With CourtVision, fans get an early look at the future of NBA basketball

Some of the hardest work during the past four years has been spent cutting down the lag time between the action and when it is seen through CourtVision. In the fall of 2017, the latency was 45 minutes. It was two minutes at the start of this season, and 10-15 seconds have been shaved off since. The goal, Ballmer said, is to match the latency of a traditional broadcast — about 10-20 seconds. But that takes a huge amount of processing power.