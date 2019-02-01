NBA All-Star game reserves announced, but no Clippers or Lakers make team

Clippers and Lakers players were shut out of All-Star reserves, with the full rosters being announced today.
Clippers forwards Tobias Harris and Danilo Gallinari were possible candidates, but neither cracked the 12-man Western Conference roster.
LeBron James, chosen as a starter with Stephen Curry, James Harden, Paul George and Kevin Durant, will captain one of the 2019 teams.
The reserves from the West are guards Russell Westbrook, Damian Lillard and Klay Thompson, forwards Anthony Davis and LaMarcus Aldridge, and centers Nikola Jokic and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Utah center Rudy Gobert had a strong case for a spot, but he wasn’t voted in by the NBA’s coaches.
The Eastern Conference reserves included former USC big man Nikola Vucevic making his first All-Star team. Former Clipper Blake Griffin had his strong first half rewarded with his first trip as a Piston (his sixth overall).
Pacers guard Victor Oladipo is out for the rest of the season and will need to be replaced. Former Laker D’Angelo Russell, former Clipper Eric Bledsoe and Philadelphia wing Jimmy Butler could all be possibilities to fill Oladipo’s spot.
Milwaukee forward Khris Middleton, Toronto guard Kyle Lowry and Washington guard Bradley Beal also made the All-Star team.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and James will pick teams on Feb. 7.
Western Conference All-Stars
Starters (top vote-getters)
Three frontcourt | two backcourt
P Player, Team
F LeBron James, Lakers
F Paul George, Oklahoma City
F Kevin Durant, Golden State
G Stephen Curry, Golden State
G James Harden, Houston
Reserves (selected by coaches)
P Player, Team
G Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City
F Anthony Davis, New Orleans
C Nikola Jokic, Denver
G Damian Lillard, Portland
G Klay Thompson, Golden State
F LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio
C Karl Anthony-Towns, Minnesota
Eastern Conference All-Stars
Starters (top vote-getters)
Three frontcourt | two backcourt
P Player, Team
F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
F Kawhi Leonard, Toronto
C Joel Embiid, Philadelphia
G Kemba Walker, Charlotte
G Kyrie Irving, Boston
Reserves (selected by coaches)
P Player, Team
G Kyle Lowry, Toronto
G Victor Oladipo, Indiana
F Blake Griffin, Detroit
F Khris Middleton, Milwaukee
G Ben Simmons, Philadelphia
G Bradley Beal, Washington
C Nikola Vucevic,Orlando