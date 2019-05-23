Branded or not, Raptors teammates sport their own signature gear

“You see Nike more than you could imagine. And you don't think about it. But Jordan? That’s a little different,” VanVleet said. “Every time you see the logo, you think of the person. People connect with that. It’s a similar thing for me. It was something for myself, and then I saw my family wanted it. And that grew to friends. And then back [home] in Rockford [Ill.], I'm kind of a big thing. That grew from there.”