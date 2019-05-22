NBA playoffs: Raptors defeat Bucks to tie Eastern Conference finals at 2-2

But before the Raptors’ bench could even get into the game, Antetokounmpo got the Bucks going. He looked to be in attack mode from the tip, easily slicing through the Toronto defense that did such a good job slowing him in Game 3. He got a steal and stepped around Marc Gasol for a layup. And then he got through the defense for a pair of dunks in the first few minutes of the game, the second putting the Bucks up seven and sending Toronto coach Nick Nurse onto the court for a quick timeout.