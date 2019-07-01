Advertisement

Kawhi Leonard’s waiting game raises the stakes for Lakers and Clippers

By
Jul 01, 2019 | 1:10 PM
Kawhi Leonard’s waiting game raises the stakes for Lakers and Clippers
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard speaks to reporters before a practice session on June 12. When will Leonard make his free agency decision? (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Kawhi Leonard is worth the time, worth the anxiety and worth the patience. He’s the NBA’s best player today, a superstar free agent who can takeover games on both ends of the court. He can hit the big shot — ask Philadelphia and the Golden State Warriors. He can take on the impossible defensive assignment — ask the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Pairing Leonard with LeBron James and Anthony Davis would give the Lakers, even with the most conservative estimates, three of the 10 best players on the planet — an unprecedented amount of talent.

Advertisement

So you wait.

But Leonard’s pace in free agency hasn’t matched the rest of the market. Gone are the days of multi-city meetings and of fancy presentations. There’s no point in shooting new scenes of “The Sopranos,” like the Knicks once did for James, or printing up T-shirts and creating a “This is your life” shrine, like the Clippers once did for Blake Griffin. There just isn’t time.

By the end of Sunday, only 10 of The Times’ top 40 free agents hadn’t agreed to deals. By 11:30 a.m. Monday, only six remained — Leonard, DeMarcus Cousins, Danny Green, Marcus Morris, Kelly Oubre Jr. and JaMychal Green.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving agree to join Nets as NBA free agency opens
Jun 30, 2019 | 9:10 PM

It’s the necessary downside to having salary-cap room and being in the hunt for Leonard. You aren’t the first person into the grocery store with the free-agency storm on the horizon. No, you get stuck in the parking lot hoping the shelves aren’t picked over once you finally get inside.

The Lakers, much more than the Clippers, have their Plan A and Plan B closely tied. Either the Lakers sign Leonard and fill out their roster with more players on minimum contracts than not or they lose out on him and probably fill out their roster with more players on minimum contracts than not.

It’s not an indictment of their thinking — it’s firmly the path they’re on — but it’s a cost they have to pay. Seth Curry, the sharpshooting brother of Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry, would’ve looked great coming off the bench and scoring in the Lakers’ backcourt. The Lakers spoke to him about it.

Instead, he took a four-year deal to play for Dallas, leaving the Lakers to sign shooter Troy Daniels — a one-skill player — who won’t impact games nearly as much as Seth Curry.

Austin Rivers, a combo guard who would’ve been valuable because he could’ve occupied two positions on the Lakers’ thin depth chart, decided to re-up with the Rockets.

There’s still talent available. Danny Green, who has spoken with the Lakers and the Clippers, seems content with waiting to find the right landing spot. Morris and Green are both versatile frontcourt players. Lesser known players, such as former 76ers guard T.J. McConnell or a veteran guard like Wesley Matthews, are still looking for teams.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter »

The Lakers, if they miss out on Leonard, could acquire Goran Dragic as the third team in the Miami-Philadelphia deal involving Jimmy Butler. Maybe they take a flier on center DeMarcus Cousins and pair him with Davis again.

The shelves aren’t empty — there just aren’t a lot of premium ingredients left.

While some of the costs for role players in the early stages of free agency might not be ideal, in a perfect world for the Lakers (and to a lesser extent, the Clippers), either Leonard would’ve sped up his decision or the rest of the teams would’ve slowed down theirs, allowing for both L.A. franchises to have as wide of a set of options as possible.

But that’s not what happened, leaving both front offices to sit around and wait.

It’s the right thing to do. It’s just not the easiest thing to do.

Advertisement

Staff writer Tania Ganguli contributed to this report.

NBA free agency

Players who reportedly have reached agreements with teams. Contracts can't be signed until July 6.

Player Position Team Contract Former team
PlayerAl-Farouq Aminu PositionSF TeamOrlando Contract3 years, $29 million Former teamPortland
PlayerTrevor Ariza PositionSF TeamSacramento Contract2 years, $25 million Former teamWashington
PlayerHarrison Barnes PositionSF TeamSacramento Contract4 years, $85 million Former team--
PlayerPatrick Beverley PositionSG TeamClippers Contract3 years, $40 million Former team
PlayerBojan Bogdanovic PositionSF TeamUtah Contract4 years, $73 million Former teamIndiana
PlayerMalcolm Brogdon PositionSG TeamIndiana Contract4 years, $85 million Former teamMilwaukee
PlayerThomas Bryant PositionC TeamWashington Contract3 years, $25 million Former team--
PlayerJimmy Butler PositionSF TeamMiami Contract4 years, $142 million Former teamPhiladelphia
PlayerDeMarre Carroll PositionF TeamSan Antonio Contract2 years, $13 million Former teamBrooklyn
PlayerSeth Curry PositionSG TeamDallas Contract4 years, $32 million Former teamPortland
PlayerTroy Daniels PositionSG TeamLakers Contract1 year, $2.1 million Former teamPhoenix
PlayerEd Davis PositionPF TeamUtah Contract2 years, $10 million Former teamBrooklyn
PlayerDewayne Dedmon PositionC TeamSacramento Contract3 years, $40 million Former teamAtlanta
PlayerKevin Durant PositionF TeamBrooklyn Contract4 years, $164 million Former teamGolden State
PlayerWayne Ellington PositionSG TeamNew York Contract2 years, $16 million Former teamDetroit
PlayerRudy Gay PositionPF TeamSan Antonio Contract2 years, $32 million Former team--
PlayerTaj Gibson PositionPF TeamNew York Contract2 years, $20 million Former teamMinnesota
PlayerGerald Green PositionSG TeamHouston ContractTBA Former team--
PlayerTobias Harris PositionSF TeamPhiladelphia Contract5 years, $180 million Former team--
PlayerGeorge Hill PositionPG TeamMilwaukee Contract3 years, $29 million Former team--
PlayerRodney Hood PositionSF TeamPortland Contract2 years, $16 million Former team--
PlayerAl Horford PositionC TeamPhiladelphia Contract4 years, $109 million Former teamBoston
PlayerDanuel House PositionSF TeamHouston Contract3 years, $11 million Former team--
PlayerKyrie Irving PositionPG TeamBrooklyn Contract4 years, $141 million Former teamBoston
PlayerDeAndre Jordan PositionC TeamBrooklyn Contract4 years, $40 million Former teamNew York
PlayerJeremy Lamb PositionSG TeamIndiana Contract3 years, $31.5 million Former teamCharlotte
PlayerBrook Lopez PositionC TeamMilwaukee Contract4 years, $52 million Former team--
PlayerRobin Lopez PositionC TeamMilwaukee ContractTBA Former teamChicago
PlayerKhris Middleton PositionSF TeamMilwaukee Contract5 years, $178 million Former team--
PlayerKristaps Porzingis PositionPF TeamDallas Contract5 years, $158 million Former team--
PlayerJulius Randle PositionF/C TeamNew York Contract3 years, $63 million Former teamNew Orleans
PlayerJJ Redick PositionG TeamNew Orleans Contract2 years, $26.5 million Former teamPhiladelphia
PlayerDerrick Rose PositionPG TeamDetroit Contract2 years, $15 million Former teamMinnesota
PlayerTerrence Ross PositionSF TeamOrlando Contract4 years, $54 million Former team--
PlayerTerry Rozier PositionPG TeamCharlotte Contract3 years, $58 million Former teamBoston
PlayerRicky Rubio PositionPG TeamPhoenix Contract3 years, $51 million Former teamUtah
PlayerD'Angelo Russell PositionPG TeamGolden State Contract4 years, $117 million Former teamBrooklyn
PlayerMike Scott PositionPF TeamPhiladelphia Contract2 years, $9.8 million Former team--
PlayerGarrett Temple PositionSF TeamBrooklyn Contract2 years, $10 million Former teamClippers
PlayerKlay Thompson PositionSG TeamGolden State Contract5 years, $190 million Former team--
PlayerJonas Valanciunas PositionC TeamMemphis Contract3 years, $45 million Former team--
PlayerNikola Vucevic PositionF TeamOrlando Contract4 years, $100 million Former team--
PlayerKemba Walker PositionPG TeamBoston Contract4 years, $141 million Former teamCharlotte
PlayerThaddeus Young PositionPF TeamChicago Contract3 years, $41 million Former teamIndiana
Advertisement
Advertisement