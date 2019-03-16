Best Game Ever: Steven Adams recalls the high school opponent with two kids

“Best game ever. I'm not sure what’s the best game I've ever played. It might be this one in high school. I played for this private school team. The athletes there, they weren't the cream of the crop, let's put it that way. We ended up doing pretty well in our league. … We were in the lowest league you could be in, playing a lot, doing really well. And we ended up making it to the champion league — which is all these other crazy big schools that actually try and sign on players. It was Mana College. And there was a dude there who played who was like 22 with two kids. We had to play against this dude. He had a full beard. I remember being like, ‘What the hell?’ ... I think he was working at the bloody saw mill or something. … The dude just showed up on the game night — with his family. And, we lost. We lost.”