged or upset when you lose to the best player of all time, but I still was pretty disappointed because I felt like I’m ready. I was ready,” Fritz said. “I still feel like I am ready to beat the best players in the world and perform at that level because other guys are doing it, too. I just didn’t play as well as I would have liked. Not to say that would have changed anything at all. I just would have been a lot happier leaving the court with a loss if I had played at the level I can play at and had showed everybody what I know I can do.”