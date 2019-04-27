Bucks vs. Celtics: How the teams match up for their NBA playoff series

Outlook: Both teams were dominant in their first-round series, setting up a slugfest in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Bucks have been the best team in the Eastern Conference for most of the season, leading the conference in offensive and defensive efficiency. Likely most valuable player Giannis Antetokounmpo coasted through the first round, averaging 26.3 points and 12.0 rebounds while making more than half his shots. The Celtics will need Irving to be better than he was against the Bucks in the regular season. In three meetings this season, he averaged 21.7 points on 38.8% shooting. Marcus Smart, who is one of the best perimeter defenders on the Celtics, is expected to miss the series with an oblique injury. The Celtics have lots of talent, still, but the Bucks have been one of the most consistent teams all season.