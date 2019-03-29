Should Zion Williamson be paid for the all the attention CBS is paying him?

Spanky brings up an excellent point: the optics. If an NCAA broadcasting partner dedicated resources to the coverage of one athlete, it would appear as if the parties involved would want said athlete to be in competition for as long as possible. Obviously the dramatic ending to the matchup between Duke and Central Florida completely undermines this conspiracy theory. Nevertheless, if Duke goes on to win the remainder of the games by comfortable margins, it would look funky. Again, not saying something fishy is at play but fans are quick to point out conflicts of interest. It’s the reason why some believe the NBA stretches out playoff series to cash in on more advertising, or that the Rams made it to the Super Bowl because Los Angeles is a bigger market. As a radio host, I can say such theories are excellent fodder for slow content days. I can also tell you that people believe this stuff. So yeah, if CBS has a Zion cam, there is incentive to want him to stick around. Even though such nefarious antics are ridiculous, it’s the optics.