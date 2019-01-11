LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo continue to lead NBA All-Star voting

Forwards LeBron James of the Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks continue to lead NBA All-Star voting, the league announced Thursday.
James leads all players with 2,779,812 votes, while Antetokounmpo leads the Eastern Conference with 2,670,816. James was the leading vote-getter in the first round of balloting with 1,083,363 and Antetokounmpo was second overall at 991,561.
Fan balloting for the Feb. 17 game at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., accounts for 50% of the voting for the starters. Voting by current players and a media panel account for an additional 25% each.
The leading vote-getter in each conference will become a captain and select his teammates from a pool of All-Star starters and reserves. The top five vote-getters in each conference — two from the backcourt and three from the frontcourt — will comprise the starters and be drafted in rounds one through four. The pool of reserves will then be selected.
The starters will be announced Jan. 24 and the reserves and coaches will be announced Jan. 31, each during a TNT broadcast.
NBA ALL-STAR FAN VOTING
Western Conference
Frontcourt
1. LeBron James, Lakers, 2,779,812; 2. Luka Doncic, Dallas, 2,220,077; 3. Paul George, Oklahoma City, 1,859,216; 4. Kevin Durant, Golden State, 1,717,968; 5. Anthony Davis, New Orleans, 1,564,347; 6. Steven Adams, Oklahoma City, 1,034,014; 7. Nikola Jokic, Denmark, 740,918; 8. Kyle Kuzma, Lakers, 584,842; 9. Draymond Green, Golden State, 411,131; 10. DeMarcus Cousins, Golden State, 276,849.
Guards
1. Stephen Curry, Golden State, 2,094,158; 2. Derrick Rose, Minnesota, 1,986,840; 3. James Harden, Houston, 1,674,660; 4. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City, 1,494,382; 5. Klay Thompson, Golden State, 706,960; 6. Damian Lillard, Portland, 610,839; 7. DeMar DeRozan, San Antonio, 594,012; 8. Lonzo Ball, Lakers, 529,164; 9. Devin Booker, Phoenix, 310,944; 10. Chris Paul, Houston, 306,808.
Eastern Conference
Frontcourt
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee, 2,670,816; 2. Kawhi Leonard, Toronto, 2,092,806; 3. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia, 1,710,229; 4. Jayson Tatum, Boston, 599,289; 5. Jimmy Butler, Philadelphia, 569,354; 6. Blake Griffin, Detroit, 500,072; 7. Vince Carter, Atlanta, 273,719; 8. Gordon Hayward, Boston, 237,813; 9. Pascal Siakam, Toronto, 206,290; 10. Al Horford, Boston, 199,474.
Guards
1. Kyrie Irving, Boston, 2,381,901; 2. Dwyane Wade, Miami, 1,199,789; 3. Kemba Walker, Charlotte, 858,798; 4. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia, 695,032; 5. Victor Oladipo, Indiana, 567,893; 6. Kyle Lowry, Toronto, 488,825; 7. Zach LaVine, Chicago, 330,504; 8. Jeremy Lin, Atlanta, 200,648; 9. Goran Dragic, Miami, 191,541; 10. Bradley Beal, Washington, 168,137.