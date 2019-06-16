Anthony Davis bio: From Chicago to NBA superstar

A look at superstar Anthony Davis, who will be traded to the Lakers, from his first days in Chicago to his seven seasons in the NBA.
Born: March 11, 1993, Chicago
Parents: Anthony Marshon Davis Sr. and Erainer Davis
Siblings: Twin sister Antoinette, older sister Iesha
Raised: South side of Chicago
Nickname: “Unibrow”
High school: Perspectives Charter (Chicago)
High school honors: Illinois state player of the year; consensus All-American
College: Kentucky (one year)
College honors: All-SEC, SEC player of the year, SEC defensive player of the year; consensus All-American; NCAA Final Four most outstanding players; consensus national player of the year; NCAA champion
NBA draft: First overall pick in 2012 (New Orleans Hornets)
Pro honors: NBA All-Rookie team; six-time NBA All-Star; three-time All-NBA first team; NBA All-Defensive first team once; NBA All-Defensive second team twice; NBA All-Star game MVP (2017)
Other accolades: 2012 Summer Olympics gold medalist; 2014 World Cup champion
Sources: NBA.com, basketball.reference.com