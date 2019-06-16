Advertisement

Anthony Davis bio: From Chicago to NBA superstar

By Los Angeles Times staff reports
Jun 15, 2019 | 5:00 PM
Anthony Davis cuts down the net after Kentucky efeated the Baylor 82-70 in the NCAA tournament championship game on March 25, 2012 in Atlanta. (Streeter Lecka / Getty Images)

A look at superstar Anthony Davis, who will be traded to the Lakers, from his first days in Chicago to his seven seasons in the NBA.

Born: March 11, 1993, Chicago

Parents: Anthony Marshon Davis Sr. and Erainer Davis

Siblings: Twin sister Antoinette, older sister Iesha

Raised: South side of Chicago

Nickname: “Unibrow”

High school: Perspectives Charter (Chicago)

High school honors: Illinois state player of the year; consensus All-American

College: Kentucky (one year)

College honors: All-SEC, SEC player of the year, SEC defensive player of the year; consensus All-American; NCAA Final Four most outstanding players; consensus national player of the year; NCAA champion

NBA draft: First overall pick in 2012 (New Orleans Hornets)

Pro honors: NBA All-Rookie team; six-time NBA All-Star; three-time All-NBA first team; NBA All-Defensive first team once; NBA All-Defensive second team twice; NBA All-Star game MVP (2017)

Other accolades: 2012 Summer Olympics gold medalist; 2014 World Cup champion

Sources: NBA.com, basketball.reference.com

